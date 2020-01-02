Trending:

32 things to make with a tin of tuna

Katy Salter

Got a tin of tuna sitting in the cupboard? It's not just for jackets and sarnies - here's 39 different ideas for things to make with a tin of tuna...

Got a tin of tuna sitting in the cupboard – we’ve got loads of great tinned tuna recipes to make right here! Tuna’s not just for jackets and sarnies – so here are 32 different ideas for things to make with it.

Tinned tuna is one of the most versatile ingredients you can keep in the cupboard. Add it to salads, stir it through pasta, serve with jacket potatoes or try one of our tinned tuna recipes, from a tuna crumble to seeded tuna fishcakes.

Tinned tuna is an affordable and excellent source of protein. We like to buy a few tins when it’s on offer, then keep them in the cupboard, knowing there’s always some on hand to make quick and easy family meals. Have a look through our 32 things to make with a tin of tuna recipes to get some fresh ideas…

More great light meal ideas: jacket potato fillings

Tuna and tomato calzone Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 32

Tuna and tomato calzone

You will need: 180g tin tuna chunks

We love calzones - a type of folded pizza, baked in the oven and with the topping hidden inside. Bite through the outside for a gorgeous, gooey filling of mozzarella, tomatoes and tuna.

Get the recipe: Tuna and tomato calzone

Tuna pasta bake Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 2 of 32

Tuna pasta bake

You will need:185g tin of tuna in sunflower oil

Tuna pasta bake is a family favourite. Here's our fail-safe recipe, made with a can of tuna, sweetcorn, tinned tomatoes, cheese and the secret ingredient - crisps! Trust us, they make for a seriously crunchy topping.

Get the recipe: Tuna pasta bake

Pappardelle with tuna sauce Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 3 of 32

Pappardelle with tuna sauce

You will need: 1 x 198g tun tuna in brine

It's easy to turn tuna pasta from everyday to 'a bit fancy'. Swap spaghetti or penne for pappardelle and make a fresh tomato sauce with olive oil and herbs. Top with oregano and capers for a restaurant-worthy dinner.

Get the recipe: Pappardelle with tuna sauce

Baked potato with tuna and spring onion Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 32

Baked potato with tuna and spring onion

You will need: 160g tinned tuna

Sometimes you can't beat a jacket potato. It's one of our fave budget comfort foods, and we love them filled with tuna mayo, spring onions and a grinding of black pepper.

Get the recipe: Baked potato with tuna and spring onion

Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 32

Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps

You will need: 160g tin tuna in brine

For a twist on tuna sarnies, make these yummy tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps. A squeeze of lemon gives the mayo a citrussy tang, and you can pack the wraps with salad and tomatoes to get 2 of your 5-a-day.

Get the recipe: Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps

Tuna and chickpea salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 32

Tuna and chickpea salad

You will need: 250g tinned tuna in olive oil

There's so much goodness in this filling salad - eat it for lunch and you'll feel virtuous for the rest of the day! Tuna and chickpeas go really together, and there's also Vitamin E-packed avocados, red onion and rocket in there, too.

Get the recipe: Tuna and chickpea salad

Tuna and noodle salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 32

Tuna and noodle salad

You will need: 200g can tuna

This is a handy recipe to have up your sleeve on busy weeknights. Throw together egg noodles with a tin of tuna, cherry tomatoes, bought teriyaki sauce and chopped peanuts: dinner sorted!

Get the recipe: Tuna and noodle salad

Cheese and tuna jackets Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 32

Cheese and tuna jackets

You will need: 1 x 185g tin tuna

We love cheese on our spuds, we love tuna on our spuds - so when we can't decide we have both at the same time! A pinch of cayenne pepper and a sprinkle of fresh parsley make this one delicious but easy dinner.

Get the recipe: Cheese and tuna jackets

Seeded tuna fishcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 32

Seeded tuna fishcakes

You will need: 1 x tin tuna in brine

Give fishcakes a healthy twist by mixing the breadcrumb coating with 50g of mixed seeds like pumpkin, sunflower and linseed. They're packed with vitamins and minerals and give the fishcakes a fantastic crunch, too.

Get the recipe: Seeded tuna fishcakes

Italian Tuna and Tomato Penne Pasta Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 32

Italian Tuna and Tomato Penne Pasta

You will need: 2 x 160g tins tuna chunks in brine

Turn the flavours of a classic tuna nicoise salad into a filling pasta dish for the family. Black olives, fresh basil and tomatoes make this feel like a real taste of Italy.

Get the recipe: Italian Tuna and Tomato Penne Pasta

Tuna and provençal vegetable crumble Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 32

Tuna and provençal vegetable crumble

You will need: 450g tinned tuna

Crumbles aren't just for fruit. This delicious savoury crumble has a cheese and breadcrumb topping and is filled with aubergines, courgettes, mushrooms, pepper and tuna.

Get the recipe: Tuna and provençal vegetable crumble

Tuna and potato layer Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 32

Tuna and potato layer

You will need: 2 x 200g tins tuna in brine

Another brilliant budget recipe involving the humble tin of tuna. Even better, this simple dish of potatoes, tuna and white sauce tastes delicious cold in lunchboxes the next day.

Get the recipe: Tuna and potato layer

Slimming World’s tuna penne nicoise Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 32

Slimming World’s tuna penne nicoise

You will need: 2 x 185g tins tuna in spring water

Slimming World knows its way around a healthy but filling recipe, and we're big fans of this tuna nicoise - it's got protein-packed eggs and a little penne in it to help keep you filled up.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's tuna penne nicoise

Tuna and tomato salsa pasta Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Woman's weekly
This is an image 14 of 32

Tuna and tomato salsa pasta

You will need: 130g tinned tuna

A quick-to-cook pasta recipe using a pot of fresh tomato salsa and a can of tuna. Great for a lunch or a snack for 2 people.

Get the recipe: Tuna and tomato salsa pasta

Tuna and broccoli pasta bake Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 32

Tuna and broccoli pasta bake

You will need: 2 x 185g tins tuna

We've used spirals in this easy tuna pasta bake, but penne or bows will work just as well. It's a great way of sneaking some broccoli into the family's diet!

Get the recipe: Tuna and broccoli pasta bake

Tuna spaghetti Bolognese Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 16 of 32

Tuna spaghetti Bolognese

You will need: 2 x 185g tins tuna in spring water

Save money by making spag Bol with a tin of tuna instead of mince. The meaty flavour and firm texture of tuna means it can stand up to strong flavours like tomato and garlic. Delicious.

Get the recipe: Tuna spaghetti Bolognese

Tuna, lime and coriander jacket Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 32

Tuna, lime and coriander jacket

You will need: 2 x tins tuna in springwater

Give baked spuds a zesty twist by adding the classic Asian (or Mexican!) flavour combo of coriander and lime. Serve it with a red cabbage, carrot and coriander slaw.

Get the recipe: Tuna, lime and coriander jacket

Tuna fish cakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 32

Tuna fish cakes

You will need: 400g tin tuna in brine

A tin of tuna makes a budget-friendly alternative to expensive fresh salmon or cod in homemade fish cakes. Our recipe calls for cheesy mash but leftover plain mashed potato will work equally well.

Get the recipe: Tuna fish cakes

Crab or tuna, lemon and chilli linguine Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 32

Crab or tuna, lemon and chilli linguine

You will need: 340g tinned tuna

Flake tuna into warm linguine to make this summery and sophisticated bowl of pasta. The lemon and chilli give it a real kick. Serve with a fresh green salad.

Get the recipe: Crab or tuna, lemon and chilli linguine

Tuna and onion jacket potatoes Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 32

Tuna and onion jacket potatoes

You will need: 100g tinned tuna

Here's another idea to jazz up baked spuds. Mix the tinned tuna together with cottage cheese, diced cucumber and red onion for a easy dinner with minimal washing up.

Get the recipe: Tuna and onion jacket potatoes

Tuna and caper spread Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 21 of 32

Tuna and caper spread

You will need: 1 x 185g tun tuna chunks in oil

This is such a versatile little recipe to have up your sleeve. Whizz together tuna, capers, butter and lemon to make a creamy spread for toast, dipping and party snacks.

Get the recipe: Tuna and caper spread

Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 22 of 32

Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt

You will need: 400g tinned tuna

Mmmmm...tuna melts are one of our favourite sarnies, and this one is our fave of all. The rich ciabatta base is topped with a tuna mayo with basil and olives and coated with golden, melted Cheddar.

Get the recipe: Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt

Baby-friendly tuna fish cakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 23 of 32

Baby-friendly tuna fish cakes

You will need: 1 x tin tuna in spring water

These small fish cakes are suitable for babies over 6 months old. They may be small, but they're packed with nutritious ingredients your little one needs - tuna, peas, carrots and potato.

Get the recipe: Baby-friendly tuna fish cakes

Puttanesca Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 24 of 32

Puttanesca

You will need: 200g tinned tuna in spring water

If you like bold flavours, you'll love this classic Italian pasta dish. It's packed with chilli, anchovies, garlic and capers...and of course our old friend, tinned tuna!

Get the recipe: Puttanesca

Spanish-style fish stew Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 25 of 32

Spanish-style fish stew

You will need: 250g tinned tuna

You can use a mixture of any affordable fish in this fragrant fish stew, including fresh or tinned tuna. Serve with potatoes, cous cous or white or brown rice.

Get the recipe: Spanish-style fish stew

Tuna and pea quiche Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 26 of 32

Tuna and pea quiche

You will need: 200g tinned tuna

Quiche is normally off the menu if you can't eat eggs, dairy or gluten. Luckily those clever types at Woman's Weekly have come up with this brilliant free-from quiche that doesn't contain any of them.

Get the recipe: Tuna and pea quiche

Crunchy tuna filler Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 27 of 32

Crunchy tuna filler

You will need: 1 x tin tuna in oil

Don't waste money on expensive sandwich fillers from the supermarket when it's so easy to make your own. Our crunchy tuna filler has a summery, zesty taste as it's packed with cucumber and yellow pepper.

Get the recipe: Crunchy tuna filler

Potato and corn cakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 28 of 32

Potato and corn cakes

You will need: 1 x small tin tuna

Turn these delicious potato and corn cakes into a filling meal by stirring in drained tuna and serving with a big green salad. Wrap any leftovers between sheets of kitchen paper and keep in the fridge to eat cold the next day.

Get the recipe: Potato and corn cakes

Fennel pesto gnocchi with tuna Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 29 of 32

Fennel pesto gnocchi with tuna

You will need: 1 x 200g tin tuna steak in brine

Here's an easy pasta dish that's posh enough to serve when friends are over. Stir fragrant fennel pesto, tuna and anchovies into gnocchi and serve with crisp green beans.

Get the recipe: Fennel pesto gnocchi with tuna

Quick pasta Nicoise Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 30 of 32

Quick pasta Nicoise

You will need: 200g tin tuna

Give weekday pasta a French makeover with the classic flavours of a Nicoise salad like tuna, black olives, boiled egg and French beans. It makes a delicious pasta salad for lunchboxes.

Get the recipe: Quick pasta Nicoise

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 31 of 32

One-pot tuna pasta puttanesca

You will need: 100g tinned tuna

This easy one-pot dish is on the table in thirty minutes and comes in at under 500 calories per portion! It's sure to become a family favourite...

Get the recipe: One-pot tuna pasta puttanesca