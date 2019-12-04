50 healthy family meals

Healthy family meals are so much easier to plan if you've got a bit of inspiration every week, which is why we've rounded up over 50 healthy dinner recipes that the whole family can enjoy.





These healthy dinner recipes will make healthy eating so much easier for the whole family. We’ve got healthy family meals ideas including a flavoursome Spanish chicken bake by the Hairy Bikers, tasty fish burgers and a quick and simple tuna pasta bake. These dishes are veg-packed healthy family dinners that you’ll make again and again.

Find new ideas for healthy recipes so and your family will never get bored. Plus, pick up new ways to whip up healthy versions of your favourite dinners. Think healthy dinner recipes like tacos with a healthy twist, guilt-free curry and even fish and chips. Our round up includes healthy dinner ideas for kids too, so you’ve got plenty to choose from.

Each recipe is easy and budget-friendly, so you’ll be able to feed your family nutritious dinners without running up a bigger food bill.

Most of these healthy recipes can be made ahead, ready to pop onto your dinner table when the kids are home from school. A lot of these dishes are one-pot too, which means you spend less time washing up and more quality time with the family.

See our healthy family meals for inspiration this week…