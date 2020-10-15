16 easy Halloween cupcake recipes

We know you love baking cupcakes so you'll love our Halloween party cupcake recipes from scary 'brain' cupcakes to delicious Halloween-themed treats.
Halloween cupcakes are a must in any spooky banquet, and we know you’ll love our Halloween party cupcake recipes. From scary ‘brain’ cupcakes to delicious Halloween-themed treats, we have plenty of Halloween cupcake ideas to scare the kids in the most delicious way. It’s that time of year again when you get to show off your spooky, gruesome cupcake recipes that are sure to impress all the kids and their parents – you guessed it, it’s time for Halloween recipes!
Halloween cupcakes are the perfect choice for any celebratory occasion and can be easily transformed to make scary, yet delicious treats that will complete any Halloween party or gathering. Whether you want to create quirky pumpkins or spooky spiders this Halloween, we’ve got some great recipes to choose from.
For those who want to rustle up a quick ghost or spiders’ web you can try our scary fairy cakes or Halloween carrot muffins. Or if you want to push your cupcake decorating skills to the next level try making your very own gingerbread gravestones with R.I.P. on them – very impressive. Not too mention our Halloween whoopie pies and pumpkin and maple cupcakes.
With all these scary cupcakes to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice this Halloween! Get baking now in time for the big day.
Browse through to see all of our amazing, spooky Halloween cupcakes…
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Worm cupcakes
These clever worm toppers thankfully do not taste as disgusting as they look. Made with crushed Oreos and tasty fudge 'worms', these cupcakes will get everyone talking at your Halloween party.
Get the recipe: Halloween worm cupcakes
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Fang cupcakes
The kids are going to love these tasty Halloween fang cake decorations made with fondant and mini marshmallows.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Frankenstein cupcakes
We just love these easy to make Frankenstein cupcakes. They're sure to complete any Halloween party food spread.
Get the recipe: Frankenstein cupcakes
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Witch hat cupcakes
These witch hat cupcakes aren't as hard to make as you might think - just take a look at our easy recipe.
Get the recipe: Witch hat cupcakes
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Ghost cupcakes
These little guys are sure to turn a few heads and they are also so fun to make. Make these spooky ghosts in minutes with our video recipe.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Vampire cat cupcakes
These vampire cat cupcakes might look spooky but the orange buttercream makes them taste delicious - a must have for your Halloween party.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Cauldron cupcakes
With a few clever tips and tricks you can transform basic cupcakes into wild and wacky cauldrons using our easy recipe.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Halloween fairy cakes
The kids will love baking, decorating AND eating these Halloween fairy cakes, They might look impressive but only take around 40 mins to make and bake.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Vampire cupcakes
Look at this friendly little vampire! Isn't he cute? Get the kids involved making their own vampire cupcakes and see how wacky they can make the faces and expressions.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Pumpkin and maple cupcakes
These cupcakes aren't just topped with a pumpkin face, there's pumpkin puree inside too!
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Lily Vanilli’s undead gingerbread cupcakes
Eerie!
Create your own graveyard with these spooky tombstone cupcakes with a tasty gingerbread twist.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: ‘Brain’ cupcakes
Use red and black food colouring on these vanilla icing-topped 'brain' cupcakes - a gory addition to any Halloween party.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Green monster cupcakes
Buy coloured icing to create these brilliant monster designs, guaranteed to be a winner with the kids at Halloween.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Annabel Karmel’s Halloween spiders
They will never guess there are cupcakes under these spiders! Creepy enough that you almost don't want to eat them... almost!
Get the recipe: Annabel Karmel's Halloween spiders
Where to next?
Pumpkin carving
Halloween recipes
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Eyeball cupcakes
Learn how to make Halloween eyeball cake decorations for your gruesome Halloween cupcakes this year. Follow our step-by-step picture and video recipe to make these creepy fondant decorations in no time.
Easy Halloween cupcakes: Spider and bat cupcakes
Ghost design? Spider's web? Or even the gruesome eyeball? Turn decorating these cupcakes into a kids' party game!