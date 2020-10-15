16 easy Halloween cupcake recipes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Halloween cupcakes are a must in any spooky banquet, and we know you’ll love our Halloween party cupcake recipes. From scary ‘brain’ cupcakes to delicious Halloween-themed treats, we have plenty of Halloween cupcake ideas to scare the kids in the most delicious way. It’s that time of year again when you get to show off your spooky, gruesome cupcake recipes that are sure to impress all the kids and their parents – you guessed it, it’s time for Halloween recipes!

Halloween cupcakes are the perfect choice for any celebratory occasion and can be easily transformed to make scary, yet delicious treats that will complete any Halloween party or gathering. Whether you want to create quirky pumpkins or spooky spiders this Halloween, we’ve got some great recipes to choose from.

For those who want to rustle up a quick ghost or spiders’ web you can try our scary fairy cakes or Halloween carrot muffins. Or if you want to push your cupcake decorating skills to the next level try making your very own gingerbread gravestones with R.I.P. on them – very impressive. Not too mention our Halloween whoopie pies and pumpkin and maple cupcakes.

With all these scary cupcakes to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice this Halloween! Get baking now in time for the big day.

Browse through to see all of our amazing, spooky Halloween cupcakes…