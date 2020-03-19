How to turn 10 ingredients into 10 family meals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You don't need to have lots of expensive ingredients to make lots of different meals for your family.

We’ve picked 10 classic ingredients to show you how you can turn them into 10 different dinners that can be on the dinner table in no time! You don’t always have to use all of the ingredients listed in a recipe – vegetables can be replaced by whatever you have, as can most meats and cheeses. And feel free to make additions of whatever you have in the house to give your meals a personal family twist. We all that kids can be fussy and this is a great way to get them to eat more veggies.

A simple tomato sauce is the basis of a lot of family meals and you don’t need lots of ingredients to make it either. Where the recipe calls for it, use our classic tomato sauce – all you really need is a tin of chopped tomatoes, which you probably already have stored in your kitchen cupboard.

Ingredients:

Mince

Chicken (breasts/thighs or fillets)

Sausages

Rice

Pasta

Potatoes

Chopped tomatoes

Bag of frozen vegetables

Cheese

Eggs

We assumed you already had these essentials in:

Gravy granules

Onions

Garlic

Herbs and seasonings

Butter

Stock cubes

Sauces (mustard, Worcestershire sauce etc)

How to turn 10 ingredients into 10 meals:

Meal 1

Try this delicious traditional Italian risotto made with leftover chicken and peas. It’s cheap and quick to make, all cooked in one pan so you save on the washing up too.

Get the recipe: Chicken and pea risotto

Meal 2

With this simple spaghetti bolognese recipe, you can ditch the jar of ready made sauce and make a homemade version for a really delicious explosion of flavour.

Get the recipe: Pasta Bolognese

Meal 3

This sausage and sweet potato mash recipe with a twist is a delicious and healthier alternative to a traditional pub grub.

Get the recipe: Sausage and mash

Meal 4

This mouth-watering Slimming World’s chicken and leek pie serves 4 people and is just perfect served with freshly cooked vegetables like broccoli, carrots and cauliflower.

Get the recipe: Chicken and potato pie

10 ingredients into 10 meals: Meal 5

Chicken pasta bake is a classic family midweek meal and this chicken and tomato pasta bake recipe is so easy to make.

Get the recipe: Chicken and tomato pasta bake

Meal 6

Easy to make, this delicious pie is packed with a sweet tomato sauce and tender beef mince which make a great combo with a creamy and cheesy mash topper.

Get the recipe: Cottage pie

Meal 7

Get the recipe: Sausage and tomato casserole

Treat the family to this easy-to-make, hearty sausage and tomato casserole made from low-fat sausages, shallots and peas – perfect for any night of the week.

Meal 8

A cheese and onion frittata is a cross between a quiche and a fancy omelette. This one is quick and simple to make. Pair it with a crunchy salad for a tasty lunchtime treat.

Get the recipe: Cheese and onion frittata

Meal 9

This cheesy, meatball pasta bake will leave your family with full stomachs and smiles on their faces.

Get the recipe: Meatball pasta bake

Meal 10

Fancy a healthier version of an Indian takeaway? This chicken and veg pilaf is made entirely from leftovers from a Sunday roast dinner.

Get the recipe: Chicken and veg pilaf

This delicious collection of 10 ingredients into 10 meals shows that simple food doesn’t ever have to be boring.