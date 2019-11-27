Chicken thigh recipes are versatile and delicious, you can bake them, marinade them, dice them into curries, stir-fry them and so much more.
We’ve got lots of mouth-watering chicken thigh recipes to choose from including chicken thigh bakes, butter chicken curry and a chicken and chorizo filo pie. There are many delicious way to make the most of this versatile and inexpensive cut – and we’re here to show you how.
We’ve got lots of chicken recipes to choose from, but chicken thighs are cheaper than chicken breasts and have more flavour too. Chicken is one of our favourite ingredients and we love finding new and interesting ways to cook with it.
Latest Stories
There are so many different ways you can cook chicken thighs – you can bake them in a tray bake with lots of other ingredients, fry or BBQ them with a tasty marinade or chop them up to make the most of the juicy meat in a curry. Due to their tougher flesh, they are more suitable for slow cooking and casseroles than chicken breasts and their skin is a great way to absorb more flavour.
So if you’ve got a pack of chicken thighs in the fridge and don’t know what to do with them, we’re here to help!
Browse through to see all of our best chicken thigh recipes…
French chicken casserole
This French chicken casserole is so rich and creamy that it feels like it should be really naughty, but at just under 500 calories per portion this chicken thigh recipe is actually a lot healthier that you might think. Using skin-free, lean thighs means there's little fat on the meat and we've used creme fraiche instead of cream for the sauce too, to cut down on calories. Served up with fluffy mash and plenty of greens this delicious dish is the prefect family dinner.
Get the recipe: French chicken casserole
Butter chicken Murg Makhani
Butter chicken or Murg Makhani, is made with chicken thighs marinated in garlic, ginger and garam masala with a spicy, nutty sauce. Served up with steamed rice or buttery breads this is the ideal alternative to your favourite takeaway!
Get the recipe: Butter chicken
Spanish chicken with beans
This delicious one-pot Spanish chicken with beans cooks the chicken thighs in a rich tomato and spicy chorizo based sauce adding a lot of flavour to the meat. This recipe takes under 1hr to make and is perfect for feeding a lot of hungry people in one go.
Get the recipe: Spanish chicken with beans
Lemon chicken tray bake
One of the most quick and easy ways to cook chicken thighs is to roast them. Marinade your chicken thighs and combine with lemons, potatoes and sprinkle with breadcrumbs to finish - a midweek roast with minimal washing up!
Get the recipe: Lemon chicken tray bake
Citrus-roasted chicken
For a tangy (and cheaper!) alternative to a big Sunday roast chicken, combine chicken thighs with clementines and a touch of marmalade to make this punchy citrus-roasted chicken.
Get the recipe: Citrus-roasted chicken
Teriyaki chicken thighs
Sometimes all chicken thighs need is a little bit of flavour. Give them an Oriental twist with our easy teriyaki chicken thighs recipe.
Get the recipe: Teriyaki chicken thighs
Honey roast chicken thighs with quinoa
Quinoa is a filling grain and a healthy alternative to rice or pasta. When combined with juicy peppers in this recipe, it makes a great base for your chicken thighs. All you need do so is roast them with a little lemon and honey. Healthy and delicious!
Get the recipe: Honey roast chicken thighs with quinoa
Mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas
A warming casserole full of rich flavours, this mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas is a delicious way to cook your chicken thighs. The cumin, paprika and coriander bring a lovely Middle-Eastern twist to the dish.
Get the recipe: Mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas
Southern-fried chicken
Use chicken thighs or drumsticks (or both!) to make this Southern-fried chicken recipe. Coat your chicken thighs with a spiced seasoning to give the skin a crispy, crunchy finish.
Get the recipe: Southern-fried chicken
Chilli chicken
Give your chicken thighs a real fiery kick by following this chilli chicken recipe. Marinate your chicken in a sticky honey, chilli and balsamic vinegar sauce and either BBQ or oven-bake.
Get the recipe: Chilli chicken
Lemon chicken with tabbouleh
Get a taste of the Middle-East by making this lemon chicken with tabbouleh. Push a slice of lemon under the skin of the chicken thighs to get a real burst of tangy flavour.
Get the recipe: Lemon chicken with tabbouleh
Chicken and coconut masala
Use chicken thighs in this chicken and coconut masala. Make the curry sauce from scratch for an authentic taste.
Get the recipe: Chicken and coconut masala
Farmhouse chicken braise
Why not cook your chicken thighs in a creamy leek sauce? This tasty farmhouse chicken braise does exactly that! Baked in the oven for 40 mins, your chicken thighs have never been so tasty and tender. Serve on a bed of roasted veggies.
Get the recipe: Farmhouse chicken braise
Chicken casserole with herby Cheddar dumplings
Need some comfort food? Make a hearty stew using chicken thighs, like this chicken casserole with herby Cheddar dumplings.
Get the recipe: Chicken casserole with herby Cheddar dumplings
Chilli chicken and pepper roast
Spice up your night with this chilli chicken and pepper roast. This recipe is the perfect choice if you fancy something different for Sunday lunch. Plus it's all cooked in one pot too, which means less washing up and more time chilling out with the family. Keep the skin on your chicken thighs in this recipe for added flavour.
Get the recipe: Chilli chicken and pepper roast
Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken
Love a bit of Indian food for dinner? Try making Gordon Ramsay's butter chicken at home with our easy recipe. Coat your chicken thighs in a fiery rub and coat with the rich, herby sauce.
Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay's butter chicken
Sweet chicken with smoked paprika
Got a slow cooker? Combine your chicken thighs with a simple paprika, pepper and tomato sauce and slow-cook for bags of flavour. Prepare Phil Vickery's sweet chicken with smoked paprika in just 15 mins, then sit back and relax.
Get the recipe: Sweet chicken with smoked paprika
Tomato baked chicken
Got pasta sauce in? Use it as a simple sauce in this tomato baked chicken recipe. Throw in some potatoes, mushrooms and basil for extra flavour.
Get the recipe: Tomato baked chicken recipe
Slimming World chicken tray bake
This family-sized Slimming Word chicken tray bake is so easy to make in one tray and is healthier too, with a few Slimming World-approved tricks.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's chicken tray bake
Baked chicken with potatoes and red onions
Chop up your chicken thighs, brown them in a pan then combine with potatoes, red onions, stock and white wine and bake. Once you've bunged our baked chicken with potatoes and red onions in the oven, you can get on with other jobs (or relaxing!) while its cooking.
Get the recipe: Baked chicken with potatoes and red onions