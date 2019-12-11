33 Party foods all your friends and family will love…

These party foods are perfect if you're going to a street party or having people over for the weekend... Our traditional party bites are perfect for big gatherings or just family snacks.

Fun, traditional party foods are perfect if you’re hosting a street party or birthday celebration.

From warm sausage rolls to crunchy apple, walnut and stilton salad, spring vegetable tortilla to potato salad, we’ve got loads of brilliant recipe ideas to bring to the table for a real feast.

And party food doesn’t have to just be for celebrations, it’s great for picnics, gatherings or just a tasty weekend treat.

Try a British classic like pork pie or go royally regal with coronation chicken, we’ve got something for everyone here.

Vegetarian? We’ve got a great veggie Scotch egg recipe right here.

Scroll through to our collection of delicious street party food…