15 autumn Sunday lunch recipes

As the days are getting colder, a warm and comforting meal is what's needed on an autumn weekend. Here's our pick of the top roasts, pies and desserts that are great for a Sunday get-together
From delicious roasts and mains to wonderful puddings and desserts, we’ve got lots of lovely inspiration for autumn Sunday lunch recipes.
Whether it’s James Martin’s fail-safe roast chicken Sunday lunch or a scrumptious stuffed breast of lamb, these cracking ideas will make a real weekend treat.
And of course there’s always room for pudding! Gizzy Erskine doesn’t disappoint with her blackberry Bakewell cake, or try our wonderful apple pie with ice cream or custard for a lovely sweet treat.
Take a look through our autumn Sunday lunch recipes and whip up a feast this weekend.
James Martin’s chicken with red peppers, chorizo and chilli
James Martin's delicious roast chicken recipe takes this classic roast option and gives it a lovely warming twist. Chilli and chorizo will bring plenty of spicy flavour to your autumnal meal.
Stuffed breast of lamb
For a lamb dish with a warming twist, try stuffed breast of lamb packed with egg, bacon and parsley. Served alongside glazed carrots, this is a delicious and warming dish that the whole family can enjoy together.
Crumbles don't have to just be sweet desserts. This vegetable crumble is packed full of root vegetables. The crunchy topping gives this dish a nice twist and will definitely leave your family feeling full.
Pork and fennel oven roast
Apples and pork really do make a delicious combination and this tasty Somerset pork and fennel oven roast is the perfect example. This one-pot dish is full of autumnal vegetables too including fennel, potatoes and parsnips, making this a scrumptious Sunday dish.
Parsnip bake
Want a Sunday lunch that doesn’t require too much fuss? This parsnip and tomato gratin by Woman’s Weekly is nutritious, so simple to make, and you can multitask while it cooks in the oven – perfect!
Maple Glazed Chicken
Having everyone over for Sunday lunch doesn't have to break the bank. Chicken legs are super cheap but taste delicious with the maple-glaze and hearty vegetables like in this recipe.
Monkfish with parma ham
Monkfish with parma ham? It’s a taste you definitely need to try as the soft, flavoursome monkfish works excellently with the powerful taste of parma ham in this recipe. Plus, it’s ready in just 35 minutes.
Butternut squash gratin
Roasted butternut squash is a filling and warming addition to this gratin. Mixed with a honey aroma from the Pie d'Angloys cheese, none of your Sunday lunch guests will be able to resist a slice.
Beef and Guinness pie
Guinness is the surprising ingredient that adds a twist to this classic family favourite, beef pie. Serve with mash and gravy for the ultimate comfort food lunch.
Roast lamb cutlets with pumpkin
Want a tasty Sunday dinner with no fuss? This roast lamb and pumpkin all-in-one pan recipe is so simple to make and is ready in 45 minutes. Plus, it's packed full of flavour as it mixes tender lamb with sweet pumpkins, red onions, potatoes and garlic, served with a special autumn fruit relish.
Roast beef
Garlic and mustard are a match made in heaven, which is why this garlic and mustard crusted roast beef is certain to become a family favourite.
Autumn fruit relish
This autumn relish is made with seasonal fruits with a pinch of chilli to really pack in the flavour as an addition to your roast dinner. Save yourself time by making this beforehand, or if you have some leftovers, save some to eat with cold meats later in the week - it keeps in the fridge for two weeks.
Pumpkin Pecan Pie
October sees the start of the pumpkin season so it's a great time to use them to create a tasty dessert. Wow your family by making this pumpkin pecan pie for an after-dinner treat. The cinnamon, pecan and maple syrup topping is perfect for autumn.
Apple pie
This easy apple pie recipe is a real classic. Made traditionally with stewed apples and a rich buttery pastry you just can’t go wrong. Serve with custard or ice cream for an extra special treat for dessert after your roast dinner Sunday afternoon.
Gizzi Erskine’s blackberry bakewell cake
No Sunday lunch is complete without a filling, irresistable desert. A slice or two of this blackberry bakewell cake by Gizzi Erskine will go perfect after your hot Sunday lunch.
