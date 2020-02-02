Trending:

Packed lunch ideas the whole family will love

Jessica Dady
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Need inspiration for your kids' lunchbox? Or maybe even your own? We've got lots of healthy lunchbox ideas for you to choose from. Think chicken wraps, mini veg tarts using readymade pastry, Edam and bacon muffins and more.

    Desperately need some new packed lunch ideas? Sometimes making the same packed lunch over and over can be pretty boring – especially for the kids. The same sandwich or salad and a portion of some type of healthy fruit as a snack can get repetitive.

    Jazz up your little ones’ lunch boxes with one of these quick and easy lunch ideas that are portable and taste great hot or cold.

    We’ve got lots of tasty treats to choose from as well as healthy snacks and some lunchtime treats. All of our recipes can be made in advance or made the day before so there’s no need to rush around like a headless chicken making up your little ones lunchbox come school morning.

    We’ve got savoury treats like sandwiches, quiche and hearty salads that both you and your little one can enjoy. We’ve also got sweet treats too including homemade malt loaf bars, cereal bars and more!

    Scroll through to see all our packed lunch ideas and recipes…

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 1 of 31

    Hummus wraps

    If your kids love hummus, spread it on wraps with salad for a change to their usual ham or cheese sandwiches. Made from chickpeas, this delicious spread is full of Omega 3 fatty acids which will help keep them top of the class, as they're good for the brain!

    How to make hummus: How to make hummus

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Martí sans / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 2 of 31

    Easy couscous salad

    Couscous is a nice alternative for lunchboxes and kids will love the mix of bright colours - they won't realise it's packed full of veg. Plus, it's simple to make so a treat for you too!

    Get the recipe: Easy couscous salad

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Bvlena / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 3 of 31

    Moroccan chicken pockets

    Pitta bread is great to pack full of different ingredients, but a simple chicken and lettuce filling will please even the fussiest of eaters.

    Get the recipe: Moroccan chicken pockets

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: PhotoCuisine RM / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 4 of 31

    Low-sugar malt loaf bars

    These low-sugar malt loaf bars are the perfect packed lunch snack for you or the kids. They're really easy to make and will keep for 2-3 days in an airtight container. They're much healthier than the shop-bought version.

    Get the recipe: Low-sugar malt loaf bars

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Ildi.Food / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 5 of 31

    Homemade pitta crisps

    These homemade pitta crisps are much healthier than your average pack of crisps. They don't take long to make either and are perfect for using up leftover pitta bread.

    Get the recipe: Homemade pitta crisps

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: David Lee / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 6 of 31

    Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps

    Kids who love tuna will adore these wraps flavoured with a zingy mayo. Make sure to stuff in lots of lettuce to help them along with their 5-a-day.

    Get the recipe: Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Kathie Nichols / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 7 of 31

    Quiche toasties

    These quiche toasties will go down a treat with kids that love pizza thanks to their cheese and tomato topping. Their managable size makes them a perfect lunchtime filler.

    Get the recipe: Quiche toasties

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: age fotostock / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 8 of 31

    Moroccan chicken salad

    It's worth taking the time to make this salad as the kids will love it. You can adjust the spice to their taste and it's a great way to get them interested in new flavours and cuisines.

    Get the recipe: Moroccan chicken salad

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: JanFo / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 9 of 31

    Caprese ciabatta

    When you're short on time and cheese and tomato is all you have, this classic Italian sandwich is a delicious option.

    Get the recipe: Caprese ciabatta

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Art of Food / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 10 of 31

    Spanish tortilla with artichokes

    This Spanish tortilla is a great lunch option for kids' lunches and it's packed full of protein. If they're not too keen on artichokes, try adding other veggies like peppers or broccoli instead.

    Get the recipe: Spanish tortilla with artichokes

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: The Picture Pantry / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 11 of 31

    Jumbo herby sausage rolls

    Who doesn't love sausage rolls? Kids will love these herby varieties in their lunchbox.

    Get the recipe: Jumbo herby sausage rolls

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: StockFood GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 12 of 31

    Leek, asparagus and pea pasta

    Give them a change from bread with this tasty pasta salad. Kids will love the different textures and it's a great way to introduce veg at lunchtime.

    Get the recipe: Leek, asparagus and pea pasta

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Bert Folsom / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 13 of 31

    Banana and three seed energy bars

    Bananas are great for giving kids an energy-boost throughout the day. Instead of giving them a banana, have a go at making these energy bars. Mixed with three different seeds, they're a perfect healthy lunchbox filler.

    Get the recipe: Banana and three seed energy bars

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Tatiana Volgutova / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 14 of 31

    Lemongrass and lime herby chicken kebabs

    Even though these chicken kebabs are supposed to be served warm, pop them in a box to maintain their flavour. Kids will love the chunks of meat and they are the perfect filler if you have big eaters on your hands.

    Get the recipe: Lemongrass and lime herby chicken kebabs

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: The Picture Pantry / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 15 of 31

    Smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart

    This savoury tart is delicious served up hot or cold so makes a great dish to make for dinner which can be turned into lunch the next day. Kids will love the familiar cheesy bacon flavoured topping.

    Get the recipe: Smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Bon Appetit / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 16 of 31

    Cheesy pasta salad

    We've used baby corn, peas and cucumber but you can vary the veg to your child's taste. They'll love the cheesy sauce mixed with ketchup.

    Get the recipe: Cheesy pasta salad

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Bon Appetit / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 17 of 31

    Cheese and oat slices

    Want to include a savoury snack? These cheesy bites made with mixed seeds, mustard and oats are full of flavour and texture.

    Get the recipe: Cheese and oat slices

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Zoonar GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 18 of 31

    Edam, bacon and sun-dried tomato muffins

    Kids love Edam and these savoury muffins with bacon and sun-dried tomatoes are a delicious lunchbox filler.

    Get the recipe: Edam, bacon and sun-dried tomato muffins

    breakfast muffins
    Image credit: istetiana / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 19 of 31

    Breakfast muffins

    Avoid the mid-morning slump with these muffins packed with dried fruit, honey and berries but most importantly, seeds which are full of protein which will give you a slow-release of energy.

    Try seeds in this recipe: Breakfast muffins

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: anna quaglia / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 20 of 31

    Banana bread

    goodtoknow user Sophie says: 'Delicious! I left out the all-spice (didn't have any) and salt (I used salted butter) and added pecans. A yummy cake to make from store cupboard ingredients.'

    Get the recipe: Banana bread

    30 packed lunch recipes
    This is an image 21 of 31

    30 packed lunch recipes

    Kids will love these cheese and corn mini scones – they’ll definitely come home with empty lunchboxes!

    Get the recipe: Cheese and corn mini scones

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Viktoriia Panchenko / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 22 of 31

    Blueberry, coconut and lime bars

    They look like birthday cake but they're full of fruity goodness. Packed full of lime and blueberry, these cake bars are a sneaky way to get them well on the way to 5-a-day.

    Get the recipe: Blueberry, coconut and lime bars

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
    This is an image 23 of 31

    Chorizo and asparagus tarts

    Chorizo and asparagus tarts are so easy to make using readymade pastry cases and are delicious hot or cold, so make lovely lunchbox fillers for spring.

    Get the recipe: Chorizo and asparagus tarts

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Bon Appetit / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 24 of 31

    Raisin and banana cookies

    goodtoknow user yummy mummy jen says: 'Amazing recipe. Flatten them before baking so they're not too moist in the middle. They smelt and tasted delicious!'

    Get the recipe: Raisin and banana cookies

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Food and Drink Photos / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 25 of 31

    Hairy Bikers’ Cornish pasty

    Make up a batch of the Hairy Bikers' Cornish pasties and pop them in the freezer until you need them. If you make them bite-sized they'd be more suitable for lunchboxes.

    Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers’ Cornish pasty

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: PS-I / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 26 of 31

    Egg mayo rolls

    Give kids a nutritious protein boost with your own homemade egg mayonnaise - chop the cress finely and add some lettuce too.

    Get the recipe: Egg mayo rolls

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: ALFREDO COSENTINO / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 27 of 31

    Pasta, avocado and minty beans salad

    If your kids love peas, mix them into this fresh and fragrant pasta salad for a really easy sandwich alternative.

    Get the recipe: Pasta, avodado and minty beans salad

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Tatiana Volgutova / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 28 of 31

    Crunchy carrot and seed flapjacks

    A 7-ingredient recipe! All you need is a few store-cupboard staples like butter, golden syrup, brown sugar, oats and seeds to make these delicious flapjacks.The carrot gives an added boost to your little one's veggie intake too!

    Get the recipe: Crunchy carrot and seed flapjacks

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Elena Elisseeva / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 29 of 31

    Roll up sandwiches

    Even the fussiest of eaters will enjoy these miniature roll up goodies! Fill with anything from cheese and pickle to hummus and salad, these sandwiches are incredibly versatile.

    Get the recipe: Roll up sandwiches

    packed lunch ideas
    Image credit: Handmade Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 30 of 31

    Falafel bites

    Encourage the litte ones to try new flavours with these lightly spiced falafel bites. Pair with rice or couscous, hummus and salad for a delicious alternative to sandwiches.

    Get the recipe: Oven-baked falafel bites

    Salt beef sandwich
    This is an image 31 of 31

    Salt beef sandwich

    Salt beef is a sandwich favourite. Add plenty of flavour to your beef by pickling it and leaving it until it's nice and tender.

    Get the recipe: Salt beef sandwich