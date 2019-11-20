23 no-bake desserts

Trending:

Katy Salter

No-bake desserts are a great choice for beginner bakers, having fun with kids in the kitchen, or for people who just don't want to turn the oven on to make some sweet treats!

Step away from the oven! These no-bake desserts are beautiful and delicious – and there’s no cooking required. Impress the family with one of these easy but elegant puds that can all be made without turning on the oven and include classic chocolate mousses, fancy fruit salads, tortes, a parfait and some irresistible ice cream treats.

These desserts are brilliant for making ahead if you’ve got a crowd coming over. They’re also ideal for family treats on hot days or for making while you’ve got dinner cooking in the oven.

Have a look at all of our delicious, bake-free desserts…

Mini Oreo cheesecakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
Mini Oreo cheesecakes

Mini Oreo cheesecakes are so easy to make with this easy no-bake recipe that takes just 20 minutes to prepare. You can make these ahead and pull them out of the fridge when you need them.

Get the recipe: Mini Oreo cheesecakes

Baileys no-bake cheesecake Click or tap to zoom into this image
Baileys no-bake cheesecake

No-bake cheesecake is one of our all-time fave desserts - that cream cheese topping, the buttery biscuit base - oh, and the fact you don't have to cook it! Our Baileys version is particularly decadent - your pals will love it!

Get the recipe: Baileys no-bake cheesecake

Fizzy fruit salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Fizzy fruit salad

Fruit salad is always a good way of getting the family to eat more of their 5-a-day. Posh it up when you've got guests over or for a weekend treat by making our fizzy fruit salad. Add sprigs of mint leaves for a fancy finish.

Get the recipe: Fizzy fruit salad

Frozen yogurt Click or tap to zoom into this image
Frozen yogurt

We're addicted to fro-yo, ice cream's healther sibling. Once we discovered it's so easy to make our own we've stopped spending lots of money buying it too. Have a go by following our simple recipe - it's a fun school holiday's project to do with the kids, too.

Get the recipe: Frozen yogurt

No-bake chocolate torte Click or tap to zoom into this image
No-bake chocolate torte

A chocolate cake that doesn't need ages to rise in the oven - we like! This decadent torte is made with a chocolate fudge brownie base to save you even more time in the kitchen.

Get the recipe: No-bake chocolate torte

Chocolate and coconut ice cream sandwiches Click or tap to zoom into this image
Chocolate and coconut ice cream sandwiches

Whoever invented the ice-cream sandwich deserves a medal. Stuffing ice cream between two cookies creates an instant dessert and a few finishing touches, like garnishing it with sprinkles or coconut, turn it into the easiest pud around.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and coconut ice cream sandwiches

Mini fruit trifles Click or tap to zoom into this image
Mini fruit trifles

You could make a trifle from scratch - or you could follow our recipe for these clever mini-fruit trifles which use swiss rolls, fruit cordial and instant custard. The only waiting around is for them to set in the fridge.

Get the recipe: Mini fruit trifles

Strawberry cloud cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
Strawberry cloud cake

This fluffy strawberry cake looks so pretty - and it tastes as good as it looks! It's made in a similar way to a no-bake cheesecake - you whip up the topping, spoon it over the biscuit base and then chill in the fridge until it's set.

Get the recipe: Strawberry cloud cake

Chocolate-dipped watermelon Click or tap to zoom into this image
Chocolate-dipped watermelon

We've all heard of chocolate-dipped strawberries, but what about watermelon? This is the ideal dessert for serving outside on hot days or after a BBQ. Scatter pistachios over the top for a pro-finish.

Get the recipe: Chocolate-dipped watermelon

Frappucino mousse Click or tap to zoom into this image
Frappucino mousse

These frappucinos look like piping hot cups of coffee, but in fact they are cool and creamy puds. The fluffy mousse underneath is topped with a layer of espresso jelly and finished with whipped cream.

Get the recipe: Frappucino mousse

Grown-up strawberry jelly Click or tap to zoom into this image
Grown-up strawberry jelly

This boozy jelly is definitely one for the adults. It's made with rose wine, filled with strawberries and served with a delicate mint cream.

Get the recipe: Grown-up strawberry jelly

Slimming World's tropical Eton mess Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming World’s tropical Eton mess

This recipe from Slimming World is a clever take on the classic Eton Mess dessert. It uses light vanilla yogurt instead of whipped cream and ripe papaya, banana and passionfruit for a tropical twist.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's tropical Eton mess

Chocolate mousse Click or tap to zoom into this image
Chocolate mousse

Learn how to make chocolate mousse and you'll always have an easy no-bake dessert recipe up your sleeve. This classic French dessert is made with just three ingredients - dark chocolate, sugar and eggs. Follow our step-by-step picture recipe to make it.

Get the recipe: Chocolate mousse

Mango and passion fruit sorbet Click or tap to zoom into this image
Mango and passion fruit sorbet

Instead of buying a tub of sorbet, why not have a go at making your own? Just think how impressed the family will be. All you need to make this fat-free dessert are sugar, liquid glucose, a little lemon juice and a mango and passionfruit smoothie.

Get the recipe: Mango and passion fruit sorbet

White chocolate parfait Click or tap to zoom into this image
White chocolate parfait

This white chocolate parfait is a stunner! Serve it up as part of a festive spread, or on hot summer days, when the raspberries on top are in season. It's made with Bailey's, cream and white chocolate, so it's definitely one for special occasions!

Get the recipe: White chocolate parfait

White chocolate mousse with caramel sauce Click or tap to zoom into this image
White chocolate mousse with caramel sauce

Your friends will think they're in a top restaurant when you treat them to this impressive white chocolate mousse with caramel sauce. Grate white chocolate over the top to finish or sprinkle over chopped nuts or shards of caramel biscuits.

Get the recipe: White chocolate mousse with caramel sauce

No-bake chocolate truffle crunch Click or tap to zoom into this image
No-bake chocolate truffle crunch

This posh pud looks like it was made by a masterchef but in fact it takes just 20 minutes to make - with no cooking whatsover! The rich filling is made with cream and melted chocolate, and then dusted with cocoa.

Get the recipe: No-bake chocolate truffle crunch

Tropical fruits with sesame coconut dip Click or tap to zoom into this image
Tropical fruits with sesame coconut dip

This has to be one of the fanciest twists on fruit salad we've seen. Carefully slice up ripe mango and papaya into neat strips and serve them with dipping bowls of sesame coconut sauce.

Get the recipe: Tropical fruits with sesame coconut dip

Coffee granita Click or tap to zoom into this image
Coffee granita

Granita is an easy Italian dessert of sweetened ice crystals. Coffee granita is one of the classic flavours, and it's a fat-free way of cooling down on hot days.

Get the recipe: Coffee granita

Sicilian cocktail Click or tap to zoom into this image
Sicilian cocktail

Depth charge! Drop scoops of lemon sorbet into cocktail glasses filled with Prosescco and fruit coulis to make this ultra-easy dessert.

Get the recipe: Sicilian cocktail

Light berry mousse Click or tap to zoom into this image
Light berry mousse

Grab your best bowls or some martini glasses to serve up this lovely berry mousse. It's made with fresh berries, sugar, Greek yogurt and egg whites and all you need to do is chill it in the fridge for a few hours.

Get the recipe: Light berry mousse

Lemon and lime ginger crunch Click or tap to zoom into this image
Lemon and lime ginger crunch

This delicious no-bake pud only takes 15 minutes to make. It needs to chill overnight, so it's the perfect make-ahead dessert which you can just whip out of the fridge at the last minute.

Get the recipe: Lemon and lime ginger crunch

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Vegan chocolate truffles

The chocolate vegan truffles are mouth-wateringly delicious.
The crunchy chocolate outside pairs deliciously with the creamy filling – perfectly satisfying those sweet cravings.
Get the recipe: Vegan chocolate truffles

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Vegan Cheesecake

You'll love this vegan cheesecake recipe with blueberry marmalade and creamy yogurt. These vegan cheesecakes are packed with juicy blueberry fruits and a thick layer of biscuit. The cheesecake pots can be prepped in 20 minutes and will then just need time to set.
Get the recipe: Vegan cheesecake