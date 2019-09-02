20 lower-fat comfort food swaps

If you're craving chicken pie, macaroni cheese, chocolate brownies and other delicious comfort foods, try these recipes for equally tasty lower-fat comfort food swaps.
On a diet? Counting the calories? We know just how hard it can be to stop yourself from eating your favourite comfort foods especially when you’re trying to be good, that’s why we’ve put together this collection of healthy alternatives or what we call – lower-fat comfort food swaps.
So if you’re craving chicken pie, macaroni cheese, chocolate brownies and other delicious comfort foods, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve swapped your takeaway curry for a Slimming World favourite, we’ve substituted your fat-packed chicken pie for a lower-fat alternative. And don’t worry, you don’t have to miss out on any flavour with these tasty recipes – just calories and fat instead!
Click through our delicious collection of lower-fat comfort food swaps and get cooking…
Craving curry?
Forget Indian takeaways and try this delicious lower-calorie curry instead, a favourite with goodtoknow user Jilly T: ‘Delicious, a winner with the family.’Get the recipe: Slimming World’s spicy chicken, spinach and potato curry
Craving lasagne?
goodtoknow user Lisa says it's 'the most delicious lasagne I've ever tasted.' This easy lasagne is cooked with Quorn instead of beef to make it lower-fat.
Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's Quorn lasagne
Craving cottage pie?
If you're looking for a cottage pie recipe minus the calories then this
Weight Watchers recipe is sure to please. It doesn't miss out on any
flavour!
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers cottage pie
Craving fruit cake?
Cheap, quick and low-fat, this tasty loaf recipe contains 2g fat and 0.4g saturated fat per portion. goodtoknow user Cels says, 'Nicest fruit cake ever, so easy to make!'
Get the recipe: Fat-free fruit loaf
Craving a burger and chips?
You can enjoy this classic burger and chips recipe even on a diet, made with baking potatoes and extra lean beef for a lower-fat treat. Serve with homemade salsa and salad.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's burger and chips
Rye bread
With just 1g fat per portion, this recipe is healthy and low-fat. Top
with low-fat cream cheese or a thin layer of jam to satisfy those bread
cravings.
Get the recipe: Woman's Weekly rye bread
Craving risotto?
It might look indulgent, but this low-fat risotto contains no butter or
cream. Made with stock, peas and spring onions, it comes in at 2g fat
per portion (0.2g saturated fat). Get the recipe: Easy mushroom risotto
Craving pie?
Making a homemade, butter-free pastry keeps this delicious dish lower in fat. Use skinless chicken and stock for the filling.Get the recipe: Weight Watcher's chicken and mushroom pie
Craving spaghetti Bolognese?
The whole family will enjoy this lower-fat spag bol recipe made with
lots of veg and herbs, extra lean minced beef and wholemeal spaghetti.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's spaghetti Bolognese
Craving mashed potatoes?
Butter, cream and spuds make mash high in carbs and fat, but this tasty mash recipe mixes cauliflower with light cream cheese for a tasty, lower-carb alternative.Get the recipe: Tony Ferguson's notatoes mash
Craving chilli?
Chilli con carne has lots of ingredients but is ready in three easy steps. It uses low-fat cooking spray, extra-lean mince and lots of veg to keep it healthy.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers chilli con carne
Craving tiramisu?
You don't need to deny yourself dessert with a slice of this coffee tiramisu cake coffee tiramisu cake which uses low-fat soft cheese and low-fat vanilla yogurt.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers
Craving pasta bake?
This tomato and cheese pasta bake contains just 2g fat per portion but tastes delicious - so tuck in without guilt.Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's courgette pasta bake
Craving macaroni cheese?
Mac n' cheese is many people's ultimate comfort food. This classic macaroni cheese uses lots of veg, low-fat yogurt and reduced-fat Cheddar cheese to keep it tasty yet healthy.Get the recipe: Slimming World's macaroni cheese
Craving pancakes?
Doing Weight Watchers? Enjoy these deliciously creamy pancakes with plenty of flavour - use low-fat cooking spray, skimmed milk and half-fat Cheddar.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes
Craving crumble?
At just 295 calories and 5g of fat per serving, this delicious crumble is the perfect alternative as it uses breakfast muesli for the topping. It does have butter in the mix but you could make it without to reduce the fat count even further!
Get the recipe: Rhubarb and apple crumble
Craving fish and chips?
Using sweet potatoes for chips and granary breadcrumbs keeps this fish and chips recipe at 3.1g fat a portion. The homemade caper sauce is delicious too.Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's low GI fish and chips
Craving kebabs?
With just 1.4g fat per portion, these prawns are the perfect low-fat dinner with lots of veg and low-fat mayo in a tasty honey and soy sauce marinade.
Get the recipe: Sticky prawn kebabs in pittas
Craving creamy chicken stew?
You don't need cream to make this chicken stew. Use fat-free fromage frais and stock to create a delicious sauce.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's chicken and tarragon fricassee
Craving panna cotta?
This mouth-watering panna cotta only has 3g fat per portion - less if you use skimmed milk.
Get the recipe: Raspberry panna cotta