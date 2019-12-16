30 detox recipes

These easy, tasty detox recipes are the perfect way to kick-start any weight-loss plan. Give your body a boost of goodness with these delicious smoothie, soup and main meal recipes
Over indulged? Need an injection of vitamins, minerals and superfoods? Want to shift a few pounds? Then these easy detox recipes are for you.
Packed full of fruit and vegetables, these simple-to-make detox recipes will get you feeling on top form again in no time. From tasty smoothies and delicious soups to more filling, hearty meals like stir-fries and cous cous salads, we’ve got dishes for every dieter’s needs and tastes.
Detoxing doesn’t have to be boring. It may be tough going at times, but these detox recipes will really help you enjoy the low-calorie, low-fat and low-sugar dishes you need to kick start your weight-loss plan.
Giving your body a good clear out a few times of year with a detox diet gives you a great chance to achieve your weight-loss goal. Just make sure that after you’ve finished the detox stage of your diet you stick to making healthy recipes and doing plenty of exercise.
So, if you’re keen on losing weight, have a look through our round-up of delicious detox recipes and get your body ready for a healthy new start.
PS we’ve even got a granola recipe you could have as a dessert! See? Detoxing isn’t just about salads.
Mixed spice muesli
Kickstart your day with a bowl of healthy mixed spice muesli, made with superfood oats, sunflower seeds, flaked almonds and dried fruits.
Cucumber and prawn stir-fry
Adding cucumber into your stir-fry gives it a lovely light and fresh flavour. This cucumber and prawn stir-fry is served with a delicious Chinese-style sauce and thin rice noodles.
Roast tomato and orange soup
You may not think of adding fruit to your soup, but it's another, delicious way of getting more nutrients into your diet. Try this roast tomato and orange soup for a zesty taste of summer in the depths of winter.
Avocado couscous salad
For a light, detoxifying lunch, make this Avocado couscous salad, with peppers, chickpea and fresh mint. Make it the night before so it has time to absorb all the flavours.
Jumping Jack smoothie
After all that feasting on cakes, chocolates and cheese, this banana and pear soya milk Jumping Jack smoothie will sort you out. The fibre-rich linseeds will help digestion too.
Chunky English garden salad
This chunky English garden salad is the ultimate detox recipe - fresh cucumber, lettuce and radishes drizzled in a light lemon sauce. This combination is great for the digestive system and the perfect choice for lunch too. Just add some ready cooked chicken for extra protein.
Carrot and ginger soup
Freezable, healthy and filling - goodtoknow user Hsmummy says: 'Loved this Carrot and ginger soup - so easy to make and tastes delicious, really can't fault it.'
Pomegranate, raspberry and banana smoothie
Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, making this triple fruit pomegranate, raspberry and banana smoothie a brilliant breakfast option.
Smoked mackerel jacket potato
This Smoked mackerel and spring onion jacket
is healthy and rich in protein, vitamins, carbs and omega-3s. Delicious topped with spring onions and half-fat creme fraiche.
Creamy pea and watercress soup
There's nothing like a bowl of soup to warm you up in winter. This healthy pea and watercress soup with leeks and fresh mint is quick and easy to make as well.
Antony Worrall Thompson’s herby fruit salad
You can even detox with a dessert. Antony Worrall Thompson's herby fruit salad is made with coconut milk, honey and lemon juice, perfect if you're feeling a little bloated.
Woman’s Weekly soy-cured tuna
For a light detox dinner, make this tasty Soy-cured tuna with a soy sauce, coriander and lime marinade and serve with lots of healthy broccoli or any of your favourite veg.
Seven-veg stir fry
Use up leftover veg in this tasty Woman's Weekly seven-veg stir fry, flavoured with ginger, chilli, fresh herbs and spring onions. Serve with Thai rice noodles for a more filling dinner.
Quinoa and butternut squash salad
Swap those stodgy carbs for quinoa instead! It's a much healthier and lighter option which is easy to cook. Tossed in fresh butternut squash this quinoa and butternut squash salad is a refreshing choice.
Roasted minty beetroot and goat’s cheese salad
Beetroot is supposed to boost stamina, so turn your lunch into a superfood feast by having this delicious roasted minty beetroot and goat's cheese salad. Beetroot is also bursting with vitamins too like potassium, magnesium and iron which are all great for helping the body recover!
Fruit salad recipe
Craving something sweet? Swap that naughty chocolate bar for a refreshing fruit salad bursting with natural sugars. It's the perfect option if you fancy something light and full of flavour.
Berry blast porridge
Oats are a good source of slow-release energy. Made with strawberries, raspberries and a redcurrant compote, start your day right with this berry blast porridge.
Granola recipe
This tasty granola is one big bowl of energy, packed with tasty superfoods like oats, sunflower seeds, honey, hazelnuts and dried fruits.
Warm broccoli and chicken salad
Salad might not sound appealing in winter, but this Warm broccoli and chicken salad made with tangy marinated chicken is sure to get your tastebuds tingling.
Superfood salmon stir-fry
After rich, festive treats, enjoy the green goodness of this Superfood salmon stir-fry, packed with nutritious broccoli, green beans, avocado and spinach.
Beetroot and pomegranate soup
This gorgeously-coloured, vegan-friendly Beetroot and pomegranate soup also contains carrots, parsnips and fresh dill. It's great served with walnut bread or rye/granary rolls.
Turkey and cream cheese wrap
Put turkey leftovers to good use with these light, tasty Turkey and cream cheese wraps. Warm up the wraps before filling them for a delicious lunchtime or dinner dish.
Orange, ginger and mango breakfast smoothie
Blend orange, yogurt and ginger to make this energy-boosting orange, ginger and mango breakfast smoothie - it's rich in vitamin A and will work wonders on any bloatedness.
Stir-fry prawns with mushroom and broccoli
Replace the red meat in your stir-fry with prawns. Lower in saturated fat and calories and a great source of protein, they're just delicious in this stir-fry prawns with mushroom and broccoli recipe.
Superfood salmon salad
If you're looking for something healthy and delicious to eat for lunch this superfood salmon salad is going to be right up your street full of protein from the salmon and iron from the broccoli.
Grilled mackerel with chilli, orange, lemon and watercress
Aim to eat at least one portion of oily fish a week to get a healthy supply of omega-3s. This grilled mackerel with chilli, orange, lemon and watercress recipe by Slimming World is a delicious way to get your portion.
Butternut squash soup
Rosemary Conely’s butternut squash soup has just 0.8g of fat and 129 cals per serving so it makes the perfect light lunch.
Blueberry and kiwi smoothie
A great source of potassium and vitamin C, kiwi fruits and blueberries are an ideal addition to your morning smoothie. Try this blueberry and kiwi smoothie.
Sea bass with squash and stir-fry
Served with a vegetable stir-fry, this handy made-from-frozen sea bass with squash by Woman's Weekly is just 331 cals per serving.
Citrus-baked salmon
Packed with flavour, this zesty Citrus-baked salmon is perfect with brown rice and steamed mange tout or sugar-snap peas.
