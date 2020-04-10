We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As we begin to celebrate Easter weekend in a very different way this year, the Queen’s chefs have a special treat for us.

Since we’re all spending a lot more time at home (unless you’re a hero key worker – in which case, we salute you!), you might be inclined to bake more than you’ve ever been on this Bank Holiday weekend.

But if you’re already bored of baking banana bread, then changing it up with some Easter treats could be exactly what you and the rest of the family need.

And to provide a helping hand, the Queen’s chefs have shared the recipe for their Spiced Easter biscuits.

The recipe was shared on Twitter, with a video detailing exactly how to whip up this royal treat.

The tweet read, ‘The Royal pastry chefs are excited to share their ‘Spiced Easter Biscuits’ recipe with you to enjoy over the Easter weekend. Chefs hats at the ready’.

Royal fans were delighted with the recipe, with one saying, ‘Those biscuits look amazing!’

Another wrote, ‘Very lovely! Thanks for sharing.’

A third added, ‘Easy lovely recipe to do with the kids instead of going out this easter!’

If you want to bake these sweet treats, you’ll need the following:

350g plain flour

5g bicarbonate of soda

10g ground ginger

5g cinnamon

125g unsalted butter

175g light soft brown sugar

1 egg

60g golden syrup

You’ll also need two egg whites and 600g icing sugar, plus the food colouring of your choice for the icing.

If you have all the ingredients you need (or if you can get your hands on them), you’ll find the method on the Royal Family’s official website.

If it’s good enough for the Queen, we’ll definitely give it a try…