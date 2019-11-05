29 ridiculously indulgent comfort food recipes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve got lots of mouth-watering comfort food recipes you can really indulge in. Try our chilli con carne, bacon and maple syrup waffles, mac ‘n’ cheese and melt-in-the-middle puds. We’ve got lots of delicious and super indulgent comfort food classics to choose from. You’re going to be spoilt for choice come dinner time!

If you’re looking for something warm and filling to get your through those colder winter days and nights you’re going to love this collection. These delicious comfort foods are the perfect treat the whole family can enjoy together.

They may take a little bit longer than your average mid-week meal but they are certainly worth the wait. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge and reheated the next day for lunch and dinner, so there’s no waste. And most dishes can be frozen too!

Some of our favourite comfort food recipes include classic chilli con carne, hearty beef stew and not forgetting macaroni cheese, pictured above.