12 best Nutella recipes

Nutella recipes are perfect for those who simply LOVE Nutella. If you love experimenting in the kitchen too then you've come to the right place!

Nutella recipes are easy to come by, but you are about to discover some of our favourite Nutella recipes from Nutella lollies to Nutella cheesecake and delicious Nutella hot chocolate.

Nutella recipes are quite possibly the best way to enjoy this well-loved jar of chocolatey spread. Are you a bit of a Nutella addict? You’re not alone! But have you ever thought of cooking with your favourite spread? We’ve rounded up some of our favourite Nutella recipes from Nutella lollies to Nutella chocolate cake – the perfect birthday surprise for lovers of this nutty spread! We’ve got lots to choose from, so prepare to meet your new favourite food…

Chocolate and hazelnut pancakes, Nutella chocolate cake and Nutella truffles are only a few of the mouth-watering recipes we have for you to try.

If you’re looking for a dessert that’s got the ‘wow’ factor – this is it! Just take a look at our dreamy Nutella trifle (pictured above). Made with a generous, and we mean generous amount of Nutella this creamy, sweet trifle is layered with chocolate chip brioche, custard and plenty of cream.

Scroll down to see our best Nutella recipes to get started…