Macmillan Coffee Morning: 31 of the best recipes and ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love a slice of cake with a cup of coffee, which is why we're so excited about this year's Macmillan Coffee Morning.

If you’re planning your own coffee morning or sale, here are 31 cakes and bake recipes for inspiration., We’ve rounded up some of our favourite Macmillan Coffee Morning recipes including classic bakes, cakes and some newbies too. You’ll want to make them all!

This year, the Macmillan’s Coffee Morning campaignstarts from Friday 25 September, but you can hold your own at any time. The charity uses the proceeds to support the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK. Sign up at coffeeregister.macmillan.org.uk

See more of our Macmillan Coffee Morning recipes and ideas…