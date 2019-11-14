22 diet dessert recipes

We've got lots of mouth-watering diet dessert recipes that show you how you can still enjoy your favourite puds, guilt-free!
Looking for diet dessert recipes? We’ve got all your favourites, including treats from Weight Watchers, Gino D’Acampo and more. You’re going to be spoilt for choice, plus you can make them for the whole family and no one will ever even realise that you’ve made a low-fat or healthier choice!
Latest Stories
If you’re trying to stay on track with a healthy eating plan, it can be really difficult to keep away from temptation… It’s even harder if you’ve got kids around and if there are loads of sweet treats in the house. These diet dessert recipes make everything a little easier and you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything.
Make them for the family, for friends or just when your sweet tooth calls!
Have a browse through our 20 best diet dessert recipes…
Slimming World chocolate pots
Delicious chocolate pots are perfect if you're looking for a sweet fix. Served in little glasses, these pots are ideal if you don't want to overindulge. Made with a rich dark chocolate mousse, fat-free yogurt and a dash of rum.
Slimming World whisky orange-trifle
This grown-up trifle is a real treat for any dinner party or get together. Made with layers and layers of fresh fruits like kumquats and oranges, topped with a fat-free fromage frais and dusted with chocolate, it's Slimming World approved. Our favourite part of this dessert is its boozy kick from the whisky.
Low-fat chocolate and pineapple cake
A low-fat sponge with a sweet pineapple topping, Gino D'Acampo's chocolate and pineapple cake is the ultimate guilt-free choccy cake.
Get the recipe: Gino D'Acampo's chocolate and pineapple cake
Fruit and nut baked apples
Simply cook some apples with some berries, nuts and a little sugar and honey to make this delicious fruit and nut baked apples dessert.
Get the recipe: Fruit and nut baked apples
Weight Watchers chilli chocolate mousse
Weight Watchers has performed a miracle and made a flavoursome chocolate chilli mousse recipe that won't ruin your diet.
Get the recipe: Chocolate chilli mousse
Low-fat lemon meringue roulade
See how to make your roulade a low-fat dessert with this lemon meringue roulade recipe. A Greek yogurt and lemon curd filling keeps the fat content under 1g per serving.
Get the recipe: Lemon meringue roulade
Lemon sorbet
Lower the calorie count of your usual serving of ice cream by making homemade frozen sorbet instead. This lemon sorbet takes just 15 mins to prepare.
Get the recipe: Lemon sorbet
Cherry Strudel
Sweet and sour cherries snuggled under a crisp pastry blanket certainly don't taste like your typical diet food. This strudel is a doddle thanks to a little help from ready-made pastry.
Get the recipe: Cherry Strudel
Strawberry ice cream
If you just can't go a without a little bit of ice cream, try making our homemade low-fat strawberry ice cream. It's only got 2g of fat per serving.
Get the recipe: Low-fat strawberry ice cream
Mixed berry compote
Ready in just 20 mins, this simple mixed berry compote is a light and refreshing end to a family dinner or Sunday lunch.
Get the recipe: Mixed berry compote
Coconut pancakes
Pancakes always feel like a treat but with this recipe you can even
indulge in them when you're on a diet. Using a mixture of coconut milk
and semi-skimmed milk these little delicious parcels are only 54
calories per portion!
Get the recipe: Coconut Pancakes
Mango and passion fruit sorbet
Bursting with summer flavours, this mango and passion fruit sorbet is made with a ready-made smoothie so you can enjoy it all year round.
Get the recipe: Mango and passion fruit sorbet
Star spiced pears
Star anise gives this star-spiced pears recipe a rich and spicy flavour and makes it a delicious and easy idea for a low-fat dessert.
Get the recipe: Star-spiced pears
Light berry mousse
Simply mix blended berries (you can use your favourites or whatever is
in season) with a Greek-style yogurt and whisked egg whites to makes
these light berry mousses.
Get the recipe: Light berry mousse
Apple and orange fluff
With just a few ingredients and very little sugar, these light mousses
must be good for you thanks to the double portion of fruit! They make
the perfect end to a meal leaving your feeling fresh.
Get the recipe: Apple and orange fluff
Winter fruit compote
This winter fruit compote has just 0.5g of fat per serving and makes a lovely dessert option. Vanilla pods, honey, cinnamon, fresh orange juice and elderflower cordial give the fruit plenty of flavour.
Get the recipe: Winter fruit compote
Trio of sorbets
If you fancy mixing things up, make this trio of citrus sorbets for a different selection of flavours throughout the week.
Get the recipe: Trio of citrus sorbets
Gizzi Erskine’s vanilla and raspberry ice cream
Gizzi Erskine knows how to take a delicious recipe and slim it down.
She's done just that with this indulgent ice cream dessert which uses a
little yogurt to lighten the calorie load but which doesn't make it any
less tasty.
Get the recipe: Gizzi Erskine's vanilla and raspberry ice cream
Raspberry panna cotta
This creamy raspberry panna cotta has just 110 cals and 3g of fat per serving. Simple yet elegant, it's a perfect make-ahead option if you've got guests over.
Get the recipe: Raspberry panna cotta
Weight Watchers plum Amaretto pudding
We love this delicious Weight Watchers pud. Diet desserts needn’t be small and unsatisfying. Serve up a hearty slice of Weight Watchers’ plum Amaretto pudding for a warming, filling dessert.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers’ plum Amaretto pudding
Roasted summer fruits
Featuring peaches and plums in a rich and sticky sauce, this roasted summer fruits dish is delicious on its own or with a dollop of low-fat natural yogurt.
Get the recipe: Roasted summer fruits
Lorraine Pascale’s skinny tart
If you just can't go a without a little bit of ice cream, try making our homemade low-fat strawberry ice cream. It's only got 2g of fat per serving.
Get the recipe: Low-fat strawberry ice cream.