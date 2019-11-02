30 tasty sandwich fillings

Sandwich fillings to take your lunch to the next level. Easy and tasty ideas include hot cheese and chutney, chicken satay lettuce wraps, beef brisket and falafel pittas
Tasty sandwich fillings, easy sandwich fillings and delicious sandwich fillings, that’s what we want.
See ideas including hot cheese and chutney, chicken satay lettuce wraps, beef brisket and falafel pittas. Think homemade hummus, sweet potato and bean and our favourite, a sausage and mozzarella melt. There are so many combinations to choose from but when you’re in a hurry, it’s easy to get stuck in a sandwich rut. These tasty sandwich fillings will take your lunch to the next level.
Give your lunchbox a break from plain cheese and ham sandwiches. Get creative with these tasty sandwich fillings, from tangy piccalilli to peppery tuna. These sandwich fillings will really make your lunchbox. They’re great for making the night before and will be something to look forward to at lunchtime. You don’t have to stick to two slices of bread and something in between either. A tortilla wrap, pitta, naan or bap will also make a great base but help to mix things up. Then you can get creative with these tasty sandwich fillings!
Another source of sandwich filling inspo if your leftovers. Got some leftover roast beef, ragu or falafel in the fridge? They can all be transformed into a sandwich with some extra salad leaves here or a slick of mustard there. It’s an easy way to make sure you’re not having the same thing for lunch over and over again, which is a situation that everyone can find themselves in unless they put a little extra thought into it.
Then there are the classic sandwiches. Think BLT, ploughman’s, that kind of thing. They are classics for a reason, so get them into your lunchbox too.
Scroll through to see some of our best sandwich fillings…
Chicken satay lettuce wraps
These chicken satay lettuce wraps are light and easy to make. They're perfect lunch box fillers or picnic treats. The chicken is left to marinate in a creamy coconut and Thai paste mix to give them a spicy kick. Once they're cooked all you have to do is assemble your wrap - don't forget the satay sauce, it's the highlight of this recipe!
BBQ beef brisket sandwich
This is the ultimate sandwich. Succulent pieces of melt-in-the-mouth beef brisket, melted Cheddar cheese, fresh reb cabbage and a tangy BBQ sauce - need we say more? This mouth-watering BBQ beef brisket sandwich will be the highlight of your afternoon.
Salt beef
If you love beef as much as we do, you're going to love this mouth-watering salt beef recipe - beef brisket has never tasted so good! The salt beef can be kept for up to 1 week in the fridge too, which means you can have it for lunch over a few days during the week.
Prosciutto and fig open sandwich
We bet you never thought to put these two ingredients together; ham and fig. The sweetness of the fig in this prosciutto and fig recipe makes this sandwich extra special along with the creamy, goat's cheese spread. You can serve this sandwich filling in an open sandwich or if you're a fan of the bread, give it a topper - go on, treat yourself!
Salmon and scrambled egg bagels
Scrambled eggs are not just for breakfast you know, you can have them for lunch too! Soft, buttery scrambled eggs and salty smoked salmon will transform your sarnie into one flavour-packed delight. Your colleagues at work are going to be rather jealous of your salmon and scrambled egg bagel.
Falafel pittas
Have you ever made falafel before? No? Well, now's your chance to try! This homemade falafel pitta recipe guides you through how to make falafel from scratch and what delicious ingredients to serve it with too like rocket and plain yogurt. Falafel can be sandwiched between all different types of bread - it's up to you!
Hot cheese and chutney sandwich
Melted cheese and sweet chutney sandwiched between thick slices of lightly toasted bread - what more could you want? This cheese and chutney sarnie combo really does work wonders and is perfect if you fancy something filling and just a little bit naughty at lunch time. Well, everyone deserves a treat every now and then!
Lamb and guacamole wraps
Love the spice of Mexican food? Well, if you've answered yes you're just going to love these tasty lamb and guacamole wraps. It's a great way of using up any leftover lamb you might have from your Sunday roast plus they only take 10 mins to prepare.
Children’s club sarnie
A classic club sandwiches for all ages, this children's club sarnie comes with a cream cheese, bacon and simple tomato salsa filling.
Crunchy tuna filler
Everyone loves a classic tuna sandwich! This delicious crunchy tuna filler takes a favourite one step further by adding small pieces of chopped pepper, onion and cucumber to the mix. A dash of lemon juice and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar show that there's no need for mayo in this recipe - it's the healthy alternative!
Roasted vegetable pittas
Fancy something healthy and filling? These delicious roasted vegetable pittas are sure to do the trick - they're a great lunch box filler for the kids too. The soft roasted veg and the creamy mozzarella make a delicious combo that can be popped into pitta, bread or a tortilla wrap - the choice is yours!
Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt
Tuna, red onion and black olives make a really flavoursome combo. Topped with heaps of cheese and melted under the grill, this tuna and cheese ciabatta melt can be served on ciabatta, toasted bread or a slice of crusty loaf.
Homemade hummus
Make your own hummus with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, paprika and cumin. Hummus is great alternative to butter and is full of protein too thanks to the chickpeas. Spread on bread and top with fresh salad leaves and tender chicken pieces.
Tuna and caper spread
You just need canned tuna, butter, lemon juice and capers to make this delicious tuna and caper sandwich filling. Add crispy lettuce or cucumber to make it even healthier.
Mexican sweet potato and bean wrap
If you're looking for something different to sandwich between your bread or tuck away in a tortilla wrap, then you've got to try this Mexican sweet potato and bean combo. Perfect for vegetarians, it's a really refreshing change from your usual ham and cheese or tuna sarnie and is sure to keep you fuller for longer.
Smoked Salmon Avocado and Brie on Rye sandwich
If you need lunchtime inspiration, this salmon, avocado and brie combo is a winner in the taste stakes.
Piccalilli
First up, this delicious piccalilli recipe. If you love this chunky vegetable pickle, make it at home with cauliflower, beans, courgettes and onions with our homemade piccalilli recipe. Delicious in sandwiches with cheese or ham, or both.
Stuffed baguette sandwich
If you're looking for a sandwich filling just for kids - this is it! It's a great way to turn a simple baguette into a tasty packed lunch treat - and your kids can help make it too. Cream cheese, red pepper, cucumber and sweetcorn makes up this healthy stuffed baguette sandwich recipe.
Fish finger and dill mayo wrap
Fish fingers make a quick, easy and very tasty sandwich filling when you're in a hurry. Just cook the fish fingers according to the packet instructions and assemble your wrap or sandwich with iceburg lettuce, mayo and red onion. Add the fish fingers and ta-dah, you've got a delicious fish finger and dill mayo wrap for lunch.
Classic BLT
An absolute classic. This BLT recipe adds some avocado into the mix, but you can just stick with bacon lettuce and tomato if you wish.
Chicken pesto panini
Chicken and pesto is a classic combination. If you've got any leftover chicken from your Sunday roast you can pop it into this sarnie along with a generous spoonful of pesto, a sprinkling of cheese and a slice of tomato. Serve this chicken pesto panini hot or cold.
Egg mayo rolls
Complete your soft brown rolls with a creamy egg mayo filling. Add a handful of fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and this sandwich is ready to be enjoyed!
Coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwich
Make these creamy coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwiches in under 10 mins. A traditional British classic with a healthy twist.
Ham and Tewkesbury butter sandwich
This Woman's Weeky mustard horseradish butter is great in ham sarnies.
Chicken liver pate
If you're looking for something creamy and delicious to spread on that crusty loaf why not make some chicken liver pate? Homemade pate beats shop-bought any day! A dash of double cream and a handful of chopped walnuts makes this sandwich filling a favourite.
Blue cheese and avocado panini
This blue cheese and avocado panini filling makes a delicious combo. The soft cheese and juicy avocado make a delicious vegetarian alternative.
Mediterranean layered sandwich
This Mediterranean layered sandwich combines green pesto, sweet grilled peppers, juicy tomatoes and mozzarella cheese in one - delicious!
Stripy picnic rolls
All you need is crusty rolls, cheese, wafer-thin ham, tomatoes and cucumber to make these impressive stripy picnic rolls. Perfect for packed lunches.
Bill Granger’s sausage and mozzarella melt
If you're looking for something comforting to keep you warm on those cold winter days then Bill Granger's sausage and mozzarella melt is sure to please. Tender sausage pieces smothered in a thick layer of creamy, melted cheese. Pop this sandwich filling on top of a bagel, slice of crusty loaf or ciabatta.
BLT fried egg and cheese toastie
If you love Brunch you'll love this BLT fried egg and cheese toastie. Add a slither of streaky bacon, a spoonful of mustard and this warm sandwich is ready to be eaten.