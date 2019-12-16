Trending:

30 detox recipes

These easy, tasty detox recipes are the perfect way to kick-start any weight-loss plan. Give your body a boost of goodness with these delicious smoothie, soup and main meal recipes

Over indulged? Need an injection of vitamins, minerals and superfoods? Want to shift a few pounds? Then these easy detox recipes are for you.

Packed full of fruit and vegetables, these simple-to-make detox recipes will get you feeling on top form again in no time. From tasty smoothies and delicious soups to more filling, hearty meals like stir-fries and cous cous salads, we’ve got dishes for every dieter’s needs and tastes.

Detoxing doesn’t have to be boring. It may be tough going at times, but these detox recipes will really help you enjoy the low-calorie, low-fat and low-sugar dishes you need to kick start your weight-loss plan.

Giving your body a good clear out a few times of year with a detox diet gives you a great chance to achieve your weight-loss goal. Just make sure that after you’ve finished the detox stage of your diet you stick to making healthy recipes and doing plenty of exercise.

So, if you’re keen on losing weight, have a look through our round-up of delicious detox recipes and get your body ready for a healthy new start.

PS we’ve even got a granola recipe you could have as a dessert! See? Detoxing isn’t just about salads.

Mixed spice muesli Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Mixed spice muesli

Kickstart your day with a bowl of healthy mixed spice muesli, made with superfood oats, sunflower seeds, flaked almonds and dried fruits.

Cucumber and prawn stir-fry Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Cucumber and prawn stir-fry

Adding cucumber into your stir-fry gives it a lovely light and fresh flavour. This cucumber and prawn stir-fry is served with a delicious Chinese-style sauce and thin rice noodles.

Roast tomato and orange soup Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Roast tomato and orange soup

You may not think of adding fruit to your soup, but it's another, delicious way of getting more nutrients into your diet. Try this roast tomato and orange soup for a zesty taste of summer in the depths of winter.

Avocado couscous salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Avocado couscous salad

For a light, detoxifying lunch, make this Avocado couscous salad, with peppers, chickpea and fresh mint. Make it the night before so it has time to absorb all the flavours.

Jumping Jack smoothie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Jumping Jack smoothie

After all that feasting on cakes, chocolates and cheese, this banana and pear soya milk Jumping Jack smoothie will sort you out. The fibre-rich linseeds will help digestion too.

Chunky English garden salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Chunky English garden salad

This chunky English garden salad is the ultimate detox recipe - fresh cucumber, lettuce and radishes drizzled in a light lemon sauce. This combination is great for the digestive system and the perfect choice for lunch too. Just add some ready cooked chicken for extra protein.

Carrot and ginger soup Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Carrot and ginger soup

Freezable, healthy and filling - goodtoknow user Hsmummy says: 'Loved this Carrot and ginger soup - so easy to make and tastes delicious, really can't fault it.'

Pomegranate, raspberry and banana smoothie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Pomegranate, raspberry and banana smoothie

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, making this triple fruit pomegranate, raspberry and banana smoothie a brilliant breakfast option.

Smoked mackerel jacket potato Click or tap to zoom into this image
Smoked mackerel jacket potato

This Smoked mackerel and spring onion jacket

is healthy and rich in protein, vitamins, carbs and omega-3s. Delicious topped with spring onions and half-fat creme fraiche.

Creamy pea and watercress soup Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Food and Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Creamy pea and watercress soup

There's nothing like a bowl of soup to warm you up in winter. This healthy pea and watercress soup with leeks and fresh mint is quick and easy to make as well.

Antony Worrall Thompson’s herby fruit salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jeff Blackler/REX/Shutterstock
Antony Worrall Thompson’s herby fruit salad

You can even detox with a dessert. Antony Worrall Thompson's herby fruit salad is made with coconut milk, honey and lemon juice, perfect if you're feeling a little bloated.

Woman’s Weekly soy-cured tuna Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Woman’s Weekly soy-cured tuna

For a light detox dinner, make this tasty Soy-cured tuna with a soy sauce, coriander and lime marinade and serve with lots of healthy broccoli or any of your favourite veg.

Seven-veg stir fry Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Seven-veg stir fry

Use up leftover veg in this tasty Woman's Weekly seven-veg stir fry, flavoured with ginger, chilli, fresh herbs and spring onions. Serve with Thai rice noodles for a more filling dinner.

Quinoa and butternut squash salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Quinoa and butternut squash salad

Swap those stodgy carbs for quinoa instead! It's a much healthier and lighter option which is easy to cook. Tossed in fresh butternut squash this quinoa and butternut squash salad is a refreshing choice.

Roasted minty beetroot and goat’s cheese salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Roasted minty beetroot and goat’s cheese salad

Beetroot is supposed to boost stamina, so turn your lunch into a superfood feast by having this delicious roasted minty beetroot and goat's cheese salad. Beetroot is also bursting with vitamins too like potassium, magnesium and iron which are all great for helping the body recover!

Fruit salad recipe Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Fruit salad recipe

Craving something sweet? Swap that naughty chocolate bar for a refreshing fruit salad bursting with natural sugars. It's the perfect option if you fancy something light and full of flavour.

Berry blast porridge Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Berry blast porridge

Oats are a good source of slow-release energy. Made with strawberries, raspberries and a redcurrant compote, start your day right with this berry blast porridge.

Granola recipe Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Granola recipe

This tasty granola is one big bowl of energy, packed with tasty superfoods like oats, sunflower seeds, honey, hazelnuts and dried fruits.

Warm broccoli and chicken salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Warm broccoli and chicken salad

Salad might not sound appealing in winter, but this Warm broccoli and chicken salad made with tangy marinated chicken is sure to get your tastebuds tingling.

Superfood salmon stir fry Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Superfood salmon stir-fry

After rich, festive treats, enjoy the green goodness of this Superfood salmon stir-fry, packed with nutritious broccoli, green beans, avocado and spinach.

Beetroot and pomegranate soup Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Beetroot and pomegranate soup

This gorgeously-coloured, vegan-friendly Beetroot and pomegranate soup also contains carrots, parsnips and fresh dill. It's great served with walnut bread or rye/granary rolls.

Turkey and cream cheese wrap Click or tap to zoom into this image
Turkey and cream cheese wrap

Put turkey leftovers to good use with these light, tasty Turkey and cream cheese wraps. Warm up the wraps before filling them for a delicious lunchtime or dinner dish.

Orange, ginger and mango breakfast smoothie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Orange, ginger and mango breakfast smoothie

Blend orange, yogurt and ginger to make this energy-boosting orange, ginger and mango breakfast smoothie - it's rich in vitamin A and will work wonders on any bloatedness.

Stir-fry prawns with mushroom and broccoli Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Food and Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Stir-fry prawns with mushroom and broccoli

Replace the red meat in your stir-fry with prawns. Lower in saturated fat and calories and a great source of protein, they're just delicious in this stir-fry prawns with mushroom and broccoli recipe.

Superfood salmon salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Superfood salmon salad

If you're looking for something healthy and delicious to eat for lunch this superfood salmon salad is going to be right up your street full of protein from the salmon and iron from the broccoli.

Grilled mackerel with chilli, orange, lemon and watercress Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Grilled mackerel with chilli, orange, lemon and watercress

Aim to eat at least one portion of oily fish a week to get a healthy supply of omega-3s. This grilled mackerel with chilli, orange, lemon and watercress recipe by Slimming World is a delicious way to get your portion.

Butternut squash soup Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Butternut squash soup

Rosemary Conely’s butternut squash soup has just 0.8g of fat and 129 cals per serving so it makes the perfect light lunch.

Blueberry and kiwi smoothie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Blueberry and kiwi smoothie

A great source of potassium and vitamin C, kiwi fruits and blueberries are an ideal addition to your morning smoothie. Try this blueberry and kiwi smoothie.

Sea bass with squash and stir-fry Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
Sea bass with squash and stir-fry

Served with a vegetable stir-fry, this handy made-from-frozen sea bass with squash by Woman's Weekly is just 331 cals per serving.

Citrus-baked salmon Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Martin Lee/REX/Shutterstock
Citrus-baked salmon

Packed with flavour, this zesty Citrus-baked salmon is perfect with brown rice and steamed mange tout or sugar-snap peas.

