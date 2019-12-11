30 Christmas recipes to make in advance

Thinking about Christmas? Why not get super organised and start preparing some of your food and Christmas treats in advance?

Make Christmas stress free this year with these simple Christmas recipes to make in advance, so on Christmas Day you’ll have much more time to spend with your family and less time slaving away in the kitchen – sounds good, right?

It’s super easy to make things like mince pies in advance, just use a jar of ready-made mincemeat and pop in the freezer once cooked. All you need to do is reheat them before serving on Christmas day.

Pickles, sauces and relishes will particularly benefit from being made a few months prior to serving. Ideally, these should be made in November to ensure they’re full of flavour by Christmas Day.

Take a look through our favourite Christmas recipes to make in advance