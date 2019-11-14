Trending:

22 diet dessert recipes

GoodtoKnow

We've got lots of mouth-watering diet dessert recipes that show you how you can still enjoy your favourite puds, guilt-free!

Looking for diet dessert recipes? We’ve got all your favourites, including treats from Weight Watchers, Gino D’Acampo and more. You’re going to be spoilt for choice, plus you can make them for the whole family and no one will ever even realise that you’ve made a low-fat or healthier choice!

Latest Stories

If you’re trying to stay on track with a healthy eating plan, it can be really difficult to keep away from temptation… It’s even harder if you’ve got kids around and if there are loads of sweet treats in the house. These diet dessert recipes make everything a little easier and you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything.

Make them for the family, for friends or just when your sweet tooth calls!

Have a browse through our 20 best diet dessert recipes…

Slimming World chocolate pots Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 22

Slimming World chocolate pots

Delicious chocolate pots are perfect if you're looking for a sweet fix. Served in little glasses, these pots are ideal if you don't want to overindulge. Made with a rich dark chocolate mousse, fat-free yogurt and a dash of rum.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's chocolate pots

Slimming World whisky orange-trifle Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 22

Slimming World whisky orange-trifle

This grown-up trifle is a real treat for any dinner party or get together. Made with layers and layers of fresh fruits like kumquats and oranges, topped with a fat-free fromage frais and dusted with chocolate, it's Slimming World approved. Our favourite part of this dessert is its boozy kick from the whisky.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's whisky orange trifle

Low-fat chocolate and pineapple cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 22

Low-fat chocolate and pineapple cake

A low-fat sponge with a sweet pineapple topping, Gino D'Acampo's chocolate and pineapple cake is the ultimate guilt-free choccy cake.

Get the recipe: Gino D'Acampo's chocolate and pineapple cake

Fruit and nut baked apples Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 22

Fruit and nut baked apples

Simply cook some apples with some berries, nuts and a little sugar and honey to make this delicious fruit and nut baked apples dessert.

Get the recipe: Fruit and nut baked apples

Weight Watchers chilli chocolate mousse Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 22

Weight Watchers chilli chocolate mousse

Weight Watchers has performed a miracle and made a flavoursome chocolate chilli mousse recipe that won't ruin your diet.

Get the recipe: Chocolate chilli mousse

Low-fat lemon meringue roulade Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 6 of 22

Low-fat lemon meringue roulade

See how to make your roulade a low-fat dessert with this lemon meringue roulade recipe. A Greek yogurt and lemon curd filling keeps the fat content under 1g per serving.

Get the recipe: Lemon meringue roulade

Lemon sorbet Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 7 of 22

Lemon sorbet

Lower the calorie count of your usual serving of ice cream by making homemade frozen sorbet instead. This lemon sorbet takes just 15 mins to prepare.

Get the recipe: Lemon sorbet

Cherry Strudel Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 8 of 22

Cherry Strudel

Sweet and sour cherries snuggled under a crisp pastry blanket certainly don't taste like your typical diet food. This strudel is a doddle thanks to a little help from ready-made pastry.

Get the recipe: Cherry Strudel

Strawberry ice cream Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 9 of 22

Strawberry ice cream

If you just can't go a without a little bit of ice cream, try making our homemade low-fat strawberry ice cream. It's only got 2g of fat per serving.

Get the recipe: Low-fat strawberry ice cream

Mixed berry compote Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 10 of 22

Mixed berry compote

Ready in just 20 mins, this simple mixed berry compote is a light and refreshing end to a family dinner or Sunday lunch.

Get the recipe: Mixed berry compote

Coconut pancakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 11 of 22

Coconut pancakes

Pancakes always feel like a treat but with this recipe you can even
indulge in them when you're on a diet. Using a mixture of coconut milk
and semi-skimmed milk these little delicious parcels are only 54
calories per portion!

Get the recipe: Coconut Pancakes

Mango and passion fruit sorbet Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 12 of 22

Mango and passion fruit sorbet

Bursting with summer flavours, this mango and passion fruit sorbet is made with a ready-made smoothie so you can enjoy it all year round.

Get the recipe: Mango and passion fruit sorbet

Star spiced pears Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 22

Star spiced pears

Star anise gives this star-spiced pears recipe a rich and spicy flavour and makes it a delicious and easy idea for a low-fat dessert.

Get the recipe: Star-spiced pears

Light berry mousse Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 14 of 22

Light berry mousse

Simply mix blended berries (you can use your favourites or whatever is
in season) with a Greek-style yogurt and whisked egg whites to makes
these light berry mousses.

Get the recipe: Light berry mousse

Apple and orange fluff Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 15 of 22

Apple and orange fluff

With just a few ingredients and very little sugar, these light mousses
must be good for you thanks to the double portion of fruit! They make
the perfect end to a meal leaving your feeling fresh.

Get the recipe: Apple and orange fluff

Winter fruit compote Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 16 of 22

Winter fruit compote

This winter fruit compote has just 0.5g of fat per serving and makes a lovely dessert option. Vanilla pods, honey, cinnamon, fresh orange juice and elderflower cordial give the fruit plenty of flavour.

Get the recipe: Winter fruit compote

Trio of sorbets Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 17 of 22

Trio of sorbets

If you fancy mixing things up, make this trio of citrus sorbets for a different selection of flavours throughout the week.

Get the recipe: Trio of citrus sorbets

Gizzi Erskine's vanilla and raspberry ice cream Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 22

Gizzi Erskine’s vanilla and raspberry ice cream

Gizzi Erskine knows how to take a delicious recipe and slim it down.
She's done just that with this indulgent ice cream dessert which uses a
little yogurt to lighten the calorie load but which doesn't make it any
less tasty.

Get the recipe: Gizzi Erskine's vanilla and raspberry ice cream

Raspberry panna cotta Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
This is an image 19 of 22

Raspberry panna cotta

This creamy raspberry panna cotta has just 110 cals and 3g of fat per serving. Simple yet elegant, it's a perfect make-ahead option if you've got guests over.

Get the recipe: Raspberry panna cotta

Weight Watchers plum Amaretto pudding Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 22

Weight Watchers plum Amaretto pudding

We love this delicious Weight Watchers pud. Diet desserts needn’t be small and unsatisfying. Serve up a hearty slice of Weight Watchers’ plum Amaretto pudding for a warming, filling dessert.

Get the recipe: Weight Watchers’ plum Amaretto pudding

Roasted summer fruits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 21 of 22

Roasted summer fruits

Featuring peaches and plums in a rich and sticky sauce, this roasted summer fruits dish is delicious on its own or with a dollop of low-fat natural yogurt.

Get the recipe: Roasted summer fruits

Lorraine Pascale's skinny tart Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 22 of 22

Lorraine Pascale’s skinny tart

If you just can't go a without a little bit of ice cream, try making our homemade low-fat strawberry ice cream. It's only got 2g of fat per serving.

Get the recipe: Low-fat strawberry ice cream.