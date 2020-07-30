15 minute meals: Quick, easy and healthy 15-minute recipes

Easy 15-minute meals that will be on the table in super quick time, including nutty pea pesto wholemeal pasta, Vietnamese prawn curry and tortilla cheese turnovers.

These quick and easy meals can be ready and on the table in just 15 minutes. Speedy dinners don’t have to mean ready meals – you can still make delicious dishes on the quick with our selection of 15-minute recipe ideas.

Family meals during the week can be a right nightmare. You want to cook a delicious, healthy meal for the family but you don’t want to spend the whole night in the kitchen making it.

Learn how to make a delicious curry in half the time, how to get that pasta bake on the table quicker than ever before, how to use up leftovers and handy cheats that will allow you to have extra time away from the kitchen with your family.

Pasta, couscous, noodles and rice are some of the essential ingredients needed to make speedy meals and our 15-minute recipes include ideas, including vegetarian versions, for all of them. Stir-fries, risottos, fajitas and stews, you won’t get bored with the varied selection of dishes we have on offer.

15-minute meal ideas and recipes