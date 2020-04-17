We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nadiya Hussain’s Time To Eat is perfect for time-poor families who want good, fast food. Originally broadcast on the BBC, the show will be streamed on Netflix from April 29. Here's everything you need to know, along with some best recipes featured on the show.

Nadiya Hussain promises recipes that can be cooked in a hurry but have buckets of flavour in her TV series, Time to Eat.

The Bake Off champ recoreded the series following the success of her previous cookery shows. During her first series The Chronicles of Nadiya, we tracked her adventures as she returned to her culinary roots in Bangladesh.

In 2017, Nadiya travelled closer to home, meeting fisherman, farmers, producers and chefs, in Nadiya’s British Food Adventure. And in Nadiya’s Family Favourite, she shared some of the dishes she loves to cook at home.

Nadiya Hussain’s Time To Eat: What can you expect?

Although we all wish we had the time to muster up a giant éclair roll or a ham and cheese crown every week, the truth is we don’t always have the time.

Which is why Nadiya wants to help time-poor families cook comforting meals that take hardly any time to cook and don’t break the bank.

Speaking about the show Nadiya explained: ‘We’re a nation that loves to cook and eat delicious food but we don’t always have the time with our busy working hours and family routines. Busy lives deserve delicious meals.’

During the show Nadiya visits households across the nation to share her tasty, time-saving recipes. She’s on a mission to prove even busy families can cook delicious meals after a hectic day with a little future planning, the help of the freezer, and making use of left-overs.

Early highlights include her inventive hack for turning pancakes into a traybake treat. She also shares her ideas for time-saving bakes – including a decadent tarte tatin with the quickest method for making ice cream ever, and fresh homemade bread that’s ready in half the normal time.

Nadiya Hussain’s Time To Eat recipes:

As ever, Nadiya comes up with plenty of inventive recipes during the series including Bengali Bangers and Smash, Banoffee Waffles, Chorizo and Fish Stew and Chocolate Orange Blossom Cake. Here are three of our favourite dishes from the series.

Once you’ve perfected Nadiya’s bao buns with spicy tuna recipe, you can fill them with whatever you fancy. Why not try a hoisin duck filling, or pork and garlic?

Teriyaki salmon with mango salsa



Nadiya’s teriyaki salmon with mango salsa is a great way to get protein into your diet. Nadia says: ‘A good teriyaki is made even more delicious when the fish is left to sit in the sauce overnight in the fridge, but there is nothing to say that it can’t be instant.’

Nadiya’s classic savoury scones with salmon paste recipe will guarantee your scones rise high and tall – you sure will impress friends at brunch or guests at an afternoon tea party.

If you’re looking for even more ideas take a look at our full collection of Nadiya Hussain recipes.

Nadiya Hussain’s Time To Eat cookbook

You’ll find all of the recipes from the series in the cookbook accompanying the show. Nadiya Hussain’s Time To Eat cookbook is available now, and is broken into manageable chapters such as A Little Less Time and Time to Spare.

In the book you can also expect some nifty kitchen hacks and timesaving tricks to make every meal a little simpler.

Nadiya’s recipes teach us to think ahead in the kitchen, as many dishes can be frozen for another time. Learn how to spin leftovers into completely new meals, which she promises the kids won’t even notice. The time-efficient kitchen guru also shares her ideas for making the most of canned, dried and frozen ingredients.

So whether you need inspiration for a rushed mid-week meal or a relaxed Sunday afternoon, Nadiya is sure to have a recipe for you. And in the meantime you should have a browse of our Cheap, Quick and Easy recipes.

