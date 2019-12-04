Bored of the same old sandwich for lunch? Come on over and try one of our delicious healthy lunch recipes. From Spanish tortillas to salad jars, taco bowls to griddled courgette and feta - tuck into something different instead.

There’s so much more to lunch than a sandwich, and these healthy lunch recipes will ensure you have a variety of low cal healthy lunch ideas and options to see you through the week.

Find healthy lunch ideas that can be made at home before you head off to work or lunch recipes that you can be really organised with and prepare the night before for you to take into work the next day. These healthy lunch recipes will give you plenty of healthy eating inspiration, including healthy homemade soups, filling salads and tasty wraps as well as portable pasta recipes.

And most of these lunch recipes are so yummy that they’re child-friendly too! So you can have a proper meal prep session and get lunch ready for the whole family, without having to deal with a load of different ingredients for fussy eaters!

Healthy lunch ideas: What lunch recipes are on the menu?

Lunch times can be hard when you’re trying to be healthy. It’s important to have a satisfying meal so you’re not tempted to snack, but it can be hard to avoid calorie- and fat-laden favourites unless you make your own lunch. If you have to take lunch with you to work you’ll love these packed lunch ideas too.

There are plenty of easy ways to keep your lunch healthy. You can opt for filling salads, experiment with different grains such as couscous or quinoa, or load up on vegetables.

Our healthy lunch recipes will make sure you’re healthy not hungry. Each recipe is designed to be filling to get you through the day without reaching for unhealthy snacks. These healthy lunch ideas include ingredients will help you feel fuller for longer – and away from the biscuit jar in the afternoon!

Find a new healthy lunch idea by scrolling through our collection of over 50 different (but equally delicious) delicious lunch recipes…