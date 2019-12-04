Tray bakes are quick, easy and just the thing for delicious afternoon tea, bake sales and school fetes. From lemon cubes to chocolate slices, serve up these tasty treats with a cup of tea and then pop the leftovers in an air tight container to keep enjoying for days to come...
We’ve got 40 easy tray bake recipes that are absolutely delicious! Tray bakes are one of the easiest and most fun bakes to make. Brownies, flapjacks, blondies, there are so many different types of tray bakes to try – where do you start? We’ve got lots of delicious tray bake recipes to choose from, you’re going to be spoilt for choice.
We’re here to help you find the best tray bake recipe for you. Do you prefer chocolate, lemon, something fruity? You’ll find the perfect tray bake recipe for you in our collection.
We think the best thing about a tray bake is just how easy it is to make. You simply need to pour your chosen mixture into a lined tray and bake. A slice or cube of tray bake also doesn’t need to be heavily decorated, a simple slice of one of these flavoursome bakes is more than enough to put a smile on anyone’s face.
Latest Stories
If you’re looking for an easy recipe to make for a bake sale then a tray bake is the obvious choice. Easy to divide up and hand out in individual portions, it’s as if these cakes were made to share. We think chocolate is always a safe bet when it comes to feeding a crowd, but you could make a couple so that people have a couple of options to choose from. Lemon drizzle slices would be delicious, as would flapjacks be.
Tray bakes are really good to make with kids too, as you can get them to help add the ingredients and mix the batter. They’re so tasty and you can even add them to a lunchbox as they’re super easy to transport!
Which of our 40 delicious tray bakes will you choose to make?
Chocolate and coconut Bounty slice
Chocolate and coconut are the type of food pairing that surely must have been made in heaven. Our tray bake-homage to this pair comes in the form of this no-bake slice which couldn't be easier to throw together, but is superbly satisfying none the less.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and coconut Bounty slice
Sticky marshmallow and chocolate tray bake
This sticky sweet tray bake is so simple to make, and perfect for whipping up with the kids. They can help with the measuring, mixing and of course the tasting too. This delicious tray bake has a gooey marshmallow texture and a rich chocolate flavour.
Get the recipe: Sticky marshmallow and chocolate tray bake
Chocolate and raspberry cake
When it comes to a good tray bake recipe then we think the right answer is usually chocolate. To make sure you can enjoy this little number guilt-free we've even added fruit, so it's basically breakfast! Cut into small squares this will easily feed a crowd, making it perfect for celebrations and get-togethers.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and raspberry cake
Cherry and Pistachio bake
Juicy cherries and salty pistachios are a match made in heaven in this spongy tray bake. It makes the best afternoon tea snack!
Get the recipe: Cherry and pistachio bake
Chocolate biscuit cake
We've given this childhood classic a bit of an update with a few delicious store-cupboard ingredients. Another bonus to this easy tray bake is that it's no-bake, so ideal for making with little ones if you're looking for a weekend project to keep them entertained (just don't blame us when the sugar-high hits!)
Get the recipe: Chocolate biscuit cake
Jammy coconut squares
Jammy coconut squares are full of sweet jam and soft sponge. You'll be mad not to try this moreish recipe. Plus, there's no better flavour combo than jam and coconut - it's our favourite!
Get the recipe: Jammy coconut squares
Bourbon biscuit brownies
Bourbon biscuit brownies combine two of our favourite things - a good old fashioned tray bake cake and a classic biscuit recipe. The textures combined create a really satisfying mouthful, and you're sure to want seconds of these once you give them a try.
Get the recipe: Bourbon biscuit brownies
Lemon cheesecake slices
This classic recipe for lemon cheesecake slices was originally featured in Woman's Weekly in 1983. This recipe makes a lovely afternoon treat and is the perfect pal to a cuppa we think.
Get the recipe: Lemon cheesecake slices
Chocolate and pecan flapjacks
These flapjacks might not look like a classic tray bake recipe, but they start out life like one. We've wrapped ours up in brown paper ready for lunch boxes, but if you prefer you can leave them in one large tray-bake-shape to cut up as and when you please.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and pecan flapjacks
Chocolate brownies
Chocolate brownies are meant to be gooey in the middle and this simple chocolate brownies recipe tells you exactly when it’s time to take the brownies out of the oven to make them just right.
Get the recipe: Chocolate brownies
Millionaire’s shortbread recipe
Millionaire's shortbread is a classic recipe that we think every tray bake enthusiast should know how to make. Our recipe keeps things simple with an easy shortbread method, ready-made caramel and smooth melted chocolate for those three distinct layers that make this tea time treat so popular.
Get the recipe: Millionaire's shortbread
Creme Egg brownies
If there's one way to to make a tray bake even more delicious it's to make it doubly chocolatey. This indulgent brownie recipe uses Creme Eggs to take things to the next level. If you can't get your hands on these little beauties out of season then sub in your favourite treats - Smarties, Rolos or sliced Mars Bars would all be heavenly.
Get the recipe: Creme egg brownies
Chocolate Chelsea buns
Filled with chocolate chips, these Woman's Weekly chocolate Chelsea buns are a modern take on a traditional favourite. Cheat with the topping by using a nutty chocolate spread like Nutella.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Chelsea buns
Very berry chocolate tray bake
You can use fresh or frozen raspberries in this triple-tested very berry chocolate tray bake from Essentials magazine. Serve with whipped cream if you're having it for pud.
Get the recipe: Very berry chocolate tray bake
Gingerbread cubes
If you love the warm spiciness of ginger cake, this Woman's Weekly recipe for gingerbread cubes made with stem ginger make a delicious snack or tray bake treat. They're freezable too.
Get the recipe: Gingerbread cubes
Lemon curd cubes
Got an open jar of lemon curd to use up? Why not use it in this Woman's Weekly cake recipe for lemon curd cubes? Great as a tray bake, plus you can freeze the undecorated cake.
Get the recipe: Lemon curd cubes
Mars bar tray bake slice
Mars bar cake is a childhood classic, and couldn't be easier to make. These chewy squares are pretty addictive, so you might want to make more than you think you'll need - just in case you manage to polish off a few 'testers' before you come to serve them.
Get the recipe: Mars bar cakes
Chewy chocolate oat squares
These chewy chocolate oat squares are an incredible cross between a chocolate cake and a flapjack. They're ready in under 1hr, plus the kids can help you make them. They'll keep for two days in an airtight container, so you can make them ahead for a birthday party or bake sale.
Get the recipe: Chewy chocolate oat squares
Slimming World’s orange and raspberry bites
These easy to make bites are infused with a citrus orange flavour, topped with a light frosting and decorated with fresh raspberries. Oh, and did we mention it's a Slimming World recipe? Looks like you really can have your cake and eat it...
Get the recipe: Slimming World's orange and raspberry bites
Low-calorie Weetabix chocolate brownies
If you're trying to be good but still fancy yourself a little tray bake-shaped treat in the afternoon then look no further than these gorgeous low-calorie brownies. We've used a few clever cheats to produce a tray bake that tastes rich and indulgent but is actually pretty saintly when it comes to calories.
Get the recipe: Low-calorie Weetabix chocolate brownies
Paul Hollywood’s Welsh gingerbread
If there's a man who knows his tray bakes then it's Paul Hollywood. This warming recipe is made from a simple sponge recipe spiked with firey ginger for a grown-up tray bake that goes perfectly with a rich cup of coffee, when you get a chance to put your feet up for five minutes.
Get the recipe: Paul Hollywood's Welsh gingerbread
Mini egg millionaire’s shortbread
We're always looking for ways to make our tray bakes more exciting - and we think that mainly means adding more chocolate. This naughty-but-nice recipe combines rich caramel, buttery shortbread, smooth chocolate and crunchy Mini Eggs for a taste and texture combination that's a winner with guests every time.
Get the recipe: Mini egg millionaire's shortbread
Strawberry and macadamia blondies
Make these delicious strawberry and macadamia blondies in under 45 mins. Blondies are just like brownies they're just made with white chocolate instead for a lighter, creamier finish.
Get the recipe: Strawberry and macadamia blondies
Sweetie tray bake
This sweetie tray bake not only looks like a sweetie heaven - it tastes like it too! Beneath the white chocolate coating there's a super sweet orange sponge and it's absolutely delicious.
Get the recipe: Sweetie tray bake
Slimming World’s chocolate and apricot brownies
If you're on the Slimming World plan, you're going to love these guilt-free delicious brownies. Whipped up in seconds, bejeweled with apricots and baked in one tin, these brownies are perfect.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's chocolate and apricot brownies
Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares
Rachel Allen's chocolate, toffee and peanut squares are simply irresistible. Packed full of gooey toffee and crunchy peanuts this delicious tray bake is a must-make this month.
Get the recipe: Rachel Allen's chocolate, toffee and peanut squares
Espresso walnut traybake
This moist Woman's Weekly espresso and walnut tray bake is perfect over a catch-up coffee with friends. You can even freeze any un-iced cake for up to a month.
Get the recipe: Espresso and walnut tray bake
Treacle flapjacks
Make these cheap and delicious treacle flapjack fingers with our easy-to-follow video recipe from Woman's Weekly's cookery editor Sue McMahon.
Get the recipe: Treacle flapjack fingers
Chocolate and almond slices
Ground almonds make these irresistible chocolate and almond slices really light. The airy sponge is topped with a rich chocolate icing.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and almond slices
Puffed lemon curd tart
Impress your friends with this lovely citrus puffed lemon curd tart. The perfect treat for the weekend. And takes so little effort to make!
Get the recipe: Puffed lemon curd tart
Apple crumble tray bake
This tray bake combines the best parts of baking with a classic dessert. Soft sponge is topped with sweet apples and finished with a crunchy top- delicious!
Get the recipe: Apple crumble tray bake
Annabel Karmel’s chocolate orange brownies
Get the ingredients for Annabel Karmel's zesty chocolate orange brownies ready then learn how to make them by following our step-by-step pictures.
Get the recipe: Chocolate orange brownies
Shredded coconut mallow and jam squares
These shredded coconut mallow jam squares are quick, easy and delicious sweet treats that are perfect as kids' party food.
Get the recipe: Shredded coconut mallow jam squares
White chocolate and raspberry blondies
Blondies are brownies made with white chocolate. goodtoknow user Amal loves these white chocolate and raspberry blondies: 'Fabulous. Think I need to make a smaller batch next time so I don'´t eat it all up!'
Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry blondies
Crunchy carrot and seed flapjacks
These crunchy carrot and seed flapjacks are as nutritious as they are delicious. Even better, this recipe only takes 25 mins to make and costs about 9p a slice.
Get the recipe: Crunchy carrot and seed flapjacks
Fruit streusel slices
'Streusel' is German for 'something scattered or sprinkled' - how sweet is that? Topped with berries and nuts, these fruity streusel slices will disappear in seconds.
Get the recipe: Fruity streusel slices
Apple and cinnamon flapjacks
These sweet apple and cinnamon flapjacks are irresistible! The kids will love helping you make and eat these sweet treats.
Get the recipe: Apple and cinnamon flapjacks
Sticky plum upside down tray bake
This sticky sweet plum tray bake is so easy to make and tastes delicious too. Serve warm with ice cream or homemade custard. It’s the perfect treat after your Sunday roast.
Get the recipe: Sticky plum upside down tray bake
Apple flapjacks
Cheap, quick and easy, these apple flapjacks just require a little mixing and 30 minutes in the oven - great for lunchboxes or elevenses.
Get the recipe: Apple flapjacks
Boozy cherry bakewell magic cake
This delicious boozy cherry Bakewell magic cake is a quirky tray bake you have to try. It's so easy to make with just one cake batter. This magical cake makes three layers. And it tastes as good as it looks.
Get the recipe: Boozy cherry Bakewell magic cake