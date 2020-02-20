We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wondering when is Pancake Day 2020 because you want an excuse to eat pancakes all day? Hold tight because one of the best flipping days in the year is just around the corner...

Pancake Day 2020 is a matter of weeks away now and we have all the details you need to celebrate. From exactly when the day falls this year to the ultimate pancake recipe.

Interested in the Pancake Day traditions? Or perhaps you just want some tasty pancake recipes? Either way, read on!

When is Pancake Day 2020?



Pancake Day 2020, traditionally known as Shrove Tuesday, lands on Tuesday 25th February this year.

The exact date changes every year because Pancake Day is determined by Easter. Pancake Day is always in February or March and is the last day before Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter.

It is the one day in the year when nearly every kitchen in the UK will get themselves ready for a few flipping competitions and inevitably there’ll be a few pancake covered ceilings too!

What do I need to make pancakes?

Pancakes have three core ingredients. You’ll need all three fully stocked if you’re planning a marathon of pancake making on Shrove Tuesday.

The basics are eggs, plain flour and milk.

Depending on the recipe, you may need more than just those three basic ingredients. For example, American pancakes require butter and baking powder too.

Or, if you’re making vegan pancakes this year, you’ll need different ingredients entirely! Vegans can’t eat eggs or milk but Lily Vanilli’s vegan pancakes show you how to make a delicious vegan alternative!

Whatever pancakes you plan on making, you will need a good non-stick frying pan. Or, if you’re super serious, you could invest in a specially designed pancake pan.

How to flip the perfect pancake

A university professor from University College London designed a mathematical formula in 2012 to ensure the perfect flip every time:

L = 4×H /π– D / 2

L is the hand distance from the inner of the pancake H is the height of flip D is the diameter of pancake

In an interview with the Telegraph Mathematics Professor Frank Smith said: “There are many factors and risks involved in producing a perfect pancake. We’ve discovered that the wrong direction or speed, for instance, will mean that the average flipper may ruin two or even more pancakes trying to perfect their technique.”

Professor Smith also has a more advanced formula but it looks pretty scary and we prefer the funny mishaps anyway!

What are the best recipes for Pancake Day?

Crepes, American pancakes and the classic Scotch pancakes all allow you to get creative and go wild with toppings.

A basic pancake mix is one of the easiest and cheapest recipes to make and popular toppings include a squeeze of lemon with sugar or maple syrup.

Whether you’re more of a sweet or savoury pancakes person we have got you covered.

Why not plan a fully loaded pancake menu for the day with breakfast, lunch and dinner all featuring piles of pancake?

Breakfast pancakes

Breakfast pancakes are a delicious way to start the day. Topped with crispy bacon and an oozing egg, is there anything better?

Blueberry Scotch pancakes



If you don’t have time for a full fry up inspired feast why not try these Blueberry Scotch pancakes?

Already practicing your pancake skills ahead of Pancake Day 2020 on 25th February? Share your pancakes with us on Facebook or Twitter – we’d love to see them!