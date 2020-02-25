21 tasty pancake fillings you should definitely try this Pancake Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
We’ve rounded up our favourite sweet and savoury pancake fillings for you to try at home. We’ve got lots of filling ideas to choose from!
Everyone loves pancakes, so whether you are looking forward to celebrating Pancake Day, want something super tasty and indulgent for dessert this week or fancy a weekend brunch treat, there’s something here for you.
Maybe you want to try something more savoury to fill your pancakes with? In which case you’ve also come to the right place. Savoury pancakes make a really tasty change for lunch or dinner. Plus, they are so easy to whip up they’re perfect for a quick dinner solution.
Meat lovers will love our meat pancakes made with chicken and spring onion, while vegetarian cooks will just love our Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes. There really is something for everyone and the possibilities are endless.
If it’s sweet pancakes you’re after, then you’ll be happy to know that pancakes are the perfect base for so many different fillings including banoffee pancakes, lemon meringue pancakes and mango and honey pancakes.
Our butternut squash and Stilton pancakes feel really indulgent, while our recipe for salmon and mushroom pancakes are full of healthy ingredients.
To make perfect pancakes make crepes or American-style pancakes and then fill them with one of these delicious pancake filling ideas.Whether you opt for a stack of pancakes, a folded pancake packed with filling or an open pancake, we’ve got the filling and topping for you!
Pancake filling ideas
First on this list are the delicious lemon meringue pancakes pictured above. Lemon meringue is a classic dessert topping so why not try it in your pancakes? This recipe is super easy and is the perfect way to give your usual sugar and lemon pancake a makeover!
Get the recipe: Lemon Meringue Pancakes
Lemon cheese pancakes
Not as bizarre as you may think, this is a classic combination of mascarpone and lemon. These pancakes are like a little cheesecake parcel - delicious!
This delicious sweet pancake recipe makes enough pancakes to serve four people and is ready in just 20 minutes - so it's a perfect sweet treat for the whole family.
Salted caramel and pretzel pancakes
Salted caramel is a trend that is going nowhere so why not team it with your pancakes.
These salted caramel and pretzel pancakes balance the saltiness with ice cream and the sweetness with added pretzels - the perfect combination. Make this recipe for Pancake Day and your kids will be super impressed.
Get the recipe: Salted caramel and pretzel pancakes
Clementine crêpes
The zesty mix of clementines, Cointreau and orange juice in this clementine crepes recipe can liven up any pancakes.
Perfect for a pancake recipe that you want to include some of your five-a-day in too, as clementines are packed with vitamin C.
Banoffee pancakes
Got a sweet tooth? These gooey banoffee pancakes should hit the spot. Filled with warmed banana slices, drizzled in a classic banoffee sauce and served with ice cream - you can't go wrong!
Serve this pancake recipe up in a stack for a delicious and impressive looking dessert.
Lemon syrup pancake stack
Stack thick pancakes with a delicious mascarpone and blueberry filling and drizzle with lemon syrup for a super sweet treat - see how with this lemon syrup pancake stack recipe.
This recipe would make a great dessert but could even work as a really indulgent weekend brunch option.
Cheese and broccoli pancakes
A simple cheese sauce and broccoli is all you need to turn your pancakes into a savoury meal. See our cheese and broccoli pancakes from MasterChef winner Mat Follas.
Cheese and broccoli go so well together and you know you'll be getting some goodness from the vitamin packed brocolli so this recipe is a winner!
Oreo pancakes
If you’re looking for a real showstopper for pudding tonight and you have a penchant for a pack of Oreos, look no further! These Oreo pancakes are the recipe for you. They taste just like the chocolaty biscuit and will satisfy even the sweetest tooth!
Meat pancake
This simple meat pancakes recipe from Woman's Weekly is filled with chicken and fragrant spices for a simple dinner option.
A great choice for a speedy weeknight meal that feels super different but is actually really easy to throw together.
Cranberry pancakes
These cranberry pancakes have such a simple filling, you'll wonder why you've never done it before.
The tartness of the cranberries works so well with this sweet pancake recipe - plus it's super speedy to whip up too.
Gordon Ramsay’s chocolate crepes
Fancy something a little more indulgent? Rich chocolate crepes from Gordon Ramsay will please any chocolate lover.
Chocolate and pancakes make the perfect combination - treat the kids to this one this week and you'll be in their good books for weeks!
Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes
Pancakes can also be eaten as part of a healthy diet. This Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes recipe is an easy and filling lunch idea.
Just because you're on a diet doesn't mean you can't get involved in the pancake fun - try these this week for a simple supper.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes
Mini egg pancakes
These are the ultimate breakfast treat, made with rich cocoa and studded with pretty looking Mini Eggs. If you are not quite sure you can manage chocolate at breakfast then these light and fluffy pancakes also make a delicious dessert. Try serving them with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Butternut squash and stilton pancakes
Give your pancakes a fancy touch with this tasty vegetarian butternut squash and Stilton filling. These pancakes taste just as good as they look and will give your Pancake Day favourite a new lease of life.
This recipe is full of flavour and feels really indulgent - who knew a simple pancake could feel so fancy?
Snickers bar pancakes
These snickers pancakes are piled high with nougat, caramel, nuts and chocolate spread, whipped cream – and of course, Snickers bars. This recipe makes the perfect amount for two people if you can bear to share.
Salmon pancake
Combine mushrooms, salmon and rich Hollandaise sauce to make this creamy salmon and mushroom pancake fillings.
This is a real show stopper when it comes to pancake recipes and would make a really great weekend brunch idea if you've got friends staying.
Creme egg pancakes
Get all ‘gooey’ this Easter or Pancake Day and make these rich, delicious chocolate pancakes using classic Cadbury Creme Eggs. This recipe uses classic pancakes, each topped with a gooey, melting Cadbury Creme Egg. The Creme Eggs are gently melted in the microwave but you could melt them on the hob in a glass bowl over warm water.
Chicken and leek pancakes
Turn your pancakes into a healthy, filling meal by making these chicken and leek pancakes.
The mixture of chicken and leek in a creamy mustard sauce is sure to please everyone. Serve with a crisp green salad.
It's a great recipe to serve up midweek for a no fuss, healthy meal.
Mango and honey pancakes
Layer your pancakes with a fruity combination of mango, passion fruit, runny honey and Greek yogurt to make these tangy mango and honey pancakes.
This recipe is super sweet and will leave you feeling super satisfied - try it this week and you'll not be disappointed.
Mushroom and Brie crêpes
With their tasty veggie pancake filling, these mushroom and Brie crepes aren't just for Pancake Day! Whip some up for a quick and easy mid-week meal, too.
Try them this week and you'll just love the creamy cheese and mushroom combination.
Strawberry, almond and caramel pancakes
Indulge your sweet tooth with this strawberry, almond and caramel pancake recipe. You can use the delicious mixture as a pancake filling or topping - it's up to you!
This recipe makes a real change from your usual pancake recipe and you'll just love the combination of flavours and textures.
Apple and chocolate crisp pancakes
Best served with custard or ice cream, these apple and chocolate crisp pancakes are the ultimate treat for Pancake Day.
Like a warm apple pie filling but with added chocolate - what more could you want?
Millionaire’s shortbread pancakes
Caramel, shortbread and chocolate - all the delicious parts of millionaire's shortbread... in a pancake! These millionaire's shortbread pancakes are definitely a luxurious treat - but it's only once a year, right?
This recipe is so special it will soon become a family favourite!