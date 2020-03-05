13 foods you shouldn’t keep in the fridge and why

This is an image 1 of 13

First on the list is potatoes. Keeping your potatoes in the fridge will make the starch in the potatoes turn into sugar making them taste unusually sweet which is not what you want in a potato!

Not only that but the Food Standards Agency has recently released the following statement: "The most important food not to keep in the fridge are potatoes. When these are stored in the fridge, the starch in the potato is converted to sugar. When baked or fried, these sugars combine with the amino acid asparagine and produce the chemical acrylamide, which is thought to be harmful."

The best way to store: Store your potatoes in a paper bag in a cool, dark place like a pantry. Keeping your potatoes in a paper bag instead of a plastic bag will mean that they'll stay fresher for longer and won't rot as fast.