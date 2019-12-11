Trending:

43 Christmas cake ideas

From traditional Christmas cake decorations to quick and quirky fondant figures, get inspired with our easy Christmas cake ideas, recipes and designs...

We’ve got lots of easy Christmas cake decorating ideas and designs for you to try this year. From fondant to icing sugar, royal icing to marzipan, we’ve got lots of simple designs for you to try with our classic Christmas cake recipe.

One of the best Christmas traditions, Christmas cakes can be made up to three months in advance, so you can get into the spirit nice and early with some Christmas baking.

Our fruit cake recipes have beautiful festive Christmas designs that will be perfect for any parties you are having or for a classic dessert after your Christmas dinner.

To make a Christmas cake you simply make up the sponge and feed it your chosen liquor (don’t worry we also have alcohol-free versions!) over the weeks to get an extra depth of flavour and then decorate a few days before Christmas.

You’ll be a Christmas cake pro by the time we’re done with you. Not only do we have these Christmas cake recipes, we also have a step-by-step guide to how to cover a Christmas cake, a video recipe for this pretty star design cake

Not a fan of the traditional Christmas cake? We’ve also got alternative ideas for festive cakes such as stollen, panforte and chocolate tortes.

Browse through our easy Christmas cake decorating ideas and designs…

Jolly Santa Christmas cake

First up is this jolly cake. A smiling Santa face is the perfect topping to your Christmas cake. Woman’s Weekly show you how with our easy step-by-step recipe.

Get the recipe: Jolly Santa cake

Christmas present cake

Filled with pistachio, clementine, plenty of nuts and a dash of rum this quirk Christmas present cake is a delicious twist on a traditional fruit cake recipe.

Get the recipe: Christmas present cake

Polar bear Christmas cake

The adorable polar bear Christmas cake is a real show-stopper. And, making those edible shards of ice is surprisingly easy.

Get the recipe: Polar bear Christmas cake

Three trees Christmas cake

Get the kids to help decorate your Christmas cake by choosing this simple design. Three trees complete with stars and baubles - you can't get more Christmassy than that!

Get the recipe: Three trees Christmas cake

Swan Christmas cake

Impress guest with this elegant swan cake, which is made with gingerbread, meringue, royal icing and spritz of sprinkling of glitter!

Get the recipe: Swan Christmas cake

Snowflake Christmas cake

This simple snowflake design is great for Christmas cake beginners. A classy finish to your cake.

Get the recipe: Snowflake Christmas cake

Snow much fun cake

Use our apricot and cranberry fruit cake recipe as the basis for this great Christmas cake from Woman's Weekly.

Get the recipe: Snow much fun cake

Malteser Christmas Pudding Cake

This Malteser Christmas pudding cake is a great alternative if you don't like traditional Christmas cake but still want a showstopper!

Get the recipe: Malteser Christmas Pudding Cake

Mary Berrys Victorian Christmas cake

Packed with dried fruits, nuts and sultanas and topped with glacé cherries and pineapple, we love this cake recipe from the Queen of Cakes.

Get the recipe: Mary Berry's Victorian Christmas cake

Mary Berry Christmas cake

Make this sherry-infused classic Victorian Christmas cake at least 3 weeks in advance for the best taste.

Get the recipe: Mary Berry's Christmas cake

Rudolph Christmas cake

Top your Christmas cake with this cute Rudolph design - the kids will love helping you decorate.

Get the recipe: Rudolph Christmas cake

Mini snowflake and gingerbread men squares

How about whipping up some mini Christmas cakes this year? They'd make the perfect gifts. Ours are decorated with mini snowflakes and gingerbread men.

Get the recipe: Mini snowflake and gingerbread men squares

Igloo Christmas cake

One from our friends at Woman's Weekly. If your kids aren't sure about eating fruit cake, see if you can tempt them with this fun igloo Christmas cake design. They could help make the penguins!

Get the recipe: Igloo Christmas cake

Pick and mix chocolate and sweet cake

The kids are just going to love this pick and mix cake. Making it at Christmas time? Swap the regular chocolate for festive favourites instead including Ferrero Rochers, Quality Street and Roses mmm....

Get the recipe: Pick and mix chocolate and sweet cake

Pleated shimmer Christmas cake

Now this looks really classy and impressive, but it's actually really simple. The pleats are all individual triangles of Royal Icing that you just layer around your shimmer Christmas cake. This definitely has the wow factor.

Get the recipe: Shimmer Christmas cake

White chocolate and raspberry gateau

If you're looking for something really simple to whip for Christmas Day dessert, this festive cake is it! It may look professional, but it's actually really easy to make with hazelnuts, raspberries and a snow-like icing.

Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry gateau

Red Velvet Christmas Cake

This delicious twist on Christmas cake is even gluten free!

Get the recipe: Red Velvet Christmas Cake

Stocking filler Christmas cake

Feeling creative? Then this Christmas cake is for you. The stocking itself is simple to make and you can spend the time creating the little characters to go in the top of your stocking filler Christmas cake.

Get the recipe: Stocking filler Christmas cake

Mini Christmas cakes

If you don't fancy making a large Christmas cake you could make these mini Christmas puds instead. They're really simple and delicious too!

Get the recipe: Mini Christmas cakes

All wrapped up Christmas cakes

These cute little parcels are a perfect way to serve Christmas cake at a party - they'd be lovely for party bags as well!

Get the recipe: All wrapped up

Chocolate tiramisu cake

Coffee, chocolate, Amaretto, double cream and mascarpone... What's not to love about this impressive cake from Woman's Weeky?

Get the recipe: Chocolate tiramisu cake

Apricot and cranberry fruit cake

This Woman's Weekly fruit cake is a brilliant base for lots of Christmas cake recipes and the step-by-step video recipe makes it really easy.

Get the recipe: Apricot and cranberry fruit cake

Poinsettia design Christmas cake

If you want to impress this Christmas, follow Woman's Weekly cookery editor Sue McMahon as she makes this gorgeous cake in her step-by-step video recipe.

Get the recipe: Poinsettia Christmas cake

Chocolate and almond parcel cake

Don't be put off if this Woman's Weekly cake looks tricky - step-by-step icing instructions make it much easier. Plus you can freeze it (undecorated) 3 months in advance.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and almond parcel cake

Classic chic Christmas cake

Take one delicious fruit cake, some Royal Icing, an icing pen and a steady hand and create this classic chic Christmas cake. Perfect if you need to decorate your Christmas cake last-minute.

Get the recipe: Classic chic Christmas cake

Chocolate cake with tiramisu cream

With a light dusting of icing sugar, you can create an effective pattern in no time. We love this stunning chocolate cake with a light tiramisu cream - it's simple yet effective!

Get the recipe: Chocolate cake with tiramisu cream

Red velvet peppermint cake

Impress your friends and family with this delicious and vibrant coloured red velvet peppermint cake. This cake can be made in 35 mins.

Get the recipe: Red velvet peppermint cake

Star design Christmas cake

How about decorating your classic Christmas cake with a smooth layer of fondant topped with fondant stars made by using cookie cutters.

Get the recipe: Star design Christmas cake

Ginger Christmas cake

Soak the fruit in ginger wine for a couple of days to get the most out of this flavoursome Christmas cake.

Get the recipe: Organic boozy Christmas cake

Fondant Christmas cake decorations

Wrap your traditional Christmas cake in white fondant and marzipan and then decorate with your very own cake decorations. Learn how to make Rudolph, Santa and more with our step-by-step recipes.

See them all: Fondant Christmas cake decorations

Dairy-free Christmas cake

Crammed with rum-soaked fruit, this rich sweet Christmas cake is suitable for vegetarians and dairy- and gluten-free.

Get the recipe: Dairy-free Christmas cake

Gluten-free Christmas cake

Baking for someone on a gluten-free diet? This delicious cake is packed full of dried fruits and has plenty of Christmas flavour thanks to the orange zest, mixed spices and brandy. There's no need to decorate this cake, just keep it simple yet effective!

Get the recipe: Gluten-free Christmas cake

Gingerbread cake with brandy buttercream

Top your Christmas cake with festive fruits including cranberries, dried apricots and orange peel. This three-tiered gingerbread cake will feed between 8-10 people.

Get the recipe: Gingerbread cake with brandy buttercream

Twelfth Night cake

This almond-y Epiphany cake from Woman's Weekly contains a hidden bean - find it and you get to wear the crown!

Get the recipe: Twelfth Night cake

Stollen

Go continental with this traditional German Christmas cake, made with mixed fruit, warming spices - and lots of rum...

Get the recipe: Stollen

Rosemary Conley’s low-fat Christmas cake

No need to miss out on Christmas treats with this cake at just 228 calories and 2.8g fat per slice - it's practically healthy!

Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's low-fat Christmas cake

Treacle bundt cake with limoncello drizzle

This boozy bundt cake is the perfect Christmas cake alternative. Why not sprinkle with edible glitter to give it an extra festive feel?

Get the recipe: Treacle bundt cake with limoncello drizzle

Date and walnut cake

Deliciously moist, this great fruit cake recipe is the perfect base for other festive cake creations. Follow this recipe and then cover in marizpan and fondant for a classic finish.

Get the recipe: Date and walnut fruit cake

Royal icing cake

Learn how to make royal icing with our simple step-by-step recipe. It creates the perfect effect to make your cake look like it's covered in snow.

Get the recipe: Royal icing cake

Walnut cake with American frosting

Celeb chef Rachel Allen's impressive cake with vanilla buttercream filling is great for special occasions like Christmas.

Get the recipe: Walnut cake with American frosting

Frances Quinn Cadbury snowflake chocolate cake

This chocolate snowflake cake is made and decorated by Bake Off champion Frances Quinn. It's a simple design that is ideal for beginners.

Get the recipe: Frances Quinn's chocolate snowflake cake

Frozen Christmas cake

Make a Frozen-inspired Christmas cake the kids will be in awe of with Victoria Threader's step by step recipe.

Get the recipe: Frozen-inspired Christmas cake