29 ridiculously indulgent comfort food recipes

    • See comfort food recipes that you can really indulge in, from steaming chilli con carne to bacon and maple syrup waffles

    We’ve got lots of mouth-watering comfort food recipes you can really indulge in. Try our chilli con carne, bacon and maple syrup waffles, mac ‘n’ cheese and melt-in-the-middle puds. We’ve got lots of delicious and super indulgent comfort food classics to choose from. You’re going to be spoilt for choice come dinner time!

    If you’re looking for something warm and filling to get your through those colder winter days and nights you’re going to love this collection. These delicious comfort foods are the perfect treat the whole family can enjoy together.

    They may take a little bit longer than your average mid-week meal but they are certainly worth the wait. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge and reheated the next day for lunch and dinner, so there’s no waste. And most dishes can be frozen too!

    Some of our favourite comfort food recipes include classic chilli con carne, hearty beef stew and not forgetting macaroni cheese, pictured above.

     

    Beef and beer stew with dumplings
    Beef and beer stew with dumplings

    This is a delicious stew with a naughty but oh-so-nice twist. Tender chunks of beef are cooked in a beer based stock with carrots, shallots and topped with soft homemade dumplings - what more could you want?

    Get the recipe: Beef and beer stew with dumplings

    Chilli con carne
    Chilli con carne

    This chilli con carne recipe is full of spice and warmth thanks to the red chillies and dash of red wine. Whether it's topped with cheese or piled high on a jacket potatoes, we always find ourselves making this comfort food classic on a regular basis.

    Get the recipe: Chilli con carne

    Pulled pork
    Pulled pork

    It doesn't need to be the summer to enjoy some succulent pulled pork. This recipe is one of our favourites, which has been tried and tested by some of the goodtoknow team. Sandwich your pulled pork between two half buns or pile high on top of a jacket potato.

    Get the recipe: Pulled pork

    Slow-cooked roast beef brisket
    Slow-cooked roast beef brisket

    Do you own a slow cooker? Yes? Well, you must try this mouthwatering slow-cooked roast beef brisket. It's the perfect treat for the whole family on a cold Sunday afternoon. Leaving the meat to cook in all its juices and flavours will make it fall off the bone when serving.

    Get the recipe: Slow-cooked roast beef brisket

    James Martin's bacon and maple syrup waffles
    James Martin’s bacon and maple syrup waffles

    Breakfast will never be the same again once you've made James Martin's bacon and maple syrup waffles. With soft buttery waffles, warm smoked bacon and a generous drizzle of maple syrup, it's an extra special brunch to wake up to.

    Get the recipe: James Martin's bacon and maple syrup waffles

    Chocolate and caramel fondant
    Chocolate and caramel fondant

    This chocolate and caramel fondant melts in the mouth (and onto the plate). Luckily, this pud is much easier to make than you might think and only takes 40 minutes to rustle up so you don't have to wait round too long with your spoon in hand!

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and caramel fondant

    Cheese, spinach and walnut pasta bake
    Cheese, spinach and walnut pasta bake

    Pasta bake just got a makeover with this delicious cheese, spinach and walnut pasta bake recipe. Ready in just 30 minutes, this cheese-packed bake is a rather naughty option for dinner. The walnuts add crunch to this moreish pasta bake.

    Get the recipe: Cheese, spinach and walnut pasta bake

    Beer-battered fish and double-cooked chips
    Beer-battered fish and double-cooked chips

    Shop-bought fish and chips will never be the same again once you've tried this beer-battered fish recipe. Adding beer to the fish batter makes an extra crisp and golden coating and double cooking the chips makes them soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside.

    Get the recipe: Beer-battered fish and double-cooked chips

    Lamb chilli casserole
    Lamb chilli casserole

    This lamb chilli casserole has spice, warmth and a generous amount of meat making it perfect for feeding the whole family. Serve with mashed potato.

    Get the recipe: Lamb chilli casserole

    Chicken and mushroom pie
    Chicken and mushroom pie

    Feeling the chill? Chicken and mushroom pie to the rescue! This hearty winter warmer can be on your dining room table in an hour and a half. Serve with mashed potato and gravy.

    Get the recipe: Chicken and mushroom pie

    Full English breakfast pizza
    Full English breakfast pizza

    Love pizza? Love a full English? Well, feast your eyes on this full English breakfast pizza. Topped with sausage, beans, mushrooms, this pizza will become a Sunday morning tradition.

    Get the recipe: Full English breakfast pizza

    Peach and coconut crumble
    Peach and coconut crumble

    This fruity peach and coconut crumble will give your traditional apple crumble a run for it's money! Peaches and blueberries make up the filling and the buttery crumble top is made with chocolate and chopped hazelnuts, mmm...

    Get the recipe: Peach and coconut crumble

    Ham and mushroom lasagne
    Ham and mushroom lasagne

    If you're bored of the same old lasagne, this ham and mushroom lasagne is the perfect option. The rich béchamel sauce works wonders with the porcini and chestnut mushrooms as well as the Parma ham.

    Get the recipe: Ham and mushroom lasagne

    Chocolate brownies
    Chocolate brownies

    Two words: Chocolate brownies! This has to be one of our all-time favourite comfort foods - shared with friends, made as a special treat when you're feeling the cold, chocolate brownies are top of the list. This recipe makes gooey, rich brownies every time.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate brownies

    Burger and chips
    Burger and chips

    So, you're craving burger and chips but you don't want to leave the house? Try this Slimming World's burger and chips recipe. It's guilt-free comfort food at its finest, made with homemade lean mince burgers and baked-in-the-oven chips.

    Get the recipe: Slimming World's burger and chips

    Asparagus and pea risotto
    Asparagus and pea risotto

    This creamy, cheesy risotto is bursting with flavour. A dash of white wine, a sprinkle of spring onions and those fresh peas and asaparagus make this vegetarian risotto a midweek treat to share with friends.

    Get the recipe: Asparagus and pea risotto

    Chicken gumbo
    Chicken gumbo

    Give your chicken a new lease of life with this very tasty gumbo. This recipe is packed full of flavour thanks to the smoked pork sausages and Cajun spice.

    Get the recipe: Chicken gumbo

    Macaroni cheese
    Macaroni cheese

    This delicious macaroni cheese is made with heaps amd heaps of Parmesan cheese. If that’s not enough to win you over, this recipe shows you how to make a homemade white sauce. Top with more cheese and cook for about
    30 minutes. It’s heaven!


    Get the recipe: macaroni cheese

    Chocolate fudge cake
    Chocolate fudge cake

    Gooey chocolate fudge cake really does taste as good (and as rich) as it looks and is perfect served with lashings of cream or a scoop of ice cream for an even naughtier treat.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate fudge cake

    Blueberry pancakes
    Blueberry pancakes

    We love pancakes, especially for breakfast! If you fancy something different to your bowl of muesli or porridge, we'd highly recommend these blueberry pancakes. They're so simple to make that you can make them with your kids.

    Get the recipe: Blueberry pancakes

    Lamb and beer curry
    Lamb and beer curry

    This indulgent lamb and beer curry is ideal for making if you've got friends over for dinner and fancy treating them to something new. The tender lamb pieces and beer-infused curry sauce make a wonderful combination. Serve with rice and naan bread.

    Get the recipe: Lamb and beer curry

    Pecan pie
    Pecan pie

    This American pecan pie classic can fill your kitchen with the warm smell of pecans and golden syrup. Serve with a generous dollop of freshly whipped cream or ice cream and watch it disappear in minutes.

    Get the recipe: Pecan pie

    Toad in the hole
    Toad in the hole

    This is a toad in the hole recipe with a difference! The Yorkshire batter is made with grainy mustard for a little kick with a subtle hint of thyme too making it perfect to serve with lashings of homemade onion gravy.

    Get the recipe: Toad in the hole

    Phil Vickery's sticky toffee pudding
    Phil Vickery’s sticky toffee pudding

    A warm bowl of sticky toffee pudding drizzled in homemade custard. Follow Phil Vickery's video recipe to make this ridiculously delicious pud.

    Get the recipe: Phil Vickery's sticky toffee pudding

    Bangers and apple mash
    Bangers and apple mash

    Sausage and mash is up there with the great comfort foods of our time. This, however, is a twist on a classic with apple mash to complement the pork sausages. This combination really does work well together.

    Get the recipe: Bangers and apple mash

    Clotted cream rice pudding
    Clotted cream rice pudding

    If you love rice pudding, you really must try this clotted cream rice pudding recipe. This classic dessert may take some time to make but is well worth the wait. It's an indulgent pudding with a hint of nutmeg and a luxurious creamy texture...

    Get the recipe: Clotted cream rice pudding

    Chocolate chip and pecan cookies
    Chocolate chip and pecan cookies

    This chocolate chip and pecan cookies recipe is one for the recipe book. You can whip up a batch of 12 cookies in about 25 minutes, making your whole house smell like a bakery. This recipe swaps chocolate chips for chopped chocolate, meaning bigger chunks of chocolate in each bite.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate chip and pecan cookies

    Cheese and onion mash
    Cheese and onion mash

    This is our ultimate mashed potato recipe bringing Cheddar cheese and tangy spring onions together to make one delightful side dish. Serve with meat, veg and you could even go one step further and spoon on some gravy - we won't tell if you don't!

    Get the recipe: Cheese and onion mash

    Fish finger and dill mayo wrap
    Fish finger and dill mayo wrap

    We love a fish finger sandwich and this recipe is the posh version, served with dill mayo and in a wrap. You can use your favourite fish fingers in this recipe, whether they're breaded or battered.

    Get the recipe: Fish finger and dill mayo wrap