Save money on your food shop and make the food you buy go further with our top tips...

If you’re looking for ways to make more of your food shop, we’ve got loads of ideas that will help your money got that little bit further.

Food. We all need it but does it have to be so expensive? Food shopping is one of the biggest expenses we pay out each week and with rising food prices it’s hard to feed the whole family on a budget.

British families squander twice as much money on food waste each month as they think they do, according to YouGov research commissioned by Sainsbury’s.

The supermarket said it found that 81% of families of four believe they throw away less than £30 worth of food a month, when in reality they waste nearly double that at £58.30 a month, on average.

At goodtoknow, we’d like to help. Not only can we provide you lots of cheap family meals and easy recipes so you can make sure the kids are eating healthily, we can also help you save money.

Food shopping is such a vital part of our weekly routine, we can often get into bad habits that mean we spend more money then we really need to. The key is learning how to make the most of what you have. This can be done by a few simple tricks and tips.

We know time is a luxury most mums don’t have, that’s why we’ve found some really speedy ways to ensure that not only your food shop is the cheapest it can be but that you also make the most of the food you do buy.

See below for 102 ways to make more of your food shop.