What is Pink Prosecco and where can you buy it?

Have you heard of pink Prosecco? Want to find out more about this fizzy tipple everyone is rushing to the shops to buy? Here's everything we know about Prosecco DOC Rosé...

Prosecco DOC Rosé (aka pink Prosecco) is brand new and a pretty big deal in the wine world! There are extremely stringent regulations about which Italian sparkling wines can be categorised as Prosecco. To be called Prosecco it must be made in a particular way from grapes grown in a small area in Northern Italy. However, thanks to a change to the rules pink Prosecco is now permitted. And it’s set to be extremely popular in the UK.

The vast majority of exported prosecco heads to the UK. Chairman of the Consorzio Tutela Prosecco DOC Stefano Zanette explains that amazingly “The UK is the largest market in the world for Prosecco DOC.” So it makes sense that Prosecco is the UK’s favourite sparkling wine.

What is pink Prosecco?

In terms of taste, new Rosé Prosecco is similar to regular Prosecco: it retains the vibrant bubbles and freshness. But with the enhanced colour comes a floral and fruity flavour addition, think summer berries. Like classic Prosecco, Rosé Prosecco is perfect served as an alcoholic drink before a meal to stimulate the appetit. We’re already thinking of saving a bottle or two for a New Year’s Eve pink pop. It also pairs exceptionally well with fish dishes, cheeses, and charcuterie such as bacon, ham and terrines.

In fact, you may already be a fan as you may have tasted a similar pink fizz before, but it wasn’t called Prosecco. Sam Caporn Mistress of Wine and Aldi’s resident wine expert explains: “Shoppers might have already enjoyed Italian rosé (or rosato) sparkling wine, but it won’t actually have been Prosecco, because pink Prosecco hasn’t previously been permitted.”

Prosecco is a sparkling wine that must be made in accordance with some pretty strict regulations. For example, Prosecco must be made from predominantly Glera grapes which are mixed with Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio or Pinot Bianco. All of the grapes used to make any Prosecco must be grown in a specific region of Italy. Have a look at a bottle of Prosecco and you will see initials either DOC or DOCG. These specify the precise area within the Prosecco making region, with DOCG being slightly more premium variety.

According to the new rules allowing the production of Rosé Prosecco specified by the Consorzio Tutela Prosecco: DOC Prosecco DOC Rosé must be made of at least 85% Glera grapes mixed with 10-15% of Pinot Nero. The wine must also adhere to the other Prosecco rules such as being produced in the same area and having a second fermentation of at least 60 days.



So when you buy that bottle of pink fizz and pop it open with friends and family, know that a lot of effort and thought has gone into making that delicious bottle!

Where to buy pink Prosecco

Many supermarkets have frenzied to stock this brilliant blushing fizz. And we expect to see it flooding the hospitality industry soon too. Pizza Express is one of the first restaurants in the UK to add Prosecco DOC Rose to its menu and we anticipate others will soon follow suit.

Pink prosecco is a pretty drink that often comes in attractive bottles that would make a lovely gift. Here are some new bottles of Prosecco DOC Rosé that we can’t wait to try!

Tesco Finest Prosecco Rosé

Price: £8

Tesco Finest Prosecco Rosé is described as “crisp and light, with elegant floral aromas and bright citrus fruit, complemented by notes of fresh, ripe red berries.”

Available in Tesco stores nationwide

Aldi Prosecco Rosé DOC

Price: £6.49

Famous for their incredible value booze and keeping their finger on the drinks pulse Aldi was one of the first supermarkets to sell Rosé Prosecco in the UK. And at under £6.50 a pop it’s a great value option. With an understated bottle, we think this would be ideal with a seafood supper. How about really glamming up those Friday night fish ‘n’ chips?

View at: Aldi

Aldi Prosecco Rosé DOC Mini

The bottle above also comes in a mini 250ml version. Fizz goes flat so it’s no good opening a bottle for just one glass. But this little bottle is perfect for pouring just one special glass. We also love using small single serving bottles when making cocktails so nothing goes to waste.

Price: £2.29

Available from Aldi

Lidl Rosé Prosecco

Price: £6.49

As you might expect pink prosecco has become a bit of a competition between Lidl and Aldi. Both launched on the same day at the same price. Lidl’s Rosé Prosecco offering is pink and fruity and is described as being not too dry with a gentle fizz. We have to say we adore the bottle of this one, it would be fantastic at a party.

Available in Lidl stores nationwide while stocks last

Asda Fillipo Sansovino Prosecco Rose

Price: £6.50

Another very competitively priced option. Fillipo Sansovino Prosecco Rose is made with 10% of Pinot Noir added to the Glera blend. It’s described as “fresh with delicate floral notes and soft strawberry and raspberry fruit flavours”. The pretty pale salmon colour of this one really appeals. It just screams summer in a bottle!

View at: Asda

READ MORE: Give your prosecco a festive twist for Christmas

Bottega Brut Rosé prosecco

Price: £24.99

At the other end of the price scale, this stunner makes for an impressive gift if you can bring yourself to part with it that is! The mirrored pink is very TOWIE chic, perfect if you’re looking to splash out. Bottega Brut Rosé prosecco is described as having “decadent notes of strawberry, cream and vanilla”.

View at: Selfridges

What can you make with Pink Prosecco?

The possibilities are endless, cocktails and decadent jellies and delicious frozen desserts spring to mind. Pink Prosecco can be used in any recipe where prosecco or sparkling rosé wine are used, but best used where you can see the gorgeous colour. Here are some easy recipes to make using pink Prosecco…

Grown-up strawberry jelly

This is certainly one just for the adults. But make it extra special by swapping the rose wine in the ingredients for pink prosecco.

Get the recipe: Grown-up strawberry jelly recipe

Elderflower champagne

This is one of our favourite cocktails in summer. The sweetness of the cordial is perfectly balanced with the alcohol. Traditionally made with champagne swap this for a delicious pink fizz. The colour will look even more appetising and it will amazing too.

Get the recipe: Elderflower champagne recipe

Prosecco cream puffs

These divine eclairs are a great way of using leftover Prosecco. They are a little bit tricky to make but we guarantee once you get the hang of them they’ll be a regular on your dessert repertoire.

Get the recipe: Prosecco cream puffs recipe

Champagne berry zabaglione

In contrast to making choux pastry for cream puffs, this recipe is incredibly quick and easy. it just requires 4 ingredients to make this dessert. It’s lovely and light, so ideal after a big meal, and the fresh fruits are perfect in summer. Using rosé Prosecco in place of the sparkling wine will add a beautiful subtle blush to the whisked eggs and will complement the berries well.

Get the recipe: Champagne berry zabaglione recipe

Negroni spumante

This recipie for Negroni spumante recipe is somewhere between a Negroni and a spritz. The addition of Processo makes it more palatable for those less fond of strong drinks.

Get the recipe: Negroni spumante

