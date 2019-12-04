Tray bakes are quick, easy and just the thing for delicious afternoon tea, bake sales and school fetes. From lemon cubes to chocolate slices, serve up these tasty treats with a cup of tea and then pop the leftovers in an air tight container to keep enjoying for days to come...

We’ve got 40 easy tray bake recipes that are absolutely delicious! Tray bakes are one of the easiest and most fun bakes to make. Brownies, flapjacks, blondies, there are so many different types of tray bakes to try – where do you start? We’ve got lots of delicious tray bake recipes to choose from, you’re going to be spoilt for choice.

We’re here to help you find the best tray bake recipe for you. Do you prefer chocolate, lemon, something fruity? You’ll find the perfect tray bake recipe for you in our collection.

We think the best thing about a tray bake is just how easy it is to make. You simply need to pour your chosen mixture into a lined tray and bake. A slice or cube of tray bake also doesn’t need to be heavily decorated, a simple slice of one of these flavoursome bakes is more than enough to put a smile on anyone’s face.

If you’re looking for an easy recipe to make for a bake sale then a tray bake is the obvious choice. Easy to divide up and hand out in individual portions, it’s as if these cakes were made to share. We think chocolate is always a safe bet when it comes to feeding a crowd, but you could make a couple so that people have a couple of options to choose from. Lemon drizzle slices would be delicious, as would flapjacks be.

Tray bakes are really good to make with kids too, as you can get them to help add the ingredients and mix the batter. They’re so tasty and you can even add them to a lunchbox as they’re super easy to transport!

Which of our 40 delicious tray bakes will you choose to make?