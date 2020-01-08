Our best chicken stir-fry recipes

What's not to love about a chicken stir-fry? It's quick, easy to throw together and is good for you to boot. Need some new ideas - we've rounded up the 10 most popular chicken stir-fry recipes on goodtoknow...

We’ve rounded up our favourite chicken stir-fry recipes that are ready in minutes. From a classic chicken chow mein to chicken in a homemade ginger and soy sauce, we’ve got plenty of chicken recipes to choose from.

It’s a good idea to ditch the takeaway for something much healthier and lighter, and a chicken stir-fry is the perfect option. The chicken will keep you fuller for longer as its packed with protein. Thrown together with plenty of veg, it’s a much healthier version that’s a lot cheaper than ordering in. Plus, in the time that it would take to order your food and for it to arrive, your chicken stir-fry will be ready to dish up and enjoy.

You can also bulk your stir-fry up with a variety of veggies too to make sure you’re getting at least one of your 5-a-day. Kids will enjoy these recipes too because they’re colourful and full of flavour. They’re so good you’ll find yourself making them more than once a week! Feed your family with these quick and easy recipes that everyone will love.

If you regularly have roast dinners on Sunday evening, chicken stir-fries are the perfect option for using up leftovers on a Monday night. You can add pre-cooked chicken to the wok or frying pan at the last minute and just make sure it’s piping hot before serving.

Click through to see our favourite chicken stir-fry recipes…First on the list is this easy to make soy and ginger chicken. With a rich soy and ginger flavoured sauce, this chicken stir-fry is perfect for a Saturday night supper served on a bed of freshly prepared noodles or rice. The ginger and soy make a tangy combo that infused the veggies with plenty of flavour.

Get the recipe: Soy and ginger chicken stir-fry