Even if you’re watching your weight or counting the calories, you can still enjoy the occasional treat with one of these lower-fat cake recipes. Don’t worry, you don’t miss out on any flavour with this round-up of delicious cakes – just less calories and fat!

Some of these recipes swap butter for vegetable oil, while others use low-fat ingredients – whichever one you choose, you can’t go wrong! Guilt-free and delicious too, what more could you want?

Scroll through our 23 lower-fat cake recipes to find your favourite…