20 lower-fat comfort food swaps

If you're craving chicken pie, macaroni cheese, chocolate brownies and other delicious comfort foods, try these recipes for equally tasty lower-fat comfort food swaps.

On a diet? Counting the calories? We know just how hard it can be to stop yourself from eating your favourite comfort foods especially when you’re trying to be good, that’s why we’ve put together this collection of healthy alternatives or what we call – lower-fat comfort food swaps.

We’ve swapped your takeaway curry for a Slimming World favourite, we’ve substituted your fat-packed chicken pie for a lower-fat alternative. And don’t worry, you don’t have to miss out on any flavour with these tasty recipes – just calories and fat instead!

Click through our delicious collection of lower-fat comfort food swaps and get cooking…

Craving curry?

Forget Indian takeaways and try this delicious lower-calorie curry instead, a favourite with goodtoknow user Jilly T: ‘Delicious, a winner with the family.’Get the recipe: Slimming World’s spicy chicken, spinach and potato curry