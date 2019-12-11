43 Christmas cake ideas

From traditional Christmas cake decorations to quick and quirky fondant figures, get inspired with our easy Christmas cake ideas, recipes and designs...

We’ve got lots of easy Christmas cake decorating ideas and designs for you to try this year. From fondant to icing sugar, royal icing to marzipan, we’ve got lots of simple designs for you to try with our classic Christmas cake recipe.

One of the best Christmas traditions, Christmas cakes can be made up to three months in advance, so you can get into the spirit nice and early with some Christmas baking.

Our fruit cake recipes have beautiful festive Christmas designs that will be perfect for any parties you are having or for a classic dessert after your Christmas dinner.

To make a Christmas cake you simply make up the sponge and feed it your chosen liquor (don’t worry we also have alcohol-free versions!) over the weeks to get an extra depth of flavour and then decorate a few days before Christmas.

You’ll be a Christmas cake pro by the time we’re done with you. Not only do we have these Christmas cake recipes, we also have a step-by-step guide to how to cover a Christmas cake, a video recipe for this pretty star design cake

Not a fan of the traditional Christmas cake? We’ve also got alternative ideas for festive cakes such as stollen, panforte and chocolate tortes.

Browse through our easy Christmas cake decorating ideas and designs…