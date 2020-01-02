32 things to make with a tin of tuna

Got a tin of tuna sitting in the cupboard? It's not just for jackets and sarnies - here's 39 different ideas for things to make with a tin of tuna...

Tinned tuna is one of the most versatile ingredients you can keep in the cupboard. Add it to salads, stir it through pasta, serve with jacket potatoes or try one of our tinned tuna recipes, from a tuna crumble to seeded tuna fishcakes.

