34 healthy homemade soups

Healthy soup recipes that you can easily make at home for the whole family, including classics like carrot and coriander soup to ramen noodle soup and chicken miso soup.
These healthy homemade soup recipes are so good for you because you know exactly what’s in them – and they taste better than anything you can buy in the shops.
Pick from our favourite healthy and easy soup ideas, including classic recipes like vegetable soup, carrot and coriander soup and sweet potato soup to new and interesting flavours that make a meal in themselves, like ramen soup and easy chicken miso soup.
Soup is a great choice if you’re trying to eat a little healthier, especially if you make it yourself. Most of our healthy soup recipes are also vegetarian, so you can eat them if you’re veggie or serve them to friends or family members who don’t eat meat.
A big bowl of freshly made soup will not only make a satisfying meal, but it will also help keep you fuller for longer and give you a big portion of your recommended 5-a-day. Soups make a great healthy lunch or healthy dinner option. Make up a big batch of these healthy soups for the family or freeze it for later.
If you’ve never made soup before, give it a go – you’ll be surprised by how easy it is and it’s a great way to use up veg in the fridge that you might otherwise think about throwing away. All you need to do is boil your soup ingredients in stock and blend, it really is that simple. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you’ll be coming up with your own healthy soup creations!
See more delicious healthy homemade soup recipes…
Ramen soup
This ramen soup is packed with vegetables and much healthier than takeaway noodles. Aubergine, mushroom, broccoli, soya beans and radishes make this soup packed with nutrients. It’s easy too, and ready in just 35 mins!
Get the recipe: Ramen soup
Tom Kerridges chicken pearl barley soup
Tom's hearty, healthy soup is sure to become a family favourite! The pearl barely gives it a bit of bite and will leave you feeling fuller for longer.
Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge's chicken pearl barley soup
Mushroom soup
This classic mushroom soup is protein-rich and easy to make. goodtoknow user Stuart says, 'Perfect soup. Can't believe the taste from such a simple recipe. Excellent.' You could add some cooked chicken to this recipe too, to make it even more filling and nutritious.
Get the recipe: Mushroom soup
Borlotti bean and kale soup
Borlotti bean and kale soup is packed with veg and makes a seriously healthy meal in a bowl, which is ready in just 35 mins. It's a fantastic way to eat more leafy green veg, and kale is what all the foodies are raving about...
Get the recipe: Borlotti bean and kale soup
Chunky root veg soup with rolls
Hearty and extra filling, this chunky root vegetable soup is the ultimate winter warmer. Served with soft bread rolls and packed with carrots, swede, parsnips and butter beans - it's very healthy but also delicious.
Get the recipe: Chunky root veg soup
Pea soup
It doesn't take long to make this delicious, creamy pea soup. All you need is a bag of frozen peas and you're ready to go. Peas are full of antioxidants which makes them very healthy for you. For an extra dose of veg, you can add leeks to the mix.
Get the recipe: Pea soup
Soya bean and pea soup
This delicious, low-fat, vegan-friendly soya bean and pea soup is packed with lovely flavours like spring onion, rocket and basil. It's also freezable which makes it perfect for making bulk.
Get the recipe: Soya bean and pea soup
Hearty root and barley soup
Keep warm and full to the brim with these healthy root and barley soup. It's really simple to make and perfect for using up any leftover chicken from your Sunday roast. Made with a whole heap of veggies and tender chicken pieces, this soup will keep you full until dinner time.
Get the recipe: Hearty root and barley soup
Spring veg soup
Our recipe for this spring veg soup is brilliant if you want to keep the calories down but still remain full. It has just 163 cals and 1.5g of fat per serving! Full of tasty ingredients like carrots, leek, celery, peas and even hearty new potatoes - you won't be able to believe it really is that good for you.
Get the recipe: Spring veg soup
Carrot and ginger soup
This warming carrot and ginger soup is perfect if you're feeling under the weather. The tangy flavour of the ginger and the nutrients from the carrot will bring you back to life.
Get the recipe: Carrot and ginger soup
Pumpkin and orange soup
You wouldn't think that pumpkin and orange would work so well together but it really does! The orange adds a zingy flavour, whilst the pumpkin makes the soup thick and creamy. Pumpkins are packed with vitamin A and antioxidants which makes them super healthy all round.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin and orange soup
Chicken miso soup
Chicken miso soup is light and healthy, with all those fresh Japanese flavours from the shiitake mushrooms, soy sauce and miso paste. This chunky miso soup recipe is so simple and ready in just 25 mins.
Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup
Pumpkin soup
This low-fat but creamy pumpkin soup recipe includes a helping of sweet potato so you know it's going to be extra tasty.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin soup
Roast tomato and orange summer soup
The rich tomato and the citrus orange flavours in this recipe are an unusual but surprisingly tasty combination. This soup is packed full of veggies too like carrot and celery making it a light and healthy option.
Get the recipe: Roast tomato and orange soup
Gordon Ramsay’s pumpkin soup with wild mushrooms
This recipe combines 2 delicious ingredients that both count towards your 5-a-day. Gordon Ramsay's luxuriously smooth soup would make a lovely starter for a fancy meal or as a treat on a cold winter's day. If you can't find pumpkin in the shops, you can replace with butternut squash.
Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay's pumpkin soup with wild mushrooms
Chicken soup
This delicious chicken soup is made with fresh chicken stock, tender veggies, herbs and garlic which makes it the perfect choice on those cold winter days. It's packed full of protein from the chicken and nutrients from the veggies too, which makes it a very healthy contender!
Get the recipe: Chicken soup
Spicy tomato chowder
No need to use a blender for this chunky, veggie-packed spicy tomato chowder made with spuds, green pepper, tomatoes and a dash of chilli sauce. It's a chunky soup that's full of veggies, so it's extra healthy.
Get the recipe: Spicy tomato chowder
Slimming World tomato soup
Packed with veg like onions, celery and carrots, this tomato soup with low-fat fromage frais is healthy, freezable and deliciously warming.
Get the recipe: Slimming World tomato soup
Rosemary Conley’s butternut squash soup
This butternut squash soup, made by celeb chef Rosemary Conley, is very nutritious and only contains 0.8g fat per portion. Make it in bulk and freeze for later too.
Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's butternut squash soup
Chicken broth
Chunky veg, rice noodles and chicken legs make this chicken broth soup, a complete meal - and it's only got 1g saturated fat per portion. Triple tested in the Woman's Weekly kitchen, this soup is top of the list!
Get the recipe: Woman's Weekly chicken broth
Vegetarian hot and sour soup
Fancy trying something new? This soup is sure to be right up your street. Mushrooms, tofu, chilli and wine vinegar are some of the tasty flavours in this vegetarian hot and sour soup. Tofu is very light and low in calories too and the variety of mushrooms in this recipe add to your 5-a-day.
Get the recipe: Vegetarian hot and sour soup
Carrot and coriander soup
This healthy soup is a classic combination, flavoured with garlic, lemon and nutmeg. A portion of this soup contains only 102 calories which makes it a great choice if you're on a diet or counting the calories.
Get the recipe: Carrot and coriander soup
Roast sweet potato soup
This thick and creamy roast sweet potato soup is delicious. Swapping potatoes for sweet potato is a much healthier option. This recipe only takes 35 mins to cook leaving you with 4 bowls of sweet potato goodness! goodtoknow user Anne-Marie says 'This soup is easy and delicious. It deserves 4 stars.'
Get the recipe: Roast sweet potato soup
Minestrone soup
Made with spaghetti, cannellini beans, courgettes and celery, this nutritious minestrone soup is filling enough to be a meal in itself or serve with crusty bread. The veggies make this dish super healthy and the cannellini beans are full of protein.
Get the recipe: Minestrone soup
Grilled cauliflower soup
This delicious soup combines rosemary, garlic, onion and paprika together and is topped with a thick cheesy crust. It might not sound healthy but this soup is in fact, low-fat as it uses a low-fat chicken stock and low-fat hard cheese too.
Get the recipe: Grilled cauliflower soup
Weight Watchers tomato and red onion soup
Easy to make and ready in 40 mins, this tomato and red onion soup from Weight Watchers is delicious topped with basil leaves and yogurt. Tomatoes not only add a rich flavour to this soup, they also add some health benefits too as they're packed with a variety of nutrients.
Get the recipe: Tomato and red onion soup
Tuscan bean soup
This delicious Tuscan bean soup is easy to make and works out at only 211 calories per portion. Full of mixed beans and flavoured with garlic, this recipe will keep you fuller for longer thanks to the protein in the beans.
Get the recipe: Tuscan bean soup
Bogeyman soup
Low in saturated fat and salt, this tasty Bogeyman soup might tempt the kids - just don't tell them it's full of broccoli, leeks and spinach!
Get the recipe: Bogeyman soup
Pumpkin and pepper soup
Roasted peppers add extra taste to this vitamin A-rich pumpkin and pepper soup with chilli, leeks and garlic. Garnish with coriander and pumpkin seeds.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin and pepper soup
Creamy pea and watercress soup
This creamy pea and watercress soup is so simple to make combining fresh, iron-rich watercress with handfuls of frozen peas. Each portion adds up to 208 calories per serving which makes this a healthy option at lunch time.
Get the recipe: Creamy pea and watercress soup
Spicy tomato and bean soup
Cheap, healthy and tasty, this spicy tomato and bean soup is made with baked beans and chilli flakes, even more delicious with a swirl of soured cream. Tomatoes have many health benefits and soup is packed with them!
Get the recipe: Spicy tomato and bean soup
Pea and roasted garlic soup
Love garlic? You'll love this recipe! Pea and garlic make a really delicious and healthy combination. The roasted garlic is packed full of flavour and is good for you too, keeping colds and sneezes at bay as it's full of antioxidants.
Get the recipe: Pea and roasted garlic soup
Woman’s Weekly Moroccan fish soup
This Moroccan fish soup from the Woman's Weekly kitchen is a taste sensation with chickpeas, saffron and fragrant Ras el Hanout seasoning, and only 10g fat and 191 calories per portion too! The fish in this recipe is a great way of getting some well needed protein into your diet and keeping you full until dinner time.
Get the recipe: Woman's Weekly Moroccan fish soup
Rosemary Conley’s double pepper soup
Mix red and yellow peppers with celery, onions and thyme for Rosemary Conley's double pepper soup - it's freezable too. Delicious with chive cream, this soup is a great way of getting some of your 5-a-day in your diet.
Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's double pepper soup