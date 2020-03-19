How to turn 10 ingredients into 10 family meals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
You don't need to have lots of expensive ingredients to make lots of different meals for your family.
We’ve picked 10 classic ingredients to show you how you can turn them into 10 different dinners that can be on the dinner table in no time! You don’t always have to use all of the ingredients listed in a recipe – vegetables can be replaced by whatever you have, as can most meats and cheeses. And feel free to make additions of whatever you have in the house to give your meals a personal family twist. We all that kids can be fussy and this is a great way to get them to eat more veggies.
A simple tomato sauce is the basis of a lot of family meals and you don’t need lots of ingredients to make it either. Where the recipe calls for it, use our classic tomato sauce – all you really need is a tin of chopped tomatoes, which you probably already have stored in your kitchen cupboard.
Ingredients:
- Mince
- Chicken (breasts/thighs or fillets)
- Sausages
- Rice
- Pasta
- Potatoes
- Chopped tomatoes
- Bag of frozen vegetables
- Cheese
- Eggs
We assumed you already had these essentials in:
- Gravy granules
- Onions
- Garlic
- Herbs and seasonings
- Butter
- Stock cubes
- Sauces (mustard, Worcestershire sauce etc)
How to turn 10 ingredients into 10 meals:
Meal 1
Try this delicious traditional Italian risotto made with leftover chicken and peas. It’s cheap and quick to make, all cooked in one pan so you save on the washing up too.
Get the recipe: Chicken and pea risotto
Meal 2
With this simple spaghetti bolognese recipe, you can ditch the jar of ready made sauce and make a homemade version for a really delicious explosion of flavour.
Get the recipe: Pasta Bolognese
Meal 3
This sausage and sweet potato mash recipe with a twist is a delicious and healthier alternative to a traditional pub grub.
Get the recipe: Sausage and mash
Meal 4
This mouth-watering Slimming World’s chicken and leek pie serves 4 people and is just perfect served with freshly cooked vegetables like broccoli, carrots and cauliflower.
Get the recipe: Chicken and potato pie
10 ingredients into 10 meals: Meal 5
Chicken pasta bake is a classic family midweek meal and this chicken and tomato pasta bake recipe is so easy to make.
Get the recipe: Chicken and tomato pasta bake
Meal 6
Easy to make, this delicious pie is packed with a sweet tomato sauce and tender beef mince which make a great combo with a creamy and cheesy mash topper.
Get the recipe: Cottage pie
Meal 7
Get the recipe: Sausage and tomato casserole
Treat the family to this easy-to-make, hearty sausage and tomato casserole made from low-fat sausages, shallots and peas – perfect for any night of the week.
Meal 8
A cheese and onion frittata is a cross between a quiche and a fancy omelette. This one is quick and simple to make. Pair it with a crunchy salad for a tasty lunchtime treat.
Get the recipe: Cheese and onion frittata
Meal 9
This cheesy, meatball pasta bake will leave your family with full stomachs and smiles on their faces.
Get the recipe: Meatball pasta bake
Meal 10
Fancy a healthier version of an Indian takeaway? This chicken and veg pilaf is made entirely from leftovers from a Sunday roast dinner.
Get the recipe: Chicken and veg pilaf
This delicious collection of 10 ingredients into 10 meals shows that simple food doesn’t ever have to be boring.