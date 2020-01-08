Our best chicken stir-fry recipes

What's not to love about a chicken stir-fry? It's quick, easy to throw together and is good for you to boot. Need some new ideas - we've rounded up the 10 most popular chicken stir-fry recipes on goodtoknow...
We’ve rounded up our favourite chicken stir-fry recipes that are ready in minutes. From a classic chicken chow mein to chicken in a homemade ginger and soy sauce, we’ve got plenty of chicken recipes to choose from.
It’s a good idea to ditch the takeaway for something much healthier and lighter, and a chicken stir-fry is the perfect option. The chicken will keep you fuller for longer as its packed with protein. Thrown together with plenty of veg, it’s a much healthier version that’s a lot cheaper than ordering in. Plus, in the time that it would take to order your food and for it to arrive, your chicken stir-fry will be ready to dish up and enjoy.
You can also bulk your stir-fry up with a variety of veggies too to make sure you’re getting at least one of your 5-a-day. Kids will enjoy these recipes too because they’re colourful and full of flavour. They’re so good you’ll find yourself making them more than once a week! Feed your family with these quick and easy recipes that everyone will love.
If you regularly have roast dinners on Sunday evening, chicken stir-fries are the perfect option for using up leftovers on a Monday night. You can add pre-cooked chicken to the wok or frying pan at the last minute and just make sure it’s piping hot before serving.
Click through to see our favourite chicken stir-fry recipes…First on the list is this easy to make soy and ginger chicken. With a rich soy and ginger flavoured sauce, this chicken stir-fry is perfect for a Saturday night supper served on a bed of freshly prepared noodles or rice. The ginger and soy make a tangy combo that infused the veggies with plenty of flavour.
Speedy vegetable and chicken rice
This Slimming World chicken stir-fry only takes 20 mins to rustle up and is pretty healthy too with plenty of stir-fry vegetables, light soy sauce and low-calorie cooking spray. This dish is cooked with rice instead of noodles but you can swap them for rice or egg noodles if preferred.
Chicken and cashew stir-fry
Narrowly missing out on the top spot, it's our popular chicken and cashew stir-fry. Creamy unsalted cashews add crunch and protein to this quick and easy dish. It's easy and inexpensive and will be on the table in 25 minutes!
Chicken chow mein
Swap your takeaway for a classic homemade chicken chow mein. Made with tender chicken breast pieces, fresh ginger and plenty of egg noodles, this stir-fry is much lighter and healthier than your average takeaway and that's why we love it!
Lemon chicken stir-fry with noodles
Easy lemon chicken stir-fry with noodles is officially the most popular chicken stir-fry on goodtoknow. It's packed with different veggies, so it's good for you, too.
Spicy chicken stir-fry with cashews and peppers
Spice up your night with this spicy chicken stir-fry sprinkled with crunchy cashews. It's really simple to make taking only 25 mins to rustle up and is bursting with flavour thanks to the red chillies and drizzling of soy sauce.
Chicken with black bean sauce
This broccoli packed chicken stir-fry is ideal if you're trying to get some much needed iron into your diet. Working out at only 337 calories per portion, this stir-fry is flavoured with garlic, spring onions and Chinese cooking wine for an Oriental finish. Serve with rice noodles.
Mediterranean chicken and potato stir-fry
Stir-fries don't have to feature oriental ingredients, it's a great healthy cooking method for all sorts of flavours. Get a taste of the Med with this quick chicken stir-fry with sliced courgettes and red peppers.
Spanish stir-fry chicken
Stir-fries don't just mean noodles you know! This delicious Spanish infused stir-fry is made with chicken, red peppers, chorizo and plenty of flavour packed herbs including sage and thyme.
Honey lemon and ginger stir-fry
Feeling a bit under the weather? This soothing honey, lemon and ginger chicken stir-fry is just what the doctor ordered.
Chicken and spring onion stir-fry recipe
It's always worth having a bunch of spring onions in your veg drawer, they're so cheap and versatile. Try them in this chicknen and spring onion stir-fry and remember, you can use the green and white bit of the spring onion.