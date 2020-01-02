Simple one-pot dinners

One-pot recipes make delicious and simple dinners for the whole family. You've never known easy cooking like these one-pot recipes before, including a one-pot roast chicken with lemon and sage, Rachel Khoo's spring lamb stew and an all-in-one fry up...
Time-saving and less washing up, what’s not to love about one pot recipes? You can make lots of different meals, from classics like one-pot roast chicken and sausage stews to things you might not think could be a one pot recipe, like pasta or couscous dishes. Our easy one-pot recipes are perfect as a midweek meal or for a lazy weekend dinner.
If you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner, one of our one-pot meals is sure to appeal. They’re so easy to make! All you have to do is chop up your veg, prepare your meat and pop all into a pan or casserole pot and get cooking. Whether its on the hob or in the oven, these one pot dinners will make family dinner time that little bit easier.
Say goodbye washing up, hello chill out time!
One-pot tuna pasta puttanesca
Make this easy one-pot tuna pasta bake with punchy tuna, capers and tomatoes and topped wth a cheesy crumb as a feast for all the family (and less than 500 calories per portion!).
One-pot sage and lemon roast chicken
One-pot sage and lemon roast chicken makes an easy roast chicken recipe in one dish, so you get all the flavours together but hardly any washing up. It's a modern take on a Sunday roast and one that requires a lot less effort.
Spanish chicken with beans
Spicy chorizo, succulent chicken and soft cannellini beans make this one-pot Spanish chicken with beans extra special. The perfect weekend treat for the whole family and ready in under 1hr.
Pork and prune casserole
This slow-cooked pork and prune casserole is easy to prepare and well worth the wait whilst its cooks slowly on
the hob. The prunes add a sweet flavour to the dish which really
compliments the pork.
Rachel Khoo’s spring lamb stew
We just love this spring lamb stew by Rachel Khoo. We'd happily make this dish all year round thanks to its easy method and simple vegetables including carrots, pea and green beans. Lamb has never tasted so good!
Quick farmhouse fry-up
You can cook this quick farmhouse fry-up in one pan on the hob. It only takes 30 mins to whip up and is packed with spinach, potatoes and mushroom. Healthy and delicious!
Slow-cooked squash and sweetcorn korma
Let your slow cooker do all the hard work for you with this mouth-watering squash and sweetcorn korma recipe. Ideal for vegetarians, this tasty curry is left to cook slowly for 2hrs 30 mins making it extra flavoursome.
Coq au vin
This classic coq au vin can be cooked in the oven on a low heat or cooked in your slow cooker. Either way, it's oozing with flavour thanks to the smoked lardons, shallots and garlic. Add a splash of red wine and some tender chicken portions and you've got a weekend favourite!
British asparagus pilaf
Make the most of asparagus with this delicious family sized pilaf. Just add everything into one pan, give it a good stir and stick back and relax. This dish is flavoured with onion, garlic and fresh sprigs of thyme.
Slimming World’s chilli with rice
With a homemade tomato sauce, fresh chillies and extra-lean beef mince, this recipe is delicious and healthy all in one.
Sausage and bean stew
This easy one-pot sausage and bean stew only needs five ingredients! Just buy good-quality sausages, onions, tomato and herb sauce, butter beans and fresh herbs and you're all sorted for a hearty stew.
Macaroni cheese
Ok, so this mac 'n' cheese is technically not a one-pot wonder but if you prepare the white sauce a day in advance and you opt for fresh macaroni you can pop this pasta bake into the oven to cook at its own accord. Try it for yourself!
Morrocan tomatoes
A hearty breakfast or healthy lunch, this Moroccan tomatoes recipe is ready in just 15 mins. This one-pot wonder brings tomatoes, asparagus, tomato and egg together and serves 2 very lucky people.
Classic paella
Transport yourself to the Spanish seaside with this classic paella recipe. Follow our step-by-step method to make this dish packed with fresh fish, soft rice and infused with chorizo.
Slow-cooked duck cassoulet
Have you ever had slow-cooked duck before? This delicious one-pot can be cooked in your slow cooker for succulent pieces of duck every time. Prepare this dish in advance and leave to cook for up to 6hrs.
One-pot pork chops
Make light work of pork with this one-pot pork chops recipe. Marinate them beforehand then roast with veg and seasoning - easy!
Pork and apple bake
You only need seven ingredients to make this hearty pork and apple bake and it's ready in just under an hour. Dried sage is fine if you can't get hold of fresh.
One-pot sausage and rice
This one-pot sausage and rice meal is similar to a jambalaya. With spiced pork, pepper and tender sausage, this tasty meal is sure to go down a storm with the rest of the family ? plus you get to save on the washing up too!
One-pot chicken pepper bake
This healthy one-pot chicken pepper bake is top of our list to make. It's really simple, chucking handfuls of ingredients into a pan and leaving them to stew for about 40 mins. Tender and bursting with flavour, you really must try this chicken thigh recipe.
Provencal chicken wings
This provencal chicken wings recipe would make the ideal starter or sharing dish for the family. It's a great way to add some extra flavour into your chicken wings by letting the oven cook them slow and steadily.
Spicy Caribbean sausages
This Spicy Caribbean sausages is quick and easy to make, taking just 10 minutes to prepare before you pop the whole tray in the oven. Meaty sausages are cooked together with sweet potatoes, mango and fresh herbs for a flavour-packed take on a sausage recipe, with no fuss.