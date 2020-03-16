We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We have so many Mother's Day breakfast ideas for you - from eggs to pancakes, or even a full English breakfast!

Happy Mother’s Day 2020! These Mother’s Day breakfast ideas will make this special day all about Britain’s unsung heroes – mums!

Mother’s Day is a long tradition going all the way back to ancient Greece, where the goddess of motherhood and fertility was celebrated. And it’s not going anywhere!

While we don’t know what they ate to start the day in ancient Greece, we do have some Mother’s Day breakfast ideas for you for 2020.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in different ways all over the world. Some people like to give carnations – the traditional flower of Mother’s Day. Others like to give greetings cards or go out for afternoon tea.

We think making your mum breakfast (in bed or eaten in the kitchen) is a lovely way to start the day, and these Mother’s Day breakfast ideas will ensure it really is a special treat.

It’s a special day to celebrate all that she does, so why not surprise her with pancakes? Poached eggs? Or even a full English? There’s also plenty of vegetarian and vegan options to choose from.

Mother’s Day breakfast ideas

Whatever her favourite is, you’re sure to find it here in this great list of 21 Mother’s Day breakfast ideas. Including recipes that the kids can cook on Mother’s Day too!

Eggs florentine recipe

The classic breakfast dish of eggs Florentine: but with a twist! Poached eggs with spinach topped with ready-made cheese sauce or hollandaise – but on a buttery baked potato instead of an English muffin. A perfect combination!

Get the recipe: Eggs florentine

Breakfast muffins recipe

These breakfast muffins are a Mother’s Day staple! So easy to make with the kids and packed with vitamin C and protein. Serve hot, with lashings of butter and jam.

Get the recipe: Breakfast muffins recipe

Vegan chocolate pancakes with blueberry compote recipe

These delicious vegan chocolate pancakes are a great twist on classic chocolate pancakes, using coconut oil and almond drink. Conjured up by the high-street supermarket Aldi, they’re an absolute must-make for Mother’s Day!

Get the recipe: Vegan chocolate pancakes with blueberry compote recipe

Full English breakfast on toast

This tasty recipe includes all the English breakfast essentials: eggs, sausages, mushrooms, beans and even fancy bacon. The bread base soaks up all the delicious flavours of the fry up at the end.

Get the recipe: Full English breakfast on toast

Banana, yogurt and oats breakfast smoothie

If your mum doesn’t fancy anything too heavy in the morning, try this tasty breakfast smoothie. Packed full of nutrients and vitamins – get the day off to a flying start!

Get the recipe: Banana, yogurt and oats breakfast smoothie

French toast with plum compote

Perfect for vegetarians or mums with a sweet tooth, French Toast is a decadent breakfast classic. The plums give this dish a rich colour and flavour.

Get the recipe: French toast with plum compote recipe

Scotch pancakes recipe

These are a weekend brunch staple. Just toss on some blueberries and maple syrup for the all-American experience, or chocolate sauce and nuts for a deliciously good start to the day.

Get the recipe: Scotch pancakes recipe

Homemade beans on toast

Hearty homemade beans on toast are the perfect breakfast for the kids to make on Mother’s Day. This is a simple recipe and doesn’t take too long to make!

Get the recipe: Homemade beans on toast

Veggie eggs Benedict recipe

If your Mum loves eggs Benedict, here’s a twist on the classic. This recipe serves easy poached eggs with beefsteak tomatoes and a generous helping of spinach leaves to add towards your 5-a-day count.

Get the recipe: Veggie eggs Benedict recipe

Blueberry pancakes recipe

A change from the classic pancake recipe with lemon and sugar, this blueberry version is just as good. Plus, the batter couldn’t be easier to make and only takes a few minutes.

Get the recipe: Blueberry pancakes recipe

Cheese and ham omelette recipe

This soufflé-style omelette is light in texture yet full of flavour. It’s so simple to make and once you’ve perfected the recipe, you’ll want to make it over and over again.

Get the recipe: Cheese and ham omelette recipe

French toast with bacon and maple syrup

This classic French toast recipe makes a perfect, sweet breakfast treat every time. The sticky sweet maple syrup works wonders with the soft doughy bread and the salty bite of the bacon.

Get the recipe: French toast with bacon and maple syrup

Yoghurt almond berry breakfast recipe

This breakfast recipe is super light and highly packed with vitamins. The cooling yoghurt adds a creamy texture and a good dose of calcium. If you find yourself doing Mother’s Day on-the-go, go for this recipe!

Get the recipe: Yoghurt almond berry breakfast recipe

Salmon hash with a poached eggs

Salmon hash is a healthy and filling brunch dish that is packed with flavour. It’s simple to make but looks complicated – mums are bound to be impressed!

Get the recipe: Salmon hash with a poached egg recipe

Gary Rhodes’ bacon and potato frittata

This quick frittata recipe is super easy to make and requires little washing up (perfect for messy chefs!). It serves four people so perfect for the whole family – or just a double portion for Mum. It’s made with bacon, soft potatoes and plenty of eggs but serve with baked beans or toast if you’re looking for a more substantial meal.

Get the recipe: Gary Rhodes’ bacon and potato frittata

Croissant recipe

What’s more traditional than a croissant on Mother’s Day? Try our great recipe to make your own croissants at home – then slather with hot butter and serve up to Mum.

Get the recipe: Croissant recipe

Gordon Ramsay’s healthy full English breakfast recipe

The king of the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s healthy English breakfast is a light twist on the classic dish. That means it’s easier to make, with less ingredients – but still as delicious as ever!

Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay’s healthy full English breakfast recipe

Chestnut mushrooms on toast

These garlicky chestnut mushrooms go wonderfully with toast. They’re perfect for the veggie in your life, so quick to make and a healthy start to the day. To make them vegan, simply swap the butter to a non-dairy alternative.

Get the recipe: Garlicky chestnut mushrooms on toast

Madeleine Shaw’s healthy vegan banana bread with peanut butter recipe

This vegan banana bread is healthy alright, but that doesn’t mean it’s not deliciously nutty. Perfect for a Mum that just loves a slice of something in the morning – and then saves the rest for later. Whip up in no time at all, this is one for novice cooks and reluctant chefs!

Get the recipe: Vegan banana bread: Madeleine Shaw’s healthy banana bread with peanut butter

Sausage plait recipe

These tasty sausage rolls aren’t too difficult to make and they’re a great go-to for brunch, or even just with a cup of tea. Instead of onion jam, why not use a little apple chutney? Any Mum is bound to be impressed!

Get the recipe: Sausage plaits

Savoury spinach pancakes with avocado and cheese

These spinach pancakes might look like a funny colour, but they’re packed with vitamins and iron to keep your Mum moving throughout the day. The cheese is a tasty added extra, so you’ll enjoy them too!

Get the recipe: Savoury spinach pancakes with avocado and cheese