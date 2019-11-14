22 diet dessert recipes

We've got lots of mouth-watering diet dessert recipes that show you how you can still enjoy your favourite puds, guilt-free!

Looking for diet dessert recipes? We’ve got all your favourites, including treats from Weight Watchers, Gino D’Acampo and more. You’re going to be spoilt for choice, plus you can make them for the whole family and no one will ever even realise that you’ve made a low-fat or healthier choice!

If you’re trying to stay on track with a healthy eating plan, it can be really difficult to keep away from temptation… It’s even harder if you’ve got kids around and if there are loads of sweet treats in the house. These diet dessert recipes make everything a little easier and you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything.

Make them for the family, for friends or just when your sweet tooth calls!

Have a browse through our 20 best diet dessert recipes…