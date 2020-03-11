10 ways to cook new potatoes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
New potatoes give an instant summery twist to your meals – and you don’t even have to peel them! Available all year round, new potatoes are cheaper when they’re in season (April – July) and are the basis for lots of lovely meals. We’ve got lots of ideas and new potato recipes for you to try! Toss them in a salad, try them as a buttery side dish or add them to your favourite curry – new potatoes can be used in so many different ways.
So if you’ve picked up a bag of the mini spuds and don’t know what to do with them, take a look at our 10 different new potato recipes for new ways to cook with new potatoes…
Crushed
One of our favourite ways to serve them is to keep it simple and crush them lightly. After boiling, you can crush the potatoes using a fork or potato masher, the choice is yours! Most of the potassium found in potatoes is found in their skin, so using the whole vegetable is also a healthy alternative to classic mash. Try them warm in salads or hot with roast dinners.
Fried
Leaving the skin on new potatoes as you fry them will help to keep their shape, and add a wonderful crunchy texture. It will will also ensure they don't fall apart when you fry them. The versatility of this way of cooking knows no bounds and we'd be happy to see them on the table at breakfast, lunch or dinner. They're also a great addition to a stir-fry in place of the traditional noodles.
Pastry
Wrapped in a buttery pastry case with other veggies, meat or fish, new potatoes make a satisfying meal when baked in a quiche or a tart. Thanks to their tasty flesh, these little potatoes add a delicious taste and an interesting texture to your quiche. You can pre-boil them before adding to your quiche to make them extra soft. Try with classic flavour combinations like bacon or smoked salmon.
Curry
Forget the rice, bulk up your curries with the addition of small and flavoursome new potatoes for a filling one-pot meal. Some larger varieties of potatoes are floury and will fall apart when cooked slowly, but new potatoes keep their shape and absorb all those lovely fragrant spices. Simply throw them in with the rest of your veg and let simmer until tender.
Roasted
Needing very little prep (just a quick rinse),new potatoes make a delicious side to a Sunday roast. Chuck them in beside the meat, skins and all, for a roast ready in no time. They'll brown quickly and have a delicious crunchy outer shell and soft, buttery texture inside.
Salads
Boiled or steamed till tender, new potatoes make a substantial addition
to any salad. As they're best when in season, during the summer, a salad
is the obvious way to use these little beauties. Boil whole and toss in
the dressing while still warm, the potatoes will then soak up whichever
flavours you have chosen to use with them while they cool. Packed up in
lunchboxes or served up with barbecued meat, new potatoes make
delicious salads.
Stewed
Cooked slowly in a stew's gravy, new potatoes become soft and full of meaty flavour. Waxy varieties will hold their shape better and have a smooth and soft texture. Try them in casseroles, hotpots and stews to make your dinner a one-pot wonder. Add to the cooking liquid straight away and simmer slowly with the meat for soft and tender spuds.
Omelettes and frittatas
New potatoes add an extra-filling element to omelettes and frittatas for
a speedy meal. Thinly sliced and pre-boiled, the mini potatoes cook
quickly giving you delicious results in minutes. Once cooked, they will
hold their shape, allowing you to cut the perfect wedge of filling
frittata - ideal hot for dinner or cold for lunch the next day.
Barbecued
In the summer, when new potatoes are at their best, there's nothing as
nice as making and eating your meal outdoors. New potatoes are perfect
to pop on the barbecue as they cook quickly and evenly, even with a
temperamental barbecue to deal with. Simply rubbed with sea salt and
olive oil, they make a delicious crunchy, grilled treat. Thanks to their
firm texture, they are also perfect to thread onto skewers.
Baked
It isn't just big fat jacket potatoes that are good baked, spare a thought for their little baby sibling - the new potato. Simply baked as you would a larger one, these potatoes make a speedier and sweeter alternative to the typical spud. With just a hint of imagination you can also turn them into a whole variety of baked dishes, from thinly sliced chips to layers with cheese and beside your favourite ingredients in a tray bake.
