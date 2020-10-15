Trending:

16 easy Halloween cupcake recipes

Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • We know you love baking cupcakes so you'll love our Halloween party cupcake recipes from scary 'brain' cupcakes to delicious Halloween-themed treats.

    Halloween cupcakes are a must in any spooky banquet, and we know you’ll love our Halloween party cupcake recipes. From scary ‘brain’ cupcakes to delicious Halloween-themed treats, we have plenty of Halloween cupcake ideas to scare the kids in the most delicious way. It’s that time of year again when you get to show off your spooky, gruesome cupcake recipes that are sure to impress all the kids and their parents – you guessed it, it’s time for Halloween recipes!

    Halloween cupcakes are the perfect choice for any celebratory occasion and can be easily transformed to make scary, yet delicious treats that will complete any Halloween party or gathering. Whether you want to create quirky pumpkins or spooky spiders this Halloween, we’ve got some great recipes to choose from.

    For those who want to rustle up a quick ghost or spiders’ web you can try our scary fairy cakes or Halloween carrot muffins. Or if you want to push your cupcake decorating skills to the next level try making your very own gingerbread gravestones with R.I.P. on them – very impressive. Not too mention our Halloween whoopie pies and pumpkin and maple cupcakes.

    With all these scary cupcakes to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice this Halloween! Get baking now in time for the big day.

    Browse through to see all of our amazing, spooky Halloween cupcakes…

     

    Halloween worm cupcakes
    This is an image 1 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Worm cupcakes

    These clever worm toppers thankfully do not taste as disgusting as they look. Made with crushed Oreos and tasty fudge 'worms', these cupcakes will get everyone talking at your Halloween party.

    Get the recipe: Halloween worm cupcakes

    Halloween fang cupcakes
    This is an image 2 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Fang cupcakes

    The kids are going to love these tasty Halloween fang cake decorations made with fondant and mini marshmallows.

    Get the recipe: Halloween fang cupcakes

    Frankenstein cupcakes
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 3 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Frankenstein cupcakes

    We just love these easy to make Frankenstein cupcakes. They're sure to complete any Halloween party food spread.

    Get the recipe: Frankenstein cupcakes

    Witch hat cupcakes
    This is an image 4 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Witch hat cupcakes

    These witch hat cupcakes aren't as hard to make as you might think - just take a look at our easy recipe.

    Get the recipe: Witch hat cupcakes

    Ghost cupcakes
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 5 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Ghost cupcakes

    These little guys are sure to turn a few heads and they are also so fun to make. Make these spooky ghosts in minutes with our video recipe.

    Get the recipe: Ghost cupcakes

    Vampire cat cupcakes
    This is an image 6 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Vampire cat cupcakes

    These vampire cat cupcakes might look spooky but the orange buttercream makes them taste delicious - a must have for your Halloween party.

    Get the recipe: Vampire cat cupcakes

    Cauldron cupcakes
    This is an image 7 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Cauldron cupcakes

    With a few clever tips and tricks you can transform basic cupcakes into wild and wacky cauldrons using our easy recipe.

    Get the recipe: Cauldron cupcakes

    Halloween fairy cakes
    Image credit: Dr Oetker
    This is an image 8 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Halloween fairy cakes

    The kids will love baking, decorating AND eating these Halloween fairy cakes, They might look impressive but only take around 40 mins to make and bake.

    Get the recipe: Halloween fairy cakes

    Vampire cupcakes
    This is an image 9 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Vampire cupcakes

    Look at this friendly little vampire! Isn't he cute? Get the kids involved making their own vampire cupcakes and see how wacky they can make the faces and expressions.

    Get the recipe: Vampire cupcakes

    Pumpkin and maple cupcakes
    Image credit: Ella Valentine Baking Eggs
    This is an image 10 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Pumpkin and maple cupcakes

    These cupcakes aren't just topped with a pumpkin face, there's pumpkin puree inside too!

    Get the recipe: Vampire cupcakes

    Lily Vanilli's undead gingerbread cupcakes
    This is an image 11 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Lily Vanilli’s undead gingerbread cupcakes

    Eerie!

    Create your own graveyard with these spooky tombstone cupcakes with a tasty gingerbread twist.

    Get the recipe: Vampire cupcakes

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: 'Brain' cupcakes
    Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 12 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: ‘Brain’ cupcakes

    Use red and black food colouring on these vanilla icing-topped 'brain' cupcakes - a gory addition to any Halloween party.

    Get the recipe: 'Brain' cupcakes

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Green monster cupcake recipe
    Image credit: Planet Cake
    This is an image 13 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Green monster cupcakes

    Buy coloured icing to create these brilliant monster designs, guaranteed to be a winner with the kids at Halloween.

    Get the recipe: Vampire cupcakes

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: 16 spooky and delicious Halloween cupcakes
    This is an image 15 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Eyeball cupcakes

    Learn how to make Halloween eyeball cake decorations for your gruesome Halloween cupcakes this year. Follow our step-by-step picture and video recipe to make these creepy fondant decorations in no time.

    Get the recipe: Eyeball cupcakes

    Halloween cupcakes
    Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
    This is an image 16 of 16

    Easy Halloween cupcakes: Spider and bat cupcakes

    Ghost design? Spider's web? Or even the gruesome eyeball? Turn decorating these cupcakes into a kids' party game!

    Get the recipe: Halloween cupcakes