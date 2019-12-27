Leftover beef recipes that the whole family will love

Who knew there were so many delicious ways to use up leftover beef?
We’ve got lots of delicious and easy leftover beef recipes you’ll certainly want to try. From curry to casserole, from pie to stroganoff, there are plenty of tasty ways to use up leftover beef. So if you have any leftovers from your Sunday roast, don’t bin them – use them up instead!
It can often be cheaper to buy a large joint of beef rather than smaller portions, this will undoubtedly leave you with leftover beef – but that’s not a bad thing! There are so many different things you can do with leftover beef. It’s delicious cold with some salad or in a sandwich or warmed up in a speedy casserole or stir-fry.
You can also create some of your favourite mince-based meals and replaced the fine meat with chunky bits of beef – this is delicious with homemade chilli or burgers.
Once cooked, your leftover beef can be kept in the fridge for up to 3 days – or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Cut into strips so you can just grab a handful when cooking dinners.
Click through our 15 favourite leftover beef recipes…
Leftover beef curry
A rich, spicy sauce will bring your leftover beef plenty of flavour. Beef is often used in tomato-based curries such as vindaloo or Madras but you can combine it with a creamy korma sauce if you would like. Just warm through with your curry sauce and serve with a generous portion of rice.
Ingredients you need:
- Chopped tomatoes
- Curry paste/powder or ready made curry sauce
- Rice
Leftover beef casserole
A warming beef casserole is a delicious way to use up your leftover beef. Traditionally a casserole will need a few hours for the flavours to develop but as your beef is already cooked, it can be done a lot quicker. If you make your casserole base with beef stock you won't loose out on much flavour. Warm through the beef towards the end of cooking.
Ingredients you need:
- Chopped tomatoes
- Beef stock
- Veggies
Leftover beef pie
Mmmmm beef has got to be one of the most tasty pie fillings and it's
such an easy way to use up your leftovers! Grab some ready made pastry,
warm your leftover beef with a little stock-based sauce, combine and
bake - delicious!
Ingredients you need:
- Ready made pastry
- Beef stock
- Flavourings (ale is a favourite)
- Veggies (carrots and mushrooms work well)
Leftover beef stroganoff
A creamy sauce with a tangy mustard taste, beef stroganoff is a tasty and easy way to make a meal out of your leftover beef. You won't believe how simple the sauce is to make.
Ingredients you need:
- Crème fraîche
- Mustard
- White wine
- Rice or noodles (to serve)
Leftover beef sandwich
Thin strips of cooked beef makes a nice sandwich filler. You can serve it warm or hot with a variety of different flavours - mustard, red cabbage, gherkins and BBQ sauce are favourites of ours.
Ingredients you need:
- Bread/bun
- Salad
- Sauce/flavourings
Leftover beef pasta
Beef and pasta? It's not as common a combination as chicken and pasta but it can work quite nicely. Minced beef is often used in pasta recipes but you can finely chop your beef to get the same consistency. You need to make sure your sauce has a strong enough flavour so the beef doesn't overpower it - a nice ragu or chilli sauce is a good option to go for.
Ingredients you need:
- Pasta
- Sauce
- Veggies
Leftover beef burgers
Beef burgers are traditionally made with minced beef but you can cheat a little and replace the patties with a chunk of cooked beef. Serve with regular burger fillings and sides and your cooked meat is transformed into a fun meal.
Ingredients you need:
- Buns
- Lettuce
- Tomatoes
- Chips/wedges
- Sauces
Leftover beef chilli
Another dish you may only think you can make with mince, chilli can be made up chunks of chopped cooked meat. Treat it the same way you would mince and warm through in the sauce. Our chunky chilli recipe shows you how it's done.
Ingredients you need:
- Chopped tomatoes
- Spices
- Kidney beans
- Rice to serve
Leftover beef fajitas
Mexican food is a fun and easy way to use your leftover beef. Cut into strips, cooked beef can be flavoured with spices, lightly fried and wrapped up to make fajitas or burritos. Having strips of beef in the fridge or freezer will mean this type of food can be made on the quick.
Ingredients you need:
- Mexican spices
- Wraps
- Peppers
- Sauces
Leftover spanish beef
Warming Spanish flavours can give any cooked meat a fresh burst of life and beef is no exception. Paprika, chorizo and peppers will give your beef a lovely summery twist. You can also add beef to traditional Spanish dishes like paella.
Ingredients you need:
- Spices - paprika
- Chorizo
- Pepper
- Chopped tomatoes
Leftover beef noodles
Quick, easy and full of flavour, noodles are the perfect ingredient to turn your leftover beef into a brand new meal. Noodles can be cooked in as little as 3 mins (depending on the type) so all you need to do is fry up a little veg, warm up your beef with the noodles and top with a sauce - super speedy!
Ingredients you need:
- Noodles
- Veggies
- Sauce
Leftover beef salad
Slices of warm or cold cooked beef will give your salad a nice meaty twist. A tangy mustard dressing and some tomatoes will give the meat plenty of flavour.
Ingredients you need:
- Salad leaves
- Tomatoes
- Salad dressing
Leftover beef kebabs
Chunks of cooked meat can be teamed with onions, tomatoes, peppers - pretty much any veg you have in - and grilled on a kebab. Marinade the meat in lots of herbs, spices and a little oil and serve with a fresh green salad. You can also make kebabs with the cold meat, just make sure the veg used can be eaten raw.
Ingredients you need:
- Bamboo or metal skewers
- Seasonings
- Veggies
Leftover beef wellington
Beef Wellingtons are classically made with fillet steaks but you can take the essence of the dish to use up your leftover beef. Cover your beef with a meaty or veg-based pate and wrap in pastry and bake. As the meat is already cooked, you just need to wait for the pastry to crisp.
Ingredients you need:
- Ready made pastry
- Pâté (shop-bought or homemade)
- Parma ham (optional)
Recipe to try: