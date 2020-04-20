Our best homemade salad dressings

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Knowing how to make homemade salad dressing is one of the easiest cooking skills to learn. Here are our 10 best homemade salad dressing recipes. Click through to find your favourite.

If you’ve never made a salad dressing from scratch before, now is the

perfect time to learn. We’ve rounded up some classic dressings for you

to make and with just a few simple ingredients for each, you can

transform your meal in minutes.

Once you know which combinations

work, you’ll be able to whip up a tasty salad in no time. We’ve

included classics such as honey and mustard and Caesar and other

dressings with a twist such as garlic and chilli and a homemade pesto –

there’s something for everyone.

A salad for lunch, as the side

for dinner or on the spread at a party or buffet needs to be as tasty as

possible and it’s simple to do that with a little homemade dressing –

which is so much more flavoursome and healthier too, than shop-bought

dressings – not to mention cheaper!

Try these delicious recipes

on anything from traditional lettuce leaves to cooked meat and fish. It

doesn’t matter what you’re dressing, we can guarentee they’ll be tastier

with one of these gorgeous recipes.



Caesar salad has got to be one of the most popular salad choices but have you ever tried making the dressing yourself? Rich and creamy, the combination of Parmesan, mustard and lemon juice can be used on other salads as well as the traditional Caesar combination.

Get the recipe: Caesar salad

Light and tangy, this classic salad dressing has just 4 ingredients. Make a big bottle and store in the cupboards to jazz up your salads.

Get the recipe: Classic vinaigrette

Honey and mustard dressing is a lovely combination of sweet and spicy. Combine the two with a little lemon juice and some olive oil – it’s that simple! This dressing can also be used as a marinade for meats.

Get the recipe: Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing

A summer favourite, sometimes a little lemon dressing is all you need to bring out the flavours of your ingredients – it is particularly nice with seafood such as prawns. This dressing adds a few ingredients to lemon juice to bring out the sharp flavours.

Get the recipe: Prawn salad with lemon dressing

Olive oil, chilli and garlic – sometimes the simplest of ingredients are enough. Adding powerful flavours to an olive oil base transforms them into a salad dressing.

Get the recipe: Pasta salad with garlic and chilli dressing

6. Potato salad dressing

Classic potato salad is made with a mayonnaise-based dressing but this lighter dish combines cider vinegar, mustard and some chives to bring plenty of flavour to your spuds.

Get the recipe: Potato salad

A creamy salad dressing is an easy way to combine all your ingredients together. Sour cream mixed with some fresh chives is a classic!

Get the recipe: Cauliflower and radish salad

Oriental cooking is full of powerful flavours so this dressing with transform your salad. The mix of soy sauce, lime juice and sesame oil will work with most ingredients.

Get the recipe: Oriental duck salad

If you make your pesto from scratch you can give it a runnier consistency so it works more as a salad dressing. Pesto dressing is good for heartier salads that include pasta or potatoes.

Get the recipe: Pesto, asparagus and potato salad

Greek salads are normally dressed with a simple combination of balsamic vinegar and olive oil but this ones adds a nice creamy dimension. Greek yogurt, fresh mint and Feta with a little lemon juice brings all the classic Mediterranean flavours to your salad.

Get the recipe: Warm chicken tzatziki salad

