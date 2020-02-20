12 best Nutella recipes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Nutella recipes are perfect for those who simply LOVE Nutella. If you love experimenting in the kitchen too then you've come to the right place!
Nutella recipes are easy to come by, but you are about to discover some of our favourite Nutella recipes from Nutella lollies to Nutella cheesecake and delicious Nutella hot chocolate.
Nutella recipes are quite possibly the best way to enjoy this well-loved jar of chocolatey spread. Are you a bit of a Nutella addict? You’re not alone! But have you ever thought of cooking with your favourite spread? We’ve rounded up some of our favourite Nutella recipes from Nutella lollies to Nutella chocolate cake – the perfect birthday surprise for lovers of this nutty spread! We’ve got lots to choose from, so prepare to meet your new favourite food…
Chocolate and hazelnut pancakes, Nutella chocolate cake and Nutella truffles are only a few of the mouth-watering recipes we have for you to try.
If you’re looking for a dessert that’s got the ‘wow’ factor – this is it! Just take a look at our dreamy Nutella trifle (pictured above). Made with a generous, and we mean generous amount of Nutella this creamy, sweet trifle is layered with chocolate chip brioche, custard and plenty of cream.
Scroll down to see our best Nutella recipes to get started…
Nutella cake
This mouth-watering chocolate cake is packed full of Nutella and is
coated with it too - the trick is to spread on the Nutella whilst the
cake is still warm for the perfect, slightly-melted finish. Mmm...
Get the recipe: Nutella chocolate cake
Nutella brioche with salted caramel
It really doesn't take much to make these mouth-watering buttery buns filled with Nutella. Made with only five ingredients, these buns are perfect for whipping up when you've got family over for a cuppa or you fancy a sweet treat at the weekend.
Get the recipe: Nutella brioche with salted caramel
Caramel cream Nutella lollies
It really doesn't take much to make these rich chocolate Nutella lollies - all you need is some Nutella and some salted caramel cream and hey presto, you've got little treats the kids will love.
Get the recipe: Caramel cream Nutella lollies
Pippa Middleton’s Nutella madeleines
Classic madeleines with a chocolatey spin by Royal sister Pippa Middleton - fancy! Coated in Nutella and sprinkled with hazelnuts, these madeleines are the perfect afternoon tea or party food treat.
Get the recipe: Pippa Middleton's Nutella madeleines
Nutella cheesecake
This is the ultimate cheesecake recipe - packed full of Nutella, cream and a buttery biscuit base. This rich and gooey cheesecake will be the talk of the party!
Get the recipe: Nutella cheesecake
Nutella truffles
Turn your chocolate hazelnut spread into a food gift or sweet afternoon treat with our easy homemade chocolates recipe. These truffles are rich and coated in a crunchy hazelnut topping - who wants one?
Get the recipe: Nutella truffles
Chocolate and hazelnut pancakes
Pancakes are perfect served with a drizzle of melted, warm Nutella and sprinkled with chopped hazelnuts - a dollop of ice cream wouldn't go a miss either!
Get the recipe: Chocolate and hazelnut pancakes
Lamingtons
Covered in coconut and sandwiched together with a generous helping of smooth Nutella, these lamington sponges are naughty and delicious. You won't be able to have just one.
Get the recipe: Lamingtons
Frothy hazelnut hot chocolate
Love hot chocolate? You're going to love this Nutella twist. All you need is cocoa powder, Nutella and some milk - mix it all together and let the microwave work its magic! It's dangerously addictive!
Get the recipe: Frothy hazelnut hot chocolate
Chocolate marble loaf
This marble loaf combines a sweet vanilla sponge with a rich chocolate sponge with a hint of Nutella. You could take this loaf to the next level and smother it in Nutella too!
Get the recipe: Chocolate hazelnut marble loaf
Nutty chocolate mallow toast topper
Jazz up your slice of toast with this easy recipe. A spread of Nutella and some warm gooey marshmallows transforms your bread into a naughty late night snack!
Get the recipe: Nutty chocolate mallow toast topper
Nutella Trifle
This showstopping trifle, which has layers of Nutella, brioche and cream, is ready in just 20 minutes! Perfect for a special occasion, it would be a great birthday cake alternative for any chocolate fans.
Get the recipe: Nutella Triffle