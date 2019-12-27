Leftover beef recipes that the whole family will love

Who knew there were so many delicious ways to use up leftover beef?

We’ve got lots of delicious and easy leftover beef recipes you’ll certainly want to try. From curry to casserole, from pie to stroganoff, there are plenty of tasty ways to use up leftover beef. So if you have any leftovers from your Sunday roast, don’t bin them – use them up instead!

It can often be cheaper to buy a large joint of beef rather than smaller portions, this will undoubtedly leave you with leftover beef – but that’s not a bad thing! There are so many different things you can do with leftover beef. It’s delicious cold with some salad or in a sandwich or warmed up in a speedy casserole or stir-fry.

You can also create some of your favourite mince-based meals and replaced the fine meat with chunky bits of beef – this is delicious with homemade chilli or burgers.

Once cooked, your leftover beef can be kept in the fridge for up to 3 days – or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Cut into strips so you can just grab a handful when cooking dinners.

Click through our 15 favourite leftover beef recipes…