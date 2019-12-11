33 Party foods all your friends and family will love…

These party foods are perfect if you're going to a street party or having people over for the weekend... Our traditional party bites are perfect for big gatherings or just family snacks.
Fun, traditional party foods are perfect if you’re hosting a street party or birthday celebration.
From warm sausage rolls to crunchy apple, walnut and stilton salad, spring vegetable tortilla to potato salad, we’ve got loads of brilliant recipe ideas to bring to the table for a real feast.
Latest Stories
And party food doesn’t have to just be for celebrations, it’s great for picnics, gatherings or just a tasty weekend treat.
Try a British classic like pork pie or go royally regal with coronation chicken, we’ve got something for everyone here.
Vegetarian? We’ve got a great veggie Scotch egg recipe right here.
Scroll through to our collection of delicious street party food…
Coronation chicken
You can't have a spread without a plate of coronation chicken. The simple blend of mayonnaise, curry powder and apricots was created to celebrate the Queen's coronation in 1953 - and it's delicious on it's own or in a crusty baguette.
Sausage rolls
Making your own sausage rolls at home is nowhere near as hard as you might think. This easy sausage rolls recipe uses readymade pastry and sausages so all you need to add is a little mustard and hey presto!
Stilton, apple and walnut salad
Even those not keen on salad will love this chunky Stilton, apple and walnut salad. It's full of flavour, and this or one of our other delicious salad recipes will certainly brighten up your party table.
Mini Victoria sponges
Get rid of the hassle of cutting a cake by making these mini Victoria sponges. Bite-sized versions of a classic, these super-simple bakes were made for parties.
Cheese and bacon scones
A British spread wouldn't be complete without a few scones. These savoury cheese and bacon scones will fly off the plates - especially if you serve them with a little chutney and extra cheese, delicious!
Spring vegetable tortilla
Got a tight budget? Tortillas are a great way to feed lots of hungry mouths and all you need is a box of eggs and some leftovers. This spring vegetable tortilla adds potatoes, red peppers and goat's cheese to the mix but you can add whatever fillings you like.
Strawberryade
With strawberries in season, bring a little colour to your drinks selection by making this strawberryade. Whip up a batch and combine with lots of ice and fresh strawberries for a lovely refreshing summer drink.
Potato salad
We're praying for good weather for the weekend and what better way to celebrate a warm day than some freshly made potato salad? Made for alfresco dining, our potato salad recipes are perfect for street parties, BBQs or simple family picnics.
Butterfly cakes
Get the kids involved in the baking by making these classic butterfly cakes. Serve with seasonal berries such as strawberries and raspberries to bring extra colour to your table.
Cheese and pickle straws
Party favourite cheese straws are so much tastier if you make them at home. These cheese and pickle straws have an extra tangy flavour and are the perfect accompaniment to meats and cheeses.
Perfect Pimms
What British party is complete without a little Pimms? This perfect Pimms recipe gives the classic drink a little fruity update.
Cheese, bacon and coronation chicken vol-au-vents
Buy readymade vol-au-vont cases or pastry to make these quick canapes. The filling possibilties are endless - we love these coronation chicken and cheese and bacon ones.
Bakewell tarts
The lovely almond and cherry flavours of a bakewell in cute bite-sized portions. These mini bakewell tarts are filled with a homemade light almond sponge for a super sweet taste.
Chilly potato cakes
These simple potato cakes are perfectly complemented by a sweet chilli dipping sauce and are just as delicious hot or cold.
Homemade cloudy lemon and limeade
Light and refreshing, this homemade cloudy lemon and limeade can be whipped up in no time and all you need is some lemons, limes and a little sugar. The kids will love it and you can always use it as a base for some cheeky grown-up cocktails, too.
Pork pies
Want to make an impression? Make your own pork pies. The hot watercrust pastry is fun to make and you'll feel so proud when you see your creations on the party table.
Chicken satay kebabs
These chicken satay kebabs are given a wonderful flavour from the coriander, cumin and tarragon rub. Serve with a chunky peanut sauce to bring an Oriental twist to your spread.
Cornish pasties
A classic British dish, make these Cornish pasties into small bite-sized pies to turn them into a party snack. Created by Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, test your baking skills by making the pastry from scratch.
Eton mess cupcakes
Planning on making some cupcakes for the party? Keep your bakes on theme by making these Eton mess cupcakes. All the flavour of the well-loved British pud but with the added fun of cupcakes!
Scotch eggs
A party favourite, scotch eggs are easy to make at home with this easy scotch eggs recipe. All you need to do is boil the eggs, roll in the sausage meat, coat with breadcrumbs and fry - simple!
Sausage, bacon and mustard pies
If you want to mix things up, try updating the classic pork pie recipe by adding bacon, mustard and some sun-blushed tomatoes. Watch the smile on people's faces as they bite into these refreshingly different sausage, bacon and mustard pies.
Pasta Nicoise
Worried about the table looking a little dull? A big bowl of pasta salad will liven it up nicely. This classic pasta Nicoise can be made in advance - and any leftovers can be used for packed lunches as well.
Hummus
If you're looking for ideas for a street party but are worried about turning up with the same thing as everyone else, why not make some homemade dips? They always go down well at parties and our hummus recipes are super easy to make.
Eccles cakes
The spiced fruity filling is what makes Eccles cakes so delicious. Whip up these easy cakes in no time by buying readymade pastry.
Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken
We can guarantee that these Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken drumsticks will be really popular. There's just something so tempting about freshly grilled chicken....
Blueberry and vanilla scones
Having a more low-key celebration? Throw a truly British afternoon tea party by making a cream tea with freshly made scones. These blueberry and vanilla scones add a lovely flavour to the classic recipe.
Cheese and chive puffs
Light and cheesy choux pastry filled with a cream cheese and chive filling, these cheese and chive puffs are mouthwatering - your guests won't be able to resist.
Coleslaw
Coleslaw is a staple of party spreads whether they're outdoor BBQ's or indoor affairs. A bowl of freshly made coleslaw is much nicer than readymade and with our simple recipe it won't cost a fortune either.
Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots
Just enough chocolate to keep everyone happy, these little chocolate honeycomb mousse pots are the perfect indulgent end to a feast. Topped with crumbled Crunchie bars, they'll bring out the big kid in everyone.
Children’s club sarnie
These bite-sized club sandwiches are perfect for all ages. A simple combination of bacon, lettuce and tomato - serve them on cocktail sticks for a fun party twist.
Mini Quiches
Spinach, asparagus and smoked salmon make a lovely filling for these cute mini quiches. Make in advance and chill to save time on the day.
Goat’s cheese and caramelised onion tart
Mini tarts are a great way of getting plenty of different flavours on
your party spread. Simply use readymade shortcrust pastry and top with fillings of your choice - we love this goat's cheese and caramelised onion tart recipe.
Baked Camembert
This baked Camembert recipe has to be one of the best Camembert recipes we've ever tasted. Baked in 15 minutes and you'll have lovely oozing Camembert that's perfect served with warm, crusty bread. Baked Camembert recipe.