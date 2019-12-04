These brilliant chicken breast recipes will transform a simple pack of chicken fillets into so many different delicious dinners, try chicken burgers, fajitas and stir-fry for starters.
Looking for easy chicken breast recipes? These simple ideas can help you transform a standard pack of chicken fillets into so many dinners, including chicken burgers, chicken pasta and chicken stir-fry.
We’ve got lots of healthy chicken breast recipes in there too for lighter meals, including lemon and garlic chicken with warm potato salad and Slimming World’s chicken pappardelle recipe.
The most classic cut to buy, chicken fillets always seem to be on our shopping list, but what to do with them? We’ve got plenty of easy chicken breast recipes for you to use up chicken fillets. They’re so versatile that you can use them in so many dinners, from pasta to curry.
These healthy chicken breast recipes are perfect for something easy and delicious for family dinners or if you’re looking for something different to make for you and your partner. Try chicken burgers, stuffed chicken breast or breaded chicken – the choices are endless!
Scroll through our 30 different ways to cook chicken breasts for some very tasty ideas…
Stuffed chicken with Parma ham
Stuffed chicken breasts are the easiest way to pack your chicken breasts with extra flavour. This stuffed chicken with Parma ham uses just 4 simple ingredients.
Get the recipe: Stuffed chicken with Parma ham
Lemon and garlic Chicken with a warm potato salad
Pound your chicken breasts down into thin escalopes and season with lemon and garlic to make this healthy lemon and garlic chicken with a warm potato salad from Slimming World.
Get the recipe: Lemon and garlic chicken with a warm potato salad
Stuffed chicken with spinach
Chicken breasts stuffed with spinach and prunes make an interesting twist that you won't believe is under 300 calories! Plus, it's on the table in under a hour.
Get the recipe: Stuffed chicken with spinach
Slimming World’s chicken pappardelle recipe
One of the easiest things you can do with chicken breasts is to create a nice bowl of chicken pasta. This Slimming World chicken recipe is one of our favourite diet dinners with a rich, punchy sauce that is really delicious coating tender chunks of chicken breast.
Get the recipe: Slimming World chicken pappardelle recipe
Cornflake chicken dippers
Use mini chicken fillets or slice chicken breasts to make these fun chicken dippers coated in crushed Cornflake; they are crispy and moreish! The kids will love them but everyone will love tucking in.
Get the recipe: Cornflake chicken dippers
Mexican stuffed chicken with red rice
This Mexican-inspired chicken breast recipe is so easy to throw together in 30 mins, using a Mexican spice mix and fresh coriander for a hit of summer flavours.
Get the recipe: Mexican stuffed chicken with red rice
Chicken Kiev with chips
Do the kids love chicken Kievs? Turn your plain old chicken breast to delicious melt-in-the-middle parcels with this easy recipe for chicken Kiev with chips - it's by diet guru Rosemary Conley so is only 339 cals per serving, too!
Get the recipe: Chicken Kiev with chips
Hairy Bikers’ chicken fajitas
Whip up a Mexican feast by making The Hairy Bikers' chicken fajitas. Coat your chicken breasts with a fiery spice mix and serve in wraps with peppers, guacamole and sour cream - delicious!
Get the recipe: The Hairy Bikers' chicken fajitas.
Chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto
Add risotto rice and stock cubes to your shopping list and you'll be able to create a hearty chicken risotto. Try it with your family's favourite herbs and veggies or follow our chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto recipe.
Get the recipe: Chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto
Lemon chicken stir fry with noodles
Chicken stir-fries are a really quick and easy way to give chicken breasts instant flavour. Chop up your chicken breasts and combine with lemon, herbs and noodles to make this delicious lemon chicken stir-fry.
Get the recipe: Lemon chicken stir-fry
Slimming World’s chicken and potato curry
This chicken and potato curry recipe is one of the most popular recipes on goodtoknow. Cook your chicken breasts in a rich tomato-based curry sauce for a filling, yet healthy meal.
Get the recipe: Chicken and potato curry
Chicken pittas
Cut into strips and marinated in a simple curry paste and yogurt sauce, chicken breasts make the perfect filling for a pitta. Follow our easy chicken pittas and that's tomorrow's lunchboxes sorted.
Get the recipe: Chicken pittas
Chicken, pea and noodle salad
If you're after something a little lighter, chop up chicken breasts to make this warm Asian- inspired salad. If you fancy an extra veggie boost you can use this recipe as a base then add all your favourite veg for a healthy but filling dinner.
Get the recipe: Chicken, pea and noodle salad
Chicken schnitzel
Eastern European-style schnitzel is easy to make at home and makes a fun change for dinner. Simply flatten your chicken breasts and coat with a herby breadcrumb mix and serve with flavoursome sides - this chicken schnitzel recipe comes with tangy fennel salad.
Get the recipe: Chicken schnitzel
Lime and coriander chicken burgers
Make meal times healthier and ditch the takeaway burgers for these gorgeous grilled chicken burgers. Zesty with lime and fragrant with coriander, they make the most delicious dinner - and are especially good with chips if you're feeling like a naughty treat!
Get the recipe: Lime and coriander chicken burgers
Mediterranean chicken parcels
Wrapped in pastry and surrounded by a rich herby sauce, these Mediterranean chicken parcels are one to try if you want to impress but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean chicken parcels
Butterflied balsamic chicken
Butterflying chicken breasts makes them easier to grill evenly. Our butterflied balsamic chicken recipe provides a really rich flavour, whether you cook it on a BBQ or in the oven.
Get the recipe: Butterflied balsamic chicken
Peri-peri chicken
Fire up your chicken breasts by coating them in a spicy marinade. This Peri-Peri chicken recipe uses a shop-bought spice mix but you can always make the sauce at home yourself with our easy Peri-Peri sauce recipe.
Get the recipe: Peri-Peri chicken recipe
Chicken, leek and Cheddar bake
If you love cheese, you'll love this chicken, leek and Cheddar bake! Simply top pan-fried chicken and leeks with a homemade cheese sauce and grill - dinner on the table in next to no time!
Get the recipe: Chicken, leek and Cheddar bake
Chicken with black bean sauce
A rich black bean sauce will transform your chicken breasts into something special with this chicken with black bean sauce recipe. This Chinese-style dish is on the table in just 20 mins!
Get the recipe: Chicken with black bean sauce
Chicken and ricotta stuffed chicken breasts
Give your chicken breasts a posh twist by stuffing them with this sweet and vibrant cranberry and ricotto stuffing. Serve with roasted veggies and new potatoes.
Get the recipe: Cranberry and ricotta stuffed chicken breasts
Tana Ramsay’s stuffed chicken breast
Looks like Gordon Ramsay isn't the only one who's a dab hand in the kitchen in his household. This recipe by Tana Ramsay is an easy but impressive way to stuff a chicken breast, complete with a crispy coating!
Get the recipe: Tana Ramsay's stuffed chicken breast
Levi Roots’ chicken and sweet potato patties
A touch of Jamaican flavour from Levi Roots. Blend chicken breasts with sweet potatoes and spinach and shallow fry to make these chicken and sweet potato patties.
Get the recipe: Levi Root's chicken and sweet potato patties
Chicken casado
Give your chicken breasts plenty of extra flavour by glazing it in this delicious orange juice marinade. Served with colourful veggies, rice and beans, this meal is a tasty and filling family meal inspired by a traditional Puerto Rican dish.
Get the recipe: Chicken casado
Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Spinach and Feta
Looking for a reliable chicken recipe to impress your friends? You can always rely on a stuffed chicken breast. Filled with rich brie and fragrant sage, this recipe is a real winner.
Get the recipe: Brie and sage stuffed chicken
Chicken breasts with pesto and parmesan
The powerful Italian flavours of pesto and Parmesan really work with chicken breasts. This simple chicken breasts with pesto and Parmesan recipe is great to have up your sleeve for busy weeknights.
Get the recipe: Chicken breasts with pesto and Parmesan
Hairy Bikers’ Somerset chicken
Coat your chicken breasts in a rich creamy sauce with The Hairy Bikers' Somerset chicken recipe. Apples, cider, mustard, cream and cheese give the sauce plenty of flavour.
Get the recipe: The Hairy Bikers' Somerset chicken
Chicken breast with lemon and tarragon sauce
Lemon and tarragon turn plain chicken into a zesty meal in this quick recipe. Leaving the skin on in this dish means delicious succulent chicken with a crunchy, flavourful skin.
Get the recipe: Chicken breast with lemon and tarragon sauce
Chicken breast burger
This chicken burger is so simple to make and bursting with flavour. Serve with homemade chips and fresh salad.
Get the recipe: Chicken breast burger
Honey chicken burger with sweet potato chips
Make this sweet and stick honey chicken burger to transform a pack of chicken breasts into a dinner to really look forward to. Make sweet potato chips as a healthier swap, as these count towards your recommended 5 a day. And the best bit? These burgers are ready in just 30 mins!
Get the recipe: Honey chicken burger with sweet potato chips