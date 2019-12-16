Even if you're watching your weight, enjoy the occasional treat with one of these lower-fat cake recipes. From tiramisu to chocolate brownies, they all have less than 7g fat a portion.
Even if you’re watching your weight or counting the calories, you can still enjoy the occasional treat with one of these lower-fat cake recipes. Don’t worry, you don’t miss out on any flavour with this round-up of delicious cakes – just less calories and fat!
Some of these recipes swap butter for vegetable oil, while others use low-fat ingredients – whichever one you choose, you can’t go wrong! Guilt-free and delicious too, what more could you want?
From tiramisu to chocolate brownies, they all have less than 8g fat a portion – result! So if you’re trying to be good and are looking for a sweet treat you’ve come to the right place.
Scroll through our 23 lower-fat cake recipes to find your favourite…
Rosemary Conley’s lemon drizzle cake
At just 144 cals per slice, this delicious lemon cake made by Rosemary Conley is a great diet alternative to the classic cake.
Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's lemon drizzle cake
Low-fat cupcakes
Made with sultanas and a light green tea frosting, these cupcakes make a guilt-free afternoon treat.
Get the recipe: low-fat cupcakes
Pistachio and yogurt cake
Replace the butter in your cake for a mixture of low-fat yogurt and olive oil to keep the fat content down in this moist cake recipe.
Get the recipe: Pistachio and yogurt cake.
Tuscan grape cake
A light airy sponge and a handful of fresh grapes make this classic cake not only full of flavour but lower-fat too!
Get the recipe: Tuscan grape cake
Gino D’Acampo’s low-fat chocolate and pineapple cake
Chocolate isn't off the dessert menu if you are watching what you eat, try this!
Get the recipe: Gino D'Acampo's low-fat chocolate and pineapple cake
Low fat fruit loaf
goodtoknow user Cels says, 'Nicest fruit cake ever and so easy to make!' This fruit loaf is cheap, takes 15 mins to make and only contains 2g fat per slice.
Get the recipe: Low fat fruit loaf
Gordon Ramsay’s blueberry muffins
Butter-free and made with wholemeal flour, goodtoknow user Arlene says 'These blueberry muffins are great, I made them for my work and everyone loved them.'
Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay's blueberry muffins
Low-fat brownies
You only need a few, simple ingredients in this Woman's Weekly recipe for these classic-tasting brownies. The perfect treat.
Get the recipe: Low-fat brownies
Woman’s Weekly date and apple loaf
With only 242 calories and 2g fat per slice, this date and apple loaf couldn't be easier to make with our super-easy step-by-step video.
Get the recipe: Woman's Weekly date and apple loaf
Weight Watchers white chocolate cake
goodtoknow user Ellen says, 'This white chocolate cake is amazingly yummy! I took it to work and everyone commented on how delicious it is.'
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers white chocolate cake
Apple spiced muffins
These easy apple muffins only take 25 mins and have just 0.1g fat per muffin thanks to the healthy ingredients of oatmeal, wholewheat flour, honey and low-fat yogurt.
Get the recipe: Apple spiced muffins
Gluten-free scoop scones
goodtoknow user Abi says, 'Really lovely scones, and simple to make! Highly recommended.' You can even freeze Woman's Weekly's low-fat scones.
Get the recipe: Gluten-free scoop scones
Woman’s Weekly Florentine eccles cake
Make a traditional eccles cake with this lovely recipe, using shop-bought pastry, mixed dried fruit, blanched almonds and orange zest.
Get the recipe: Eccles cakes
Lower-fat red velvet cupcakes recipe
Using light, low-fat cream cheese and sweetener instead of sugar, you can get your red velvet fix with less of those naughty calories. At only 218 calories each they are the perfect treat for when you're watching your weight.
Get the recipe: Lower-fat red velvet cupcakes recipe
Banana muffins
It's hard to believe there's only 1g saturated fat in these delicously oaty muffins. Packed with flavour and a delicious moist sponge!
Get the recipe: Banana muffins
Chocolate coconut squares
These delicious coconut squares with dessicated coconut and pecan nuts contain 6g fat per square - so treat yourself to just one if you're watching that waistline!
Get the recipe: Chocolate coconut squares
Gluten-free spiced fruit teabread
With just 3g fat per slice, this teabread made with dried mixed fruit and gluten-free flour, is the perfect low-fat treat to enjoy with your afternoon cuppa.
Get the recipe: Gluten-free spiced fruit teabread
Weight Watchers prune buns
It's worth the time and effort to make prune buns, made with low-fat margarine, skimmed milk, dried prunes and low-fat cooking spray.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers prune buns
Cornish saffron buns
Get baking with a batch of saffron buns. Containing 7g fat each, just
skip the clotted cream and enjoy with a cuppa for a healthy treat.
Get the recipe: Woman's Weekly Cornish saffron buns
Rosemary Conley’s low-fat Christmas cake
This Christmas cake made by celeb chef Rosemary Conley is the perfect
choice if you're counting calories this Christmas. At only 228 calories
and 2.8g of fat per serving, this cake is sure to please!
Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's low-fat Christmas cake
Carrot and raisin muffins
Lots of carrots and raisins, less butter and a handul of wheat bran keeps these muffins pretty healthy with 7.4g fat and 200 calories per muffin.
Get the recipe: Carrot and raisin muffins
Chocolate and sultana brownies
goodtoknow user Victoria says, 'These chocolate brownies were so quick and easy to make! You wouldn't even know they were low in fat. A massive hit at the office!'
Get the recipe: Chocolate and sultana brownies
Weight Watchers coffee tiramisu cake
Enjoy a guilt-free slice of this mouth-watering Weight Watchers coffee and tiramisu cake, which uses low-fat cooking spray, low-fat soft cheese and low-fat vanilla yogurt to keep it light.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers coffee tiramisu cake