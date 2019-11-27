Chicken thigh recipes are versatile and delicious, you can bake them, marinade them, dice them into curries, stir-fry them and so much more.

We’ve got lots of mouth-watering chicken thigh recipes to choose from including chicken thigh bakes, butter chicken curry and a chicken and chorizo filo pie. There are many delicious way to make the most of this versatile and inexpensive cut – and we’re here to show you how.

We’ve got lots of chicken recipes to choose from, but chicken thighs are cheaper than chicken breasts and have more flavour too. Chicken is one of our favourite ingredients and we love finding new and interesting ways to cook with it.

There are so many different ways you can cook chicken thighs – you can bake them in a tray bake with lots of other ingredients, fry or BBQ them with a tasty marinade or chop them up to make the most of the juicy meat in a curry. Due to their tougher flesh, they are more suitable for slow cooking and casseroles than chicken breasts and their skin is a great way to absorb more flavour.

So if you’ve got a pack of chicken thighs in the fridge and don’t know what to do with them, we’re here to help!

Browse through to see all of our best chicken thigh recipes…