Morrisons issue urgent product recall over allergy fears

Morrisons has issued an urgent recall of two Miami Burger products after they were found to contain milk, which is not declared on the label.

Miami Burger True Veg Burgers and Miami Burger Classic Miami Burgers were found to pose a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

The Food Standard Agency (FSA) website said, ‘Miami Burger is recalling the Miami Burger True Veg Burgers and Classic Miami Burgers because they may contain milk which is not mentioned on their labels.

‘This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.’

It added, ‘If you have bought the [Miami Burger] products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not consume them.

‘Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.’

A statement on Morrisons website reads, ‘Miami Burgers are asking all customers with a milk allergy or intolerance not to consume these products and return them to their nearest store for a full refund.

‘Customers do not need a receipt. No other products are affected by this issue.

No other products or date codes of this product are affected by this issue. The best before date and batch code can be found on the side of the pack. For more information please contact: recall@miamiburger.co.uk.’

The affected products batch codes are: 2019193 (True Veg Burgers) best before 12 January 2021 and 2019211 (Classic Miami Burgers) best before 30 January 2021.