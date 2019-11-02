30 tasty sandwich fillings

Sandwich fillings to take your lunch to the next level. Easy and tasty ideas include hot cheese and chutney, chicken satay lettuce wraps, beef brisket and falafel pittas

See ideas including hot cheese and chutney, chicken satay lettuce wraps, beef brisket and falafel pittas. Think homemade hummus, sweet potato and bean and our favourite, a sausage and mozzarella melt. There are so many combinations to choose from but when you’re in a hurry, it’s easy to get stuck in a sandwich rut. These tasty sandwich fillings will take your lunch to the next level.

Another source of sandwich filling inspo if your leftovers. Got some leftover roast beef, ragu or falafel in the fridge? They can all be transformed into a sandwich with some extra salad leaves here or a slick of mustard there. It’s an easy way to make sure you’re not having the same thing for lunch over and over again, which is a situation that everyone can find themselves in unless they put a little extra thought into it.

Then there are the classic sandwiches. Think BLT, ploughman’s, that kind of thing. They are classics for a reason, so get them into your lunchbox too.

Scroll through to see some of our best sandwich fillings…