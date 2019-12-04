50 healthy family meals

Healthy family meals are so much easier to plan if you've got a bit of inspiration every week, which is why we've rounded up over 50 healthy dinner recipes that the whole family can enjoy.
These healthy dinner recipes will make healthy eating so much easier for the whole family. We’ve got healthy family meals ideas including a flavoursome Spanish chicken bake by the Hairy Bikers, tasty fish burgers and a quick and simple tuna pasta bake. These dishes are veg-packed healthy family dinners that you’ll make again and again.
Find new ideas for healthy recipes so and your family will never get bored. Plus, pick up new ways to whip up healthy versions of your favourite dinners. Think healthy dinner recipes like tacos with a healthy twist, guilt-free curry and even fish and chips. Our round up includes healthy dinner ideas for kids too, so you’ve got plenty to choose from.
Each recipe is easy and budget-friendly, so you’ll be able to feed your family nutritious dinners without running up a bigger food bill.
Most of these healthy recipes can be made ahead, ready to pop onto your dinner table when the kids are home from school. A lot of these dishes are one-pot too, which means you spend less time washing up and more quality time with the family.
See our healthy family meals for inspiration this week…
Tom Kerridge’s chicken pearl barley soup
Tom's hearty, healthy soup is sure to become a family favourite! The pearl barely gives it a bit of bite and will leave everyone feeling fuller for longer.
Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge's chicken pearl barley soup
Quorn Sausage Pasta Bake
First on the list is this family-sized feast by Weight Watchers above. This Quorn sausage pasta bake is not only family-friendly, it's vegetarian too - not that you'll miss the meat!
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers Quorn sausage pasta bake
Weight Watchers Cajun chicken
Mouth-watering Weight Watchers Cajun chicken is a one-pot wonder that takes only 15 mins to prep and brings two of our favourites together, chicken and rice, to make one family-friendly meal.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers Cajun chicken
Fish burger wraps
A healthier take on a burger, this fish burger is wrapped up with plenty of fresh salad (and a tasty gherkin). Using wraps rather than burger buns makes them less stodgy, but they still taste great.
Get the recipe: Fish burgers
Tuna pasta bake
Tuna pasta bake is a firm family favourite and this simple recipe uses store cupboard staples to make a healthy meal the whole family will love. Protein-rich tuna is good for getting a good old dose of healthy oils and fats, while the carbohydrates in the pasta will keep big and little family members an energy boost.
Get the recipe: Tuna pasta bake
Weight Watchers black bean shakshuka
Are you looking for something different (and healthier!) for dinner? This black bean shakshuka will be right up your street. It takes only 30 mins to cook and is bursting with flavour thanks to the spices and garlic.
Get the recipe: Weight Watchers black bean shakshuka
Mushroom ragu with courgetti
Meat-free mushroom ragu is quick to prepare then pretty much cooks itself. Mushrooms and Quorn make a chunky ragu that's better for you and instead of pasta, we've snuck in extra veg in the form or courgetti, or courgette ribbons.
Get the recipe: Mushroom ragu with courgetti
Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake
Tom's comforting butternut squash pasta bake is cheap, easy and on the table in an hour! Plus, it's under 600 calories per portion!
Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake
Tarragon pesto pasta with peas and prawns
Our prawn tacos with grilled fish take leftover cooked prawns and fish and transform them into a spicy, Cajun-like filler for fresh and zesty tacos.
Get the recipe: Prawn tacos
Cauliflower pizza
Make pizzas all round, but with a healthy twist - the base is made from cauliflower! A great way to eat an extra portion of veg on what isn't usually the healthiest dinner...
Get the recipe: Cauliflower pizza
Ramen soup
Make your own noodle soup with this easy recipe that's bursting with veg. It's like comfort food in a bowl, plus it works out cheaper and better for you than a takeaway.
Get the recipe: Ramen soup
Mini roasted cauliflowers with tomato sauce
Mini roasted cauliflowers with simple tomato sauce are so easy to make and a fantastic way to get more vegetables into your family dinner.
Get the recipe: Mini roasted cauliflowers with tomato sauce
Vegan burgers
You won't believe it to look at it, but this burger is good for you. It's meat free, made with plenty of vegetables and topped with superfood-rich guacamole. Plus, they are SO easy to make!
Get the recipe: Vegan burgers
Chicken fusion salad
A great way to use up leftover chicken, add it to a fresh salad with vegetable strips and a little ginger and chill for extra flavour. It's packed with veg, and saves you cooking twice!
Get the recipe: Chicken fusion salad
Chicken casserole
This chicken casserole recipe is healthy and filling, with each portion
working out at round 390 calories. This is a great way to make sure the whole family gets a few portions of vegetables too.
Get the recipe: Chicken casserole
Wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg
Make a family pasta recipe that's better for you with a few simple tweaks, like using wholewheat pasta stirring through roasted aubergines and fresh herbs.
Get the recipe: Wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg
Butternut squash and sage risotto
Give your risotto a healthy and flavoursome boost by adding hearty chunks of butternut squash.
Hearty root and barley soup
Packed with veggies and chicken, this hearty root and barley soup is the perfect recipe for getting the whole family eating well. Not only is this soup low-fat, it also only works out at 259 calories per serving.
Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne
Cutting down on your meat intake? Try this veg-packed Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne. Serve with a fresh side salad or seasonal veg.
Winter root vegetable tagine
Ideal for a meat-free lunch or dinner for the family, this stew includes carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes and butternut squash - that's 4 of your 5 A Day!
Roasted ratatouille pasta
Ratatouille is a tasty vegetable stew - packed full of vitamins. Get your family to eat it with this simple pasta recipe.
Hairy Bikers’ Spanish-style chicken bake
This delicious bake by the Hairy Bikers is packed with veggies (and plenty of flavour too!). Working out at only 370 calories per serving, this bake is packed with protein, thanks to the chicken, which will keep you fuller for longer and includes veggies such as onion, tomato and peppers.
Butternut squash
This tasty stuffed-veg recipe is just 223 calories a serving, and butternut squash is a great source of vitamins A and C.
Slow cooker Asian chicken thighs
Asian chicken thighs are worth the wait, though they are so easy to prepare - and they work out at just 187 calories per portion!
Get the recipe: Slow cooker Asian chicken thighs
Ainsley Harriott’s chicken pasta with peas
Watch our step-by-step video to make this delicious meal by celeb chef, Ainsley Harriott. This dish takes 20 mins to make and is a great recipe for using up leftovers including frozen peas you might have in the freezer and cooked chicken from your Sunday roast.
Mango yogurt curry
Substituting fruit for your meat might sound a little unusual but trust us - this delicious and easy mango curry is well worth a try.
Spiced baked chicken with couscous
This spicy baked chicken with couscous is the perfect recipe for keeping the family warm during the cold winter months. The couscous makes a much healthier alternative to pasta or rice and the sauce is made from scratch so you know exactly which ingredients are used to make it.
Baked fish and chips
Healthy doesn't always mean eating salads! Reproduce your favourite meals with a healthier twist, like this baked fish and chips recipe.
Potato salad with mackerel
Oily fish like mackerel are a great source of omega-3. This tasty salad is ready in just 15 mins.
Beef and vegetable stir-fry
This beef and vegetable stir-fry is a super speedy choice at dinner time. It's a low-calorie option, which will keep you fuller for longer, thanks to the beef, and is a great way to get the family eating veggies too. You can swap the beef for other meats like pork or chicken - it's a great way to use up leftovers!
Beef casserole
The homemade stock in this recipe makes it a much healthier option in comparison to using shop-bought or readymade stock. Cutting the fat off of the beef also adds to the healthy factor of this dish. The stock is so tasty, you could hide lots of fresh veggies in this casserole too - the kids will never know!
Lemon turkey meatballs
Making meatballs? Substitute traditional red meat for a lighter turkey mince and add broccoli for an extra-nutritious meal.
Burrito
Substitute your traditional meat for vegetables in these flavour-packed wraps. You can swap the white tortilla wraps for brown ones instead too, to make them even healthier. Serve with a freshly prepared salad and homemade salsa.
Smoked salmon and asparagus omelette
Looking for something speedy to whip up for dinner? This tasty smoked salmon and asparagus omelette is a great choice. It doesn't take long to make and is packed with protein from the eggs and salmon, which will keep you fuller for longer.
Homemade takeaway kebab
Swap the takeaway kebab for the homemade version instead. You can control portion sizes, put whatever sauce you like on it and it won't go soggy either!
Chicken and cashew stir-fry
Whip up this speedy and delicious stir-fry tonight for the whole family. It's packed full of protein from the chicken and cashews and is a great way to get some of your 5-a-day in one meal. Drizzle in a light soya sauce and it's ready to be served in under half an hour.
Caribbean chicken curry
This fiery chicken curry is perfect if you fancy a change from your usual chicken curry. Made with fresh mango and spiced red chilli, serve this curry with kidney beans and rice. If you want to opt for a lighter version served with salad.
Slimming World’s grilled mackerel
Fish is an excellent source of protein and is full of omega-3. Rustle up this healthy mackerel with salad for a light, summery dinner or serve with homemade potato wedges or chips baked in the oven instead of fried in oil.
Hairy Bikers Thai chicken and coconut curry
This delicious Thai curry by the Hairy Bikers is one of their Hairy Dieters classics using veggies like peppers and onion, half-fat coconut milk for the base of the sauce and plenty of chicken to keep you fuller for longer.
Healthy chicken casserole
Casseroles don't need to come with a thick sauce. This lighter recipe is still a great winter warmer.
Chicken tagine with couscous
If you're looking for something light and refreshing for dinner, this chicken tagine with couscous is the perfect choice. The protein from the chicken will keep your whole family nice and full, and the couscous is a much healthier alternative to rice.
Three step carrot soup
A tasty soup makes a great light lunch or dinner. This three-step carrot soup is only 103 calories a portion - serve with wholemeal bread for a more filling meal.
Salmon pasta with creme fraiche
Introduce more omega-3-rich salmon into your family's meals with this quick and easy pasta recipe. Use a low-fat creme fraiche to keep the calories low.
Salmon stir-fry
This quick and easy Salmon stir-fry is a real winner on busy weeknights, and you can adapt it based on which veggies you have in the fridge.
Stir-fry prawns with mushroom and broccoli
Stir-frying is one of the healthiest ways to cook food and it's a good way of adding lots of different veg to a meal. This recipe takes just 15 mins.
Chunky vegetable soup
Need to use up some veg? This Chunky vegetable soup is a quick, healthy and cheap solution. Serve yours chunky, or blend the vegetables into a tasty broth.
Broccoli and salmon tagliatelle
A simple pasta dish that contains a third of your recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C? We like!
Prawn tacos with grilled fish
Our prawn tacos with grilled fish are a tasty way to get some of your five-a-day. Get our healthy family prawn tacos.
Lentil and spinach curry
Only have 20 mins? You needn't turn to fast food. This lentil and spinach curry is ready in almost no time.
Courgette pasta bake
It tastes so delicious, it's hard to believe this pasta bake from Rosemary Conley has only 2g of fat per serving.