21 tasty pancake fillings you should definitely try this Pancake Day

Pancakes are the perfect base for so many different fillings. We've rounded up our favourite sweet and savoury pancake fillings for you to try

Everyone loves pancakes, so whether you are looking forward to celebrating Pancake Day, want something super tasty and indulgent for dessert this week or fancy a weekend brunch treat, there’s something here for you.

Maybe you want to try something more savoury to fill your pancakes with? In which case you’ve also come to the right place. Savoury pancakes make a really tasty change for lunch or dinner. Plus, they are so easy to whip up they’re perfect for a quick dinner solution.

Meat lovers will love our meat pancakes made with chicken and spring onion, while vegetarian cooks will just love our Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes. There really is something for everyone and the possibilities are endless.

If it’s sweet pancakes you’re after, then you’ll be happy to know that pancakes are the perfect base for so many different fillings including banoffee pancakes, lemon meringue pancakes and mango and honey pancakes.

Our butternut squash and Stilton pancakes feel really indulgent, while our recipe for salmon and mushroom pancakes are full of healthy ingredients.

To make perfect pancakes make crepes or American-style pancakes and then fill them with one of these delicious pancake filling ideas.Whether you opt for a stack of pancakes, a folded pancake packed with filling or an open pancake, we’ve got the filling and topping for you!

Pancake filling ideas

First on this list are the delicious lemon meringue pancakes pictured above. Lemon meringue is a classic dessert topping so why not try it in your pancakes? This recipe is super easy and is the perfect way to give your usual sugar and lemon pancake a makeover!

Get the recipe: Lemon Meringue Pancakes