Morrisons are selling Jaffa cake ice lollies, and customers are loving them

Calling all biscuit lovers: Morrisons have launched a new range of Jaffa Cake ice lollies, and customers are loving them!

Summer might have seemed like a longtime coming due to lockdown, but Morrisons have gifted us the perfect treat to get us in the summer spirit: enter Jaffa Cake ice lollies.

The supermarket have merged two of the nations favourite things, ice cream and chocolate biscuits, to make the ultimate summer sweet treat.

Expect to find chocolate ice cream topped with the classic Jaffa Cake orange jelly, inside a chocolate-flavoured shell.

And customers are already raving about them.

‘These are excellent. Top half is a very juicy, tangy, orange flavoured jelly with an unusual (but nice) texture for a lolly. Bottom is a simple chocolate ice cream. The combination is delicious,’ wrote one happy customer.

‘Great mix of refreshing orange and chocolate. Fab price too!’, wrote another.

The bargain summer snack costs just £1 for a pack of five. And what better timing than now, as temperatures in the UK are set to soar this weekend.

Like the classic McVitie’s Jaffa Cake the lollies are modelled on, they’re deliciously light, ringing in at just 99 calories per lolly. They’re also vegetarian and contain no artificial colours or flavours.

Try at home: Homemade Jaffa Cakes recipe

Jaffa Cake fanatics will also be thrilled to know that it’s not just ice cream taking inspiration from the classic British biscuit. Also up for grabs is a Jaffa Cake gin, perfectly for a tangy G&T, or a summer Negroni with an added orange kick.

For fully fledged JC fans, a Jaffa Cake trifle is available at Tesco, and features layers of “rich chocolate sponge”, along with everyone’s favourite orange jelly for a “light, creamy treat”. Not forgetting Morrison’s smashing Jaffa Cake doughnuts, which are just as dreamy as you think.

Try at home: Jaffa Cake negroni recipe

And of course, true Jaffa Cake aficionados will remember the Tesco giant Jaffa Cake – which proved a huge hit and is still available to buy!

Suddenly summer in lockdown isn’t looking so bad. Happy Jaffa-ing!