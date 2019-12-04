50 filling salad recipes

If it's too hot for soup and sandwiches make you feel stodgy, try one of these filling salads. They're tasty, healthy and won't leave you feeling peckish mid-afternoon.
These filling salad recipes are brilliant if you want to eat a little healthier but don’t want to go hungry. Salad recipes don’t need to be boring and they can also fill you up – you just need to know the magic ingredients that can turn a simple salad into a filling meal the whole family can enjoy.
Latest Stories
These filling salad recipes come in all shapes and sizes as well as flavours and ingredients – you’re going to be spoilt for choice.
We’ve got delicious salads to choose from including a Moroccan chicken salad, Slimming World’s summer mackerel salad and a summery rice and prawn salad.
Perfect for hearty lunches or light dinners in the sun, take a look through our delicious filling salad ideas.
Slimming World’s summer mackerel salad
Slimming World's summer mackerel salad is ideal for fish lovers. It's healthy, easy-to-make and packed full of fruity, sweet and fishy flavours - delicious!
Get the recipe: Slimming World's summer mackerel salad
Fruity pasta salad
This fresh and fruity pasta salad is ideal for enjoying in the summer sun. The citrus flavours and short-shaped pasta make this dish irresistible.
Get the recipe: Fruity pasta salad
Sticky roast chicken salad
This sticky roast chicken salad is ready in 35 mins and is packed full of fresh flavour. The sticky chicken is covered in sweet chilli dipping sauce which tastes great with the Chinese lettuce and shallots.
Get the recipe: Sticky roast chicken salad
Warm salmon and minted vegetable salad
This filling warm salmon and minted vegetable salad also includes peas, fresh mint and a tangy dressing.
Get the recipe: Warm salmon and minted vegetable salad
Tuna penne niçoise
A classic tuna nicoise salad can be made even more filling with the addition of a little penne pasta - see this Slimming World recipe for a healthy take.
Get the recipe: Tuna penne niçoise
Chicken, tomato and peach couscous salad
Add sweet peach to your salad with this chicken, tomato and peach couscous salad recipe. You may think it sounds strange but the tangy peach flavour compliments the cous cous and succulent chicken.
Get the recipe: Chicken, tomato and peach couscous salad
Warm chicken and barley salad
This cheap, light and healthy warm chicken and barley salad is sure to become a firm favourite. Made with little effort, this dish is bursting with flavour that will definitely keep you satisfied throughout the day.
Get the recipe: Warm chicken and barley salad
Chicken, beetroot and rice salad
Make this chicken, beetroot and rice salad for a delicious filling lunch. The sweet beetroot and the succulent chicken breasts make a hearty combo that definitely hits the spot.
Get the recipe: Chicken, beetroot and rice salad
Pasta, avocado and minty beans salad
Got your friends coming over for lunch? Make this delicious and healthy pasta, avocado and minty beans salad. The mint brings a lovely kick to the smooth flavours of the avocado - and the pasta and beans will keep you full until dinner!
Get the recipe: Pasta, avocado and minty beans salad
Gok Wan’s Vietnamese-style leftover chicken salad
Fancy something a little different? Try Gok Wan's Vietnamese-style leftover chicken salad recipe. Use leftover chicken to make this salad which is full of veg and topped with a lovely lime and chilli dressing.
Get the recipe: Gok Wan's Vietnamese-style leftover chicken salad
Warm chicken tzatziki salad
Adding plenty of protein is a great way to make your salad more filling and we love this warm recipe which uses chicken and is served up with a cooling Tzatziki.
Get the recipe: Warm chicken tzatziki salad
Poached egg salad niçoise
This mouth-watering poached egg salad niçoise salad combines a meaty tuna steak, sharp black olives, fresh chives and gooey poached eggs together to create the ultimate filling salad.
Get the recipe: Poached egg salad niçoise salad
Tabbouleh
This Mediterranean salad is made with filling bulgur wheat to keep you going for that little bit longer. Full of juicy tomatoes, fresh herbs and covered in a zingy dressing, this is the perfect light lunch or side dish to dinner.
Get the recipe: Tabbouleh
Chicken liver salad
This chicken liver salad is an old school classic. With juicy fresh
chicken livers, streaky bacon and a handful of crisp green leaves, this
salad is delicious and full of protein.
Get the recipe: chicken liver salad
Potato and apple salad with mackerel
Fancy something different? Try our potato and apple salad with mackerel -
the sweetness of the apple adds a sharp and moreish flavour to the fish
and the potato will keep you satisfied for longer.
Get the recipe: Potato and apple salad with mackerel
Couscous and pomegranate salad
This quick and easy salad is the perfect filling lunch. Equally as delicious served warm or cold, it balances sweet and savoury really well.
Get the recipe: Couscous and pomegranate salad
Oriental duck salad
With the fat removed, duck is one of the leanest meats and makes a satisfying meal with very little extras, Try this simple salad with only six ingredients that can be ready in half an hour.
Get the recipe: Oriental duck salad
Thai chicken rice salad
With a deliciously sweet and sour dressing, this salad turns leftover
chicken into a delicious dish which won't leave you hungry. We love all
the fresh herbs, which help to give this dish so much flavour.
Get the recipe: Thai chicken rice salad
Zingy rice and prawn salad
Punchy lime and juicy prawns make this a delicious and satisfying dish.
Mixed with fresh veggies and rice it makes a moreish meal.
Get the recipe: Zingy rice and prawn salad
Trout salad with creamy tomato dressing
This summery-looking dish a delicious combination of healthy fresh trout, crunchy greens and a light and tangy crème fraîche dressing.
Get the recipe: Trout salad with creamy tomato dressing
Warm spaghetti with rocket, raisins and chickpeas
This veggie salad makes the most of delicious fresh veggies. Adding chickpeas means you're getting an extra portion of fruit and veg for the day and they are full of healthy vitamins and minerals too.
Get the recipe: Warm spaghetti with rocket, raisins and chickpeas
Chickpea and coriander salad
Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein and slow-release energy. This quick and simple chickpea and coriander salad will keep you full until dinner.
Get the recipe: Chickpea and coriander salad
Poached egg and bacon salad
Crispy bacon, homemade croutons and poached eggs make this
brunch-inspired poached egg and bacon salad filling and full of flavour.
Get the recipe: Poached egg and bacon salad
Cauliflower and radish salad
Packed with plenty of healthy raw veg, this salad has loads of flavour and lots of crunch. Cauliflower is delicious served raw like this as it has a slightly mustardy flavour and soaks up the flavours of the dressing really well.
Get the recipe: Cauliflower and radish salad
Warm lentil and beetroot salad
Tender lentils. earthy beetroot and salty goat's cheese ensure this salad is filling and flavoursome.
Get the recipe: Warm lentil and beetroot salad
Griddled chicken salad
You won't go hungry with this protein and carb-packed griddled chicken salad- made extra delicious with the addition of a white wine vinegar and Dijon mustard dressing.
Get the recipe: Griddled chicken salad
Griddled asparagus, sweet potato and poached egg salad
By swapping normal potatoes for sweet potatoes, this clever little recipe makes sure you get plenty of veg while still filling you up. Drizzle with your favourite dressing for a delicious meal in minutes.
Get the recipe: Griddled asparagus, sweet potato and poached egg salad
Couscous chickpea and salmon salad
Omega-3-rich salmon and protein-packed chickpeas make this couscous, chickpea and salmon salad both nutritious and delicious.
Get the recipe: Couscous, chickpea and salmon salad
Steak, chicory and orange salad
Juicy sirloin steak, crunchy chicory and a hit from zesty oranges make this a meal a delicious treat, what's more it can be made in under half an hour!
Get the recipe: Steak, chicory and orange salad
Roasted squash & goat’s cheese salad
This roasted butternut squash recipe is sure to become a firm favourite once you've tried it. Sweet squash, salty goat's cheese and earthy walnuts make this a filling and tasty dish that will fill your tummy up nicely. Plus, it shows you how to make soy balsamic dressing from scratch.
Get the recipe: Roasted squash & goat's cheese salad
Crushed new potatoes and shoots
Sometimes you just need a good plate of carbs to keep you going. Lighten the load a little with this tasty new potato recipe with fresh leaves and indulgent boiled quail eggs.
Get the recipe: Crushed new potatoes and shoots
Goat’s cheese and tomato bulgur wheat salad
This salad is a classic combination of goat's cheese andjuicy tomatoes. Bulgur wheat is hearty and nutritious if you are looking foralternative fillers for your salads.
Get the recipe: Goat's cheese and tomato bulgur wheat salad
Tuna and noodle salad
Ditch the usual pasta in favour of noodles in this Asian-inspired noodle salad using tuna. Roasted peanuts add crunch and a quick drizzle of teriyaki sauce makes this dish really moreish.
Get the recipe: Tuna and noodle salad
Spiced Thai beef salad with wild rice
Spice up your salad with this filling spiced Thai beef salad with wild rice. Taken from the Slimming World diet, this healthy, low-fat dish is packed full of meaty flavour.
Get the recipe: Spiced Thai beef salad with wild rice
Beef and beetroot salad
Beef and beetroot salad combines sweet, juicy beetroot and hearty rump steak together to make a delicious filling salad. It takes no time at all to make and contains less than 10g of fat per portion.
Get the recipe: Beef and beetroot salad
Tuna and brown rice salad
This tuna and brown rice saladis quick, easy and packed full of fishy flavour. With both protein and carbs you'll have plenty of energy to get you through your busy day.
Get the recipe: Tuna and brown rice salad
Sausage and warm white bean salad
Super speedy and twice as filling as a regular salad this sausage and warm white bean salad is the perfect mid-week meal. With healthy beans, succulent sausages and sun blushed tomatoes, this salad is bursting with flavour.
Get the recipe: Sausage and warm white bean salad
Avocado and brown rice salad
Full of healthy fats, avocado makes a great addition to any salad to ensure it fills you up. We love this recipe with brown rice as a healthy lunch which will leave you feeling refreshed instead of too full.
Get the recipe: Avocado and brown rice salad
Squash, broccoli & barley salad
Hearty, filling and only 4.5g of fat, this butternut squash, broccoli and barley salad is dressed with honey and mustard.
Get the recipe: Butternut squash, broccoli and barley salad
Asparagus and steak salad
Griddled asparagus and tender fillet steak are a tasty combo in this filling, asparagus and steak salad topped with horseradish dressing.
Get the recipe: Asparagus and steak salad
Pan fried lamb with giant couscous salad
This lamb couscous salad is delicious and really easy to make. Ready in only 20 mins, this salad combines giant grains of couscous with tender cuts of lamb. The lamb will provide the protein keeping you fuller for longer and the couscous will make sure the snacking is kept at bay during the day.
Get the recipe: Pan-fried lamb with giant couscous salad
Sausage, roast new potato and tomato salad
If you think that salads have to be boring diet food then think again. Meaty sausages, fresh tomatoes and crisp baby potatoes make this more of a hearty meal than a skinny salad.
Get the recipe: Sausage, roast new potato and tomato salad
Warm radish, halloumi, potato and cherry tomato salad
If you fancy having a warm salad this radish, halloumi, potato and cherry tomato salad is the perfect choice. It only takes 30 mins to make and is packed full of flavour thanks to the soft potatoes, salty halloumi and spicy mustard.
Get the recipe: Radish, halloumi, potato and cherry tomato salad
Warm potato salad with smoked mackerel
This warming potato salad with smoked mackerel is bursting with omega-3 and is sure to keep you full until dinner time.
Get the recipe: Warm potato salad with smoked mackerel
Pasta, potato and bacon salad
This pasta, potato and bacon salad is quick and easy-to-make. The crunchy spring onions bring plenty of flavour to the pasta and the bacon brings a lovely salty twist. Enjoy warm or allow to chill for packed lunches.
Get the recipe: Pasta, potato and bacon salad
Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing
This delicious mixed bean salad with mustard dressing is so easy to make and filling too. The beans will keep you full until it's time for dinner.
Get the recipe: Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing
Seafood pasta salad
Buy a medley of protein-packed prawns, mussels and squid and mix with your favourite pasta in this colourful seafood pasta salad.
Get the recipe: Seafood pasta salad.
Avocado pasta salad
Garlic, red chilli, onion, mustard, basil and vinegar are just some of the flavours that make this avocado pasta salad so tangy and tasty.
Get the recipe: Avocado pasta salad
New potato and asparagus salad
This green salad, which includes broad beans, mint and asparagus, is
made extra filling with a few new potatoes and extra tasty with a
sprinkling of goat's cheese.
Get the recipe: New potato and asparagus salad