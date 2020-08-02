We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've got some easy recipes that make tasty meals in 30 mins or less!

These delicious and easy 30 minute meals are so quick to rustle up and perfect for the mid-week rush. From burgers to pasta bake, from stir-fries to beef stroganoff, we’ve got lots of tasty 30 minute dinners for you to choose from.

We know time is tight in the evenings and sometimes a home cooked dinner, from scratch can seem like a bit of a big ask but we also know how important it is to eat well.

We’ve put together these simple recipes which are easily doable in less than half an hour to cut out that tea-time stress. They make it easy to give the whole family a filling and healthy meal in minutes and will leave you with extra time to do all those other things you’re juggling.

30 minute meals

1. Joe Wicks cod burgers with sweet potato fries

These tasty burgers from the Lean in 15 master Joe Wicks take just 30 minutes to get on the table. They’re served with sweet potato fries and if you don’t fancy cod swap for a chicken breast!

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks cod burgers with sweet potato fries

2. Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw

How delicious do these crispy fish tacos with coleslaw look? The kids are going to love assembling these tasty tacos. This recipe is full of cheats too saving you plenty of time and money. Try readymade fish goujons and tacos sells! All you have to do is add the fresh veggies, simple.

Get the recipe: Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw

3. Spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables

This delicious spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables. This easy to make bake takes only 25 mins to cook and 5 mins to prepare. It’s a family favourite that you’ll want to make time and time again. The chicken thighs in this recipe keep the cost down too!

Get the recipe: Spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables

4. Singapore egg fried rice



Packed with spring onions, prawns, fresh veggies and heaps of rice, this delicious fiery dish is the perfect dinner when you’re in a hurry. Ready in only 25 mins, this speedy little number would make a great option for lunch the next day too (if you have any leftovers that is!)

Get the recipe: Singapore egg fried rice

5. Chorizo and asparagus tarts

This recipe makes 6 tarts and uses only 6 ingredients too! Perfect if the kids have friends over from school, these delicious tarts are beyond speedy. These tarts are made with ready made tart cases which makes them ready to be served in only 25 mins.

Get the recipe: Chorizo and asparagus tarts

6. Aubergine parmigiana

This hearty family meal really can be ready and on the table in just 30 mins.Made with layers of

soft aubergine, infused with garlic and a rich tomato sauce and of course, topped with plenty of cheese.

Get the recipe: Aubergine parmigiana

7.Cheesy mashed potato hash

The kids are just going to love this cheesy mashed potato hash. The perfect mid-week meal for the whole family, this one-pot wonder is made with root vegetables, broccoli, cauliflower and cheat’s using readymade mashed potato and frozen veggies – perfect if you’re in a hurry.

Get the recipe: Cheesy mashed potato hash

8. Quick Quorn tagine

Made with Quorn ‘meatballs’, it’s ready in 30 minutes and just 262 calories! This mouth-watering dish serves 4 people.

Get the recipe: Quick Quorn Tagine

9. Tex-Mex chicken burgers

Ready in just 30 mins, these tender burgers are packed with succulent cajun spiced chicken burgers, soft buns and infused with chillies. Serve on a bed of freshly prepared salad alongside readymade potato wedges.

Get the recipe: Tex-Mex chicken burgers

10. Beer battered fish

Looking for the perfect weekend treat? This light and airy battered fish is a delicious way to get the kids eating all their dinner!

Get the recipe: Beer battered fish

11. Sichuan pork stir-fry

Need dinner in a hurry? This rich and spicy stir-fry is the answer. Chunks of juicy pork cooked quickly with garlic, soy and chilli make this rather moreish.

Get the recipe: Sichuan pork stir fry

12. Macaroni cheese with peas

Nothing quite beats a creamy mac n cheese – but we discovered adding bacon and peas makes it even tastier!

Get the recipe: Macaroni cheese with peas

13. Tuna pasta bake

Tuna pasta bake is a classic family favourite and when it’s on the table in 30 minutes we can see why!

Get the recipe: Tuna pasta bake

14. Lemon chicken and potatoes

Lemon with chicken is a match made in heaven. You can be really flexible with this dish – add as much spice as you like, leave out the olives or add tomatoes.

Get the recipe: Lemon chicken and potatoes

15. Beef stroganoff

It may look time-consuming but this beef stroganoff recipe can be ready in 25 minutes! Serve it with wild rice for a nutty taste.

Get the recipe:Beef stroganoff

16. Lamb kebab

Treat the kids to a meaty wrap filled with these juicy lamb kebabs, cucumber and delicious yogurt for a dinner they’ll love.

Get the recipe: Lamb kebabs

17. Joe Wicks’ chicken and orzo rat-a-tat bake

Although this recipe takes slightly longer than Joe’s famous 15 minute recipes, it’s still ready in an impressive 30 minutes. Plus, this chicken and orzo bake can be prepared ahead of time and frozen!

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ chicken and orzo rat-a-tat bake

18. Cheese, spinach and walnut pasta

This cheesy pasta bake takes a classic macaroni cheese to the next level. With handfuls of fresh spinach and bejewelled with walnuts, this mouth-watering one-pot is a speedy family favourite.

Get the recipe: Cheese, spinach and walnut pasta

19. Mushroom carbonara

Get the kids eating their veg with this delicious pasta recipe. You can experiment with the pasta and try using penne, farfalle or fusilli shapes instead.

Get the recipe: Mushroom carbonara

20. Pasta with peas and pesto chicken

This simple pasta recipe with peas and pesto chicken takes just 5 mins to prepare and is a mid-week meal the whole family will love.

Get the recipe: Pasta with peas and pesto chicken

21. Superfood salmon stir-fry

Make sure you’re getting your 5-a-day with this delicious fish stir-fry recipe. If you’re not keen on salmon, tuna will work just as well for a healthy dinner containing Omega-3.

Get the recipe: Superfood salmon stir-fry

22. Spicy chicken and sweetcorn bolognese



This easy-to-make pasta dish is a great way of trying Bolognese with a twist. You can add bacon and a few sprigs of basil for extra flavour.

Get the recipe: Spicy chicken and sweetcorn bolognese

23. Creamy pasta with prawns and peas

This creamy tzatziki pasta is low in fat and ready in just 15 mins. It costs just 99p per person too, so if you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful for dinner, it will please the family and your pocket!

Get the recipe: Creamy pasta with prawns and peas

24. Slimming World chickpea, orange and quinoa salad

There’s nothing like tastes of citrus to bring in the summer months, especially if those delicious flavours can be put together in less than 30 minutes! This diverse and colourful salad is great for lunch or a starter/side to dinner.

Get the recipe: Slimming World chickpea, orange and quinoa salad

25. Slimming World steamed pork and prawn balls

Looking for a cheaper and healthier alternative to your usual Saturday night takeaway? Lokk no further than this Slimming World steamed pork and prawn balls recipe! Full of protein they’re sure to keep you going for a while and only taking 30 minutes to make you’ll have your whole evening wide open.

Get the recipe: Slimming World steames pork and prawn balls

26. Slimming World steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa

Loaded with nutrients, this Slimming World steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa is the best mid-week boost to brighten your dinner table. Packed with zesty flavours, this dish takes only 25 minutes to make and serves 4, perfect for the whole family to enjoy!

Get the recipe: Slimming World steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa