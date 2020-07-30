15 minute meals: Quick, easy and healthy 15-minute recipes

Easy 15-minute meals that will be on the table in super quick time, including nutty pea pesto wholemeal pasta, Vietnamese prawn curry and tortilla cheese turnovers.
These quick and easy meals can be ready and on the table in just 15 minutes. Speedy dinners don’t have to mean ready meals – you can still make delicious dishes on the quick with our selection of 15-minute recipe ideas.
Family meals during the week can be a right nightmare. You want to cook a delicious, healthy meal for the family but you don’t want to spend the whole night in the kitchen making it.
Learn how to make a delicious curry in half the time, how to get that pasta bake on the table quicker than ever before, how to use up leftovers and handy cheats that will allow you to have extra time away from the kitchen with your family.
Pasta, couscous, noodles and rice are some of the essential ingredients needed to make speedy meals and our 15-minute recipes include ideas, including vegetarian versions, for all of them. Stir-fries, risottos, fajitas and stews, you won’t get bored with the varied selection of dishes we have on offer.
15-minute meal ideas and recipes
Quick pitta pizzas
Get the kids to help you make these quick pitta pizzas. Save time on making the bases mid-week by simply topping pitta bread with meat or veg of your choice and cook for 10 mins. Don't forget to sprinkle your pizzas with soft mozzarella for a great taste.
Greek-style Buddha bowl
This Greek-style mix of halloumi, avocado, olives, veg and pouch of grains comes together to make a quick and easy meal that's perfectly balanced.
Pea pesto with wholemeal pasta
Make this super easy dinner with a nutty pesto and pasta with a garlic cheese twist. This creamy dish is better for you as it uses wholemeal pasta, which is more nutritious and contains more fibre than white pasta.
Slimming World’s bacon and broccoli pasta salad
Ready in just 15 mins, this Slimming World recipe is a real treat for dinner when you're sort on time but don't want to miss out on your favourites. Packed with tenderstem broccoli and spinach, this dish counts towards your 5-a-day.
Tortilla cheese turnovers
The whole family will love these tortilla cheese turnovers, they're ready in just 15 minutes and make the perfect quick dinner when you're feeding hungry people. This recipe is packed with juicy tomatoes, creamy avocado and tangy spring onions which count towards your 5-a-day. Add potatoes or rice to the mix to bulk it out if you fancy something a little more filling.
Mushroom and bean salad
This mushroom and bean salad is healthy and low in calories - perfect if you're on a diet. It only takes 13 mins to rustle up this dish and the hearty beans means it will keep everyone nice and full. Make your very own dressing using sun-dried tomato paste and lemon juice for the ultimate finish.
Annabel Karmel’s fruity chicken curry
This Annabel Karmel's fruity chicken curry. It's a delicious curry recipe that the family will enjoy as it's sweet and mild. It's packed full of soft fruit and vegetables like mango, tomato and carrot. This curry is great served with poppadums and fluffy white rice.
Chicken, tomato and peach couscous salad
This healthy chicken, tomato and peach couscous salad can be ready in no time at all. With juicy peach and tomato pieces, this light dinner recipe is bursting with sweet flavour and is under 300 calories per serving. Couscous is a great ingredient for fast meals as it only takes 5 mins to make - and it's much healthier than most sides.
Gok Wan’s Vietnamese-style leftover chicken salad
Gok Wan's Vietnamese-style leftover chicken salad is perfect for using up leftover chicken. Full of veg and topped with a lovely lime and chilli dressing, this salad is bursting with flavour. This meal only takes 5 mins to prepare and cook and uses vermicelli noodles which you can buy in supermarkets.
Mango and tomato curry
This vegetarian curry is full of refreshing flavours and makes a delicious change from your usual curry recipe. The mango adds a sweet, yet satisfying flavour which works wonders with the thick, spicy sauce. This mango and tomato curry is ready in just 15 mins!
Stuffed mushroom burgers
Not only are these stuffed mushroom burgers super speedy to make, they're also a healthy alternative too! Served on a crispy ciabatta loaf, these burgers are perfect for enjoying in the summer sunshine with plenty of fresh salad leaves and veggies.
Teriyaki pork
Leftover pork from Sunday's roast? Turn it into Monday's dinner with this speedy Teriyaki pork recipe. Spicy sauce packed with spring onions, mangetout and ginger makes this dish extra special.
Bacon, tomato, spinach and ricotta linguine
If you don't have linguine to hand, spaghetti works just as well when making this easy family bacon, tomato, spinach and ricotta linguine. Serve with warm crusty garlic bread and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Chicken and tomato couscous
This tasty chicken and tomato couscous recipe is bursting with sweet tomato flavour. If you have some of this light dinner leftover, it can be kept in the fridge for the kids packed lunches the next day. Make your very own dressing for this dish using natural yogurt, cucumber and mint - simple!
Smoky turkey and pepper fajitas
Just because it's quick doesn't mean you have to lose out on any flavour. These smoky turkey and pepper fajitas are stuffed with chilli and cumin for an extra kick. Turn this Mexican classic into a family favourite with this simple recipe. Prepare your ingredients in advance and cook for 15 mins for tender turkey pieces.
Spanish style fish stew
This tasty Spanish style fish stew made with cod or fresh tuna offers a delicious taste of Spain and is packed with nutritious fish. Sweet chopped tomatoes, white wine and fish stock adds a mouth-watering flavour to the vegetable and fish pieces. Plus this one-pot wonder means you'll have hardly any washing up to do.
Beef and pepper stir-fry
This Chinese-style beef and pepper stir-fry recipe uses plenty of tasty veg to make one delicious stir-fry. Packed with rump steak, chestnut mushrooms and pak choi, this dish is the perfect takeaway alternative.
James Tanner’s sesame chicken
James Tanner's recipe for sesame chicken couldn't be simpler. Chicken coated in seasame seeds and served on a bed of vegetable rice, this quick and tasty Chinese dish is ready in less than 15 minutes, at just over £2 per head. Watch our step-by-step video to make your very own in minutes.
Tagliatelle with pancetta and asparagus
If you're looking for a quick pasta dish then this is the one! This tagliatelle with pancetta and asparagus recipe uses fresh tagliatelle, which is much quicker to cook than dry, and uses small cubes of pancetta for added flavour, which are fried and cooked in just 5 mins.
Sea bass with orange and tarragon salad
Love fish? You should make this soft sea bass with orange and tarragon salad. The tangy orange pieces adds delicious flavour to the dish. Serve with noodles and shredded cabbage for the perfect finish. Fish has never been easier.
Soy ‘n’ sesame noodles
Chinese-style noodles with tasty pak choi and bean sprouts are so easy-to-make. You only need 6 ingredients to make this delicious soy 'n' sesame noodles dish and it takes 10 mins to prepare and cook.
Grilled salmon with ginger honey and lime
This simple grilled salmon with ginger, honey and lime takes no time at all to cook, all you have to do is make sure you marinade the salmon fillets before you start cooking to add a sweet and sticky flavour to the fish. Serve with quick cook noodles and fresh green beans or salad.
Chilli and pepper buttered steak
Fancy a posh treat? This simple chilli and pepper buttered steak recipe only takes 10 mins to prepare and cook. Topped with a spicy chilli and mustard sauce your succulent steaks are ready to be enjoyed in no time at all. Serve with fresh greens and pre-cooked new potatoes.
Smoked salmon and broccoli frittata
Iron-rich broccoli and salty pieces of smoked salmon makes this smoked salmon and broccoli frittata extra special. Cook in a frying pan for about 10 mins and pop under the grill for a crispy finish. You could even top this tasty dish with cheese for a naughty finish.
Chicken and spring onion pancake
Ever thought about having a pancake for dinner before? No? Well, once you've tried this delicious chicken and spring onion pancake, you'll want to make it time and time again. It's a very speedy and very tasty dish which is packed full of protein and a great way to avoid carbs like potatoes, rice or pasta.
Guacamole and prawn spaghetti
Guacamole and prawn spaghetti is a quick and easy pasta recipe that can be rustled up in no time. Ready made guacamole makes a delicious quick sauce and using pre-cooked prawns and fresh spaghetti makes it an even speedier dish.
Vietnamese prawn curry
Yes, this fiery, flavoursome prawn curry can be on your dinner table in only 15 minutes. This delicious dish is made with milk, onions, chicken stock and prawns. It's a warming dish perfect served with bread or rice.
Coconut prawn noodles
Impress your friends and family with this complex-looking dish - they don't need to know how quick and simple coconut prawn noodles is! Use packet stir-fry vegetables and canned coconut cream for an extra speedy and tasty dish.
Tuna Bolognese
Who says you need beef to make a Bolognese? This store cupboard tuna Bolognese dish is a perfect mid-week meal as the tuna needs much less cooking time that your standard mince. Use a jar of sauce for the bolognese for speed and two cans of tuna for an extra quick dinner.
Wholewheat pasta with cheese sauce
This meat-free wholewheat pasta with cheese sauce is so simple. Just boil your pasta and roast some cherry tomatoes in the oven while you prepare the delicious homemade cheese sauce using semi-skimmed milk and Cheddar cheese - it's on the table in no time.
Slimming World’s vegetable carbonara
Ideal as a hearty lunch or filling dinner, this Slimming World vegetable carbonara is infused with garlic, chilli and packed with vegetables such as mushrooms, peas and tomatoes. Ready in just 15 minutes it's a real crowd pleaser.
Tabbouleh
This tabbouleh is a delicious side dish that can be whipped up in only 15 minutes. Perfect along with barbecues or summer meals it's a tasty, crunchy salad.
Nachos with chunky guacamole
Brought to you by Essentials magazine, these cheesy, tangy nachos with a chunky avocado dip are our firm favourtie party food!
Smoked salmon carbonara with fried egg
Smoked salmon carbonara with fried egg and asparagus is a real mid-week winner - ideal if you're in a hurry and just want to get dinner on the table.
Thai green prawn curry with broccoli
Thai green curry with broccoli is a speedy curry recipe that's ready in just 15 minutes and makes a healthy family meal, containing 1 of you 5-a-day portions of fruit and vegetables.
Slimming World’s tropical Eton mess
With a delicious tropical flavour, this Slimming World Eton mess is really simple to make. The banana, passion fruit and pineapple works wonders together along with the crisp meringues and vanilla yogurt.
Bavarian hot potato salad
Ready in just 15 minutes this Bavarian twist on classic potato salad is easy to make and certainly brings a new flavour to your meal times. Bavarian hot potato salad is a great micture of frankfurters, boiled potatoes, green beans and gherkins.
Bacon tagliatelle carbonara
Bacon tagliatelle carbonara is one of the easiest pasta dishes to make and tastes great with lots of Parmesan cheese grated on top, the kids will love it as it's ready in just 15 minutes!
Greek salad and chicken wrap
Wraps are the perfect portable snack. Lighter than sandwiches they can be filled with any combination of ingredients ideal for a packed lunch or picnic.
Ultimate prawn cocktail
This sweet and sour combination of spicy Tabasco, brandy, tomato ketchup and mayonnaise works so well with juicy prawns and crisp lettuce. The perfect starter for any dinner party and its so easy to make in only 15 minutes you'll never want to buy shop bought again.
Pizza Express warm Caesar salad
Make your favourtie restaurant meal with Pizza Express' warm Caesar salad recipe. At only 265 calories this is a tasty lunch ready in only 15 minutes that you won't have to feel guilty about.
