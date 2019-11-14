When the weather's warm and the sun is shining, a lighter Sunday lunch is in order.
Summer lunch recipes are essential for the warmer months of the year.
Nobody wants to be filling up on a warming casserole or heavy curry when the sun is shining and there’s a heatwave on the horizon.
So our summer lunch recipes are designed to be fresh, light and just filling enough to leave you feeling satisfied.
Want more meals to cook up during the warmer months? Check out our summer recipes…
Roast haddock supper
Tray bake your fish with tomatoes and potatoes to make this roast haddock supper,
Salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels
Baking your fish in these salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels gives them plenty of flavour and makes the veg extra tasty. Serve with a cheesy potato gratin.
Traditional paella
You don't need to be in Spain to enjoy a traditional paella for lunch. This treat would be lovely if you've got guests over and space to eat in the garden.
Lemon and garlic roast chicken
Traditional roasts aren't off the menu in the summer months, you just need to give them a fresh twist. This lemon and garlic roast chicken is easy and so full of flavour.
Mediterranean aubergines
Meat can be a bit heavy in the heat so if you fancy something lighter, try these Mediterranean aubergines, which are filled with a tangy tomato and olive mixture. The in-season vegetable has a thick, meaty texture so will keep you full.
Moroccan chicken salad
Powerful flavours and chunks of marinated chicken turn a simple salad into a centre piece dish for your Sunday lunch. Serve this Moroccan chicken salad with couscous to make it more filling.
Summer beef nicoise salad
Just because it's too hot for a full roast with Yorkshire puds, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy beef for Sunday lunch. This summer beef nicoise salad features tender strips of roast beef, new potatoes, green beens and lots of veg.
Smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart
Filling but not too heavy, this smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart would be lovely served with some cooked veg or some salad.
Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb
Roast lamb gets a Mediterranean twist with the addition of Feta cheese, flat-leaf parsley and black olives in this crusted rack of lamb recipe. Plus, it's ready in just 40 minutes.
Beer can chicken
Throwing a BBQ? Cook your Sunday chicken over coals instead of in the oven. Standing it on an open beer can gives the meat an amazing flavour. Just follow our easy step-by-step beer can chicken recipe to find out how.
Tomato tarte tatin
Tomatoes are everywhere in the summer months and they are just delicious in this savoury spin on the classic dessert. This tomato tarte tatin would also be perfect for picnics.
Lamb chops and sweetcorn salsa
For a lighter alternative to a joint, serve these lamb chops with a delicious sweetcorn salsa and potato wedges or roasties.
Rosti fish pie
This delicious Woman's Weekly fish pie is filled with asparagus and haddock, which are both in season now, in a naughty Hollandaise sauce.
Mackerel horseradish salad
Too hot for roast potatoes? Turn a cool and creamy potato salad into Sunday lunch by following Michel Roux's recipe for potato salad with grilled mackerel and horseradish.
Courgette and goat’s cheese frittata
Got courgettes to use up? Try them in this lovely vegetarian goat's cheese frittata for two. Just add crusty bread and a big bowl of salad if you're serving a crowd.
Asparagus, broad bean and mozzarella bruschetta is an easy-to-assemble starter if you've got friends coming over at the weekend. To make it into a lazy meal serve with Parma ham, posh crisps and green olives. And maybe a little white wine...
Poached egg salad Nicoise
For a fresh twist on Sunday lunch why not serve up tuna steaks in this gorgeous fresh salad of beans, potatoes and tomatoes. Finished with an egg, this tasty salad is filling and rich.
Beetroot and goat’s cheese tart
Beetroot comes into season in July. Why not make the most of it with this simple beetroot and goat's cheese tart recipe using ready-roll puff pastry?
Seabass beetroot rosti
Seabass is in season and on offer in some supermarkets - it makes a delicious and healthy alternative to meat in a Sunday lunch especially in this seabass beetroot rosti recipe, served with crunchy beetroot rosti.
Gino D’Acampo’s roast chicken with courgettes
For roast chicken with a summery twist, try Gino's roast chicken with in-season courgettes. 'It doesn't take any time to prepare so you can enjoy your weekend while its cooking,' says the This Morning chef.
