Packed lunch ideas the whole family will love

Need inspiration for your kids' lunchbox? Or maybe even your own? We've got lots of healthy lunchbox ideas for you to choose from. Think chicken wraps, mini veg tarts using readymade pastry, Edam and bacon muffins and more.
Desperately need some new packed lunch ideas? Sometimes making the same packed lunch over and over can be pretty boring – especially for the kids. The same sandwich or salad and a portion of some type of healthy fruit as a snack can get repetitive.
Jazz up your little ones’ lunch boxes with one of these quick and easy lunch ideas that are portable and taste great hot or cold.
We’ve got lots of tasty treats to choose from as well as healthy snacks and some lunchtime treats. All of our recipes can be made in advance or made the day before so there’s no need to rush around like a headless chicken making up your little ones lunchbox come school morning.
We’ve got savoury treats like sandwiches, quiche and hearty salads that both you and your little one can enjoy. We’ve also got sweet treats too including homemade malt loaf bars, cereal bars and more!
Scroll through to see all our packed lunch ideas and recipes…
Hummus wraps
If your kids love hummus, spread it on wraps with salad for a change to their usual ham or cheese sandwiches. Made from chickpeas, this delicious spread is full of Omega 3 fatty acids which will help keep them top of the class, as they're good for the brain!
How to make hummus: How to make hummus
Easy couscous salad
Couscous is a nice alternative for lunchboxes and kids will love the mix of bright colours - they won't realise it's packed full of veg. Plus, it's simple to make so a treat for you too!
Get the recipe: Easy couscous salad
Moroccan chicken pockets
Pitta bread is great to pack full of different ingredients, but a simple chicken and lettuce filling will please even the fussiest of eaters.
Get the recipe: Moroccan chicken pockets
Low-sugar malt loaf bars
These low-sugar malt loaf bars are the perfect packed lunch snack for you or the kids. They're really easy to make and will keep for 2-3 days in an airtight container. They're much healthier than the shop-bought version.
Get the recipe: Low-sugar malt loaf bars
Homemade pitta crisps
These homemade pitta crisps are much healthier than your average pack of crisps. They don't take long to make either and are perfect for using up leftover pitta bread.
Get the recipe: Homemade pitta crisps
Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps
Kids who love tuna will adore these wraps flavoured with a zingy mayo. Make sure to stuff in lots of lettuce to help them along with their 5-a-day.
Get the recipe: Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps
Quiche toasties
These quiche toasties will go down a treat with kids that love pizza thanks to their cheese and tomato topping. Their managable size makes them a perfect lunchtime filler.
Get the recipe: Quiche toasties
Moroccan chicken salad
It's worth taking the time to make this salad as the kids will love it. You can adjust the spice to their taste and it's a great way to get them interested in new flavours and cuisines.
Get the recipe: Moroccan chicken salad
Caprese ciabatta
When you're short on time and cheese and tomato is all you have, this classic Italian sandwich is a delicious option.
Get the recipe: Caprese ciabatta
Spanish tortilla with artichokes
This Spanish tortilla is a great lunch option for kids' lunches and it's packed full of protein. If they're not too keen on artichokes, try adding other veggies like peppers or broccoli instead.
Get the recipe: Spanish tortilla with artichokes
Jumbo herby sausage rolls
Who doesn't love sausage rolls? Kids will love these herby varieties in their lunchbox.
Get the recipe: Jumbo herby sausage rolls
Leek, asparagus and pea pasta
Give them a change from bread with this tasty pasta salad. Kids will love the different textures and it's a great way to introduce veg at lunchtime.
Get the recipe: Leek, asparagus and pea pasta
Banana and three seed energy bars
Bananas are great for giving kids an energy-boost throughout the day. Instead of giving them a banana, have a go at making these energy bars. Mixed with three different seeds, they're a perfect healthy lunchbox filler.
Get the recipe: Banana and three seed energy bars
Lemongrass and lime herby chicken kebabs
Even though these chicken kebabs are supposed to be served warm, pop them in a box to maintain their flavour. Kids will love the chunks of meat and they are the perfect filler if you have big eaters on your hands.
Get the recipe: Lemongrass and lime herby chicken kebabs
Smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart
This savoury tart is delicious served up hot or cold so makes a great dish to make for dinner which can be turned into lunch the next day. Kids will love the familiar cheesy bacon flavoured topping.
Get the recipe: Smoky cheese, bacon, baby leek and potato tart
Cheesy pasta salad
We've used baby corn, peas and cucumber but you can vary the veg to your child's taste. They'll love the cheesy sauce mixed with ketchup.
Get the recipe: Cheesy pasta salad
Cheese and oat slices
Want to include a savoury snack? These cheesy bites made with mixed seeds, mustard and oats are full of flavour and texture.
Get the recipe: Cheese and oat slices
Edam, bacon and sun-dried tomato muffins
Kids love Edam and these savoury muffins with bacon and sun-dried tomatoes are a delicious lunchbox filler.
Get the recipe: Edam, bacon and sun-dried tomato muffins
Breakfast muffins
Avoid the mid-morning slump with these muffins packed with dried fruit, honey and berries but most importantly, seeds which are full of protein which will give you a slow-release of energy.
Try seeds in this recipe: Breakfast muffins
Banana bread
goodtoknow user Sophie says: 'Delicious! I left out the all-spice (didn't have any) and salt (I used salted butter) and added pecans. A yummy cake to make from store cupboard ingredients.'
Get the recipe: Banana bread
30 packed lunch recipes
Kids will love these cheese and corn mini scones – they’ll definitely come home with empty lunchboxes!
Get the recipe: Cheese and corn mini scones
Blueberry, coconut and lime bars
They look like birthday cake but they're full of fruity goodness. Packed full of lime and blueberry, these cake bars are a sneaky way to get them well on the way to 5-a-day.
Get the recipe: Blueberry, coconut and lime bars
Chorizo and asparagus tarts
Chorizo and asparagus tarts are so easy to make using readymade pastry cases and are delicious hot or cold, so make lovely lunchbox fillers for spring.
Get the recipe: Chorizo and asparagus tarts
Raisin and banana cookies
goodtoknow user yummy mummy jen says: 'Amazing recipe. Flatten them before baking so they're not too moist in the middle. They smelt and tasted delicious!'
Get the recipe: Raisin and banana cookies
Hairy Bikers’ Cornish pasty
Make up a batch of the Hairy Bikers' Cornish pasties and pop them in the freezer until you need them. If you make them bite-sized they'd be more suitable for lunchboxes.
Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers’ Cornish pasty
Egg mayo rolls
Give kids a nutritious protein boost with your own homemade egg mayonnaise - chop the cress finely and add some lettuce too.
Get the recipe: Egg mayo rolls
Pasta, avocado and minty beans salad
If your kids love peas, mix them into this fresh and fragrant pasta salad for a really easy sandwich alternative.
Get the recipe: Pasta, avodado and minty beans salad
Crunchy carrot and seed flapjacks
A 7-ingredient recipe! All you need is a few store-cupboard staples like butter, golden syrup, brown sugar, oats and seeds to make these delicious flapjacks.The carrot gives an added boost to your little one's veggie intake too!
Get the recipe: Crunchy carrot and seed flapjacks
Roll up sandwiches
Even the fussiest of eaters will enjoy these miniature roll up goodies! Fill with anything from cheese and pickle to hummus and salad, these sandwiches are incredibly versatile.
Get the recipe: Roll up sandwiches
Falafel bites
Encourage the litte ones to try new flavours with these lightly spiced falafel bites. Pair with rice or couscous, hummus and salad for a delicious alternative to sandwiches.
Get the recipe: Oven-baked falafel bites
Salt beef sandwich
Salt beef is a sandwich favourite. Add plenty of flavour to your beef by pickling it and leaving it until it's nice and tender.
Get the recipe: Salt beef sandwich