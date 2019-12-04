34 healthy homemade soups

Healthy soup recipes that you can easily make at home for the whole family, including classics like carrot and coriander soup to ramen noodle soup and chicken miso soup.

These healthy homemade soup recipes are so good for you because you know exactly what’s in them – and they taste better than anything you can buy in the shops.

Pick from our favourite healthy and easy soup ideas, including classic recipes like vegetable soup, carrot and coriander soup and sweet potato soup to new and interesting flavours that make a meal in themselves, like ramen soup and easy chicken miso soup.

Soup is a great choice if you’re trying to eat a little healthier, especially if you make it yourself. Most of our healthy soup recipes are also vegetarian, so you can eat them if you’re veggie or serve them to friends or family members who don’t eat meat.

A big bowl of freshly made soup will not only make a satisfying meal, but it will also help keep you fuller for longer and give you a big portion of your recommended 5-a-day. Soups make a great healthy lunch or healthy dinner option. Make up a big batch of these healthy soups for the family or freeze it for later.

If you’ve never made soup before, give it a go – you’ll be surprised by how easy it is and it’s a great way to use up veg in the fridge that you might otherwise think about throwing away. All you need to do is boil your soup ingredients in stock and blend, it really is that simple. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you’ll be coming up with your own healthy soup creations!

