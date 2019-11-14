Trending:

20 summer Sunday lunch recipes

GoodtoKnow

When the weather's warm and the sun is shining, a lighter Sunday lunch is in order.

Summer lunch recipes are essential for the warmer months of the year.

Nobody wants to be filling up on a warming casserole or heavy curry when the sun is shining and there’s a heatwave on the horizon.

So our summer lunch recipes are designed to be fresh, light and just filling enough to leave you feeling satisfied.

Want more meals to cook up during the warmer months? Check out our summer recipes

Roast haddock supper
Image credit: TI Media Limited
1 of 20

Roast haddock supper

Roast haddock supper

Tray bake your fish with tomatoes and potatoes to make this roast haddock supper,

Get the recipe: Roast haddock supper

Salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels
This is an image 2 of 20

Salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels

Baking your fish in these salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels gives them plenty of flavour and makes the veg extra tasty. Serve with a cheesy potato gratin.

Get the recipe: Salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels

Traditional paella
Image credit: TI Media Limited
3 of 20

Traditional paella

Traditional paella

You don't need to be in Spain to enjoy a traditional paella for lunch. This treat would be lovely if you've got guests over and space to eat in the garden.

Get the recipe: Traditional paella

Lemon and garlic roast chicken
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 4 of 20

Lemon and garlic roast chicken

Traditional roasts aren't off the menu in the summer months, you just need to give them a fresh twist. This lemon and garlic roast chicken is easy and so full of flavour.

Get the recipe: Lemon and garlic roast chicken

Mediterranean aubergines
Image credit: TI Media Limited
5 of 20

Mediterranean aubergines

Mediterranean aubergines

Meat can be a bit heavy in the heat so if you fancy something lighter, try these Mediterranean aubergines, which are filled with a tangy tomato and olive mixture. The in-season vegetable has a thick, meaty texture so will keep you full.

Get the recipe: Mediterranean aubergines

Moroccan chicken salad
6 of 20

Moroccan chicken salad

Moroccan chicken salad

Powerful flavours and chunks of marinated chicken turn a simple salad into a centre piece dish for your Sunday lunch. Serve this Moroccan chicken salad with couscous to make it more filling.

Get the recipe: Moroccan chicken salad

Summer beef nicoise salad
7 of 20

Summer beef nicoise salad

Summer beef nicoise salad

Just because it's too hot for a full roast with Yorkshire puds, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy beef for Sunday lunch. This summer beef nicoise salad features tender strips of roast beef, new potatoes, green beens and lots of veg.

Get the recipe: Summer beef nicoise salad

Smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 8 of 20

Smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart

Filling but not too heavy, this smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart would be lovely served with some cooked veg or some salad.

Get the recipe: Smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart

Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 9 of 20

Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb

Roast lamb gets a Mediterranean twist with the addition of Feta cheese, flat-leaf parsley and black olives in this crusted rack of lamb recipe. Plus, it's ready in just 40 minutes.

Get the recipe: Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb

Beer can chicken
10 of 20

Beer can chicken

Beer can chicken

Throwing a BBQ? Cook your Sunday chicken over coals instead of in the oven. Standing it on an open beer can gives the meat an amazing flavour. Just follow our easy step-by-step beer can chicken recipe to find out how.

Get the recipe: Beer can chicken

Tomato tarte tatin
11 of 20

Tomato tarte tatin

Tomato tarte tatin

Tomatoes are everywhere in the summer months and they are just delicious in this savoury spin on the classic dessert. This tomato tarte tatin would also be perfect for picnics.

Get the recipe: Tomato tarte tatin

Lamb chops and sweetcorn salsa
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 12 of 20

Lamb chops and sweetcorn salsa

For a lighter alternative to a joint, serve these lamb chops with a delicious sweetcorn salsa and potato wedges or roasties.

Get the recipe: Lamb chops and sweetcorn salsa

Rosti fish pie
Image credit: TI Media Limited
13 of 20

Rosti fish pie

Rosti fish pie

This delicious Woman's Weekly fish pie is filled with asparagus and haddock, which are both in season now, in a naughty Hollandaise sauce.

Get the recipe: Rosti fish pie

Mackerel horseradish salad
Image credit: TI Media Limited
14 of 20

Mackerel horseradish salad

Mackerel horseradish salad

Too hot for roast potatoes? Turn a cool and creamy potato salad into Sunday lunch by following Michel Roux's recipe for potato salad with grilled mackerel and horseradish.

Get the recipe: Mackerel horseradish salad

Courgette and goat's cheese frittata
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 15 of 20

Courgette and goat’s cheese frittata

Got courgettes to use up? Try them in this lovely vegetarian goat's cheese frittata for two. Just add crusty bread and a big bowl of salad if you're serving a crowd.

Get the recipe: Courgette and goat's cheese frittata

Asparagus, broad bean, and mozzarella bruschetta
This is an image 16 of 20

Asparagus, broad bean and mozzarella bruschetta is an easy-to-assemble starter if you've got friends coming over at the weekend. To make it into a lazy meal serve with Parma ham, posh crisps and green olives. And maybe a little white wine...

Get the recipe: Asparagus, broad bean, and mozzarella bruschetta

Poached egg salad Nicoise
Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo
17 of 20

Poached egg salad Nicoise

Poached egg salad Nicoise

For a fresh twist on Sunday lunch why not serve up tuna steaks in this gorgeous fresh salad of beans, potatoes and tomatoes. Finished with an egg, this tasty salad is filling and rich.

Get the recipe: Poached egg salad Nicoise

Beetroot and goat's cheese tart
Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo
This is an image 18 of 20

Beetroot and goat’s cheese tart

Beetroot comes into season in July. Why not make the most of it with this simple beetroot and goat's cheese tart recipe using ready-roll puff pastry?

Get the recipe: Beetroot, goat's cheese and hazelnut tart

Seabass beetroot rosti
Image credit: TI Media Limited
19 of 20

Seabass beetroot rosti

Seabass beetroot rosti

Seabass is in season and on offer in some supermarkets - it makes a delicious and healthy alternative to meat in a Sunday lunch especially in this seabass beetroot rosti recipe, served with crunchy beetroot rosti.

Get the recipe: Seabass beetroot rosti