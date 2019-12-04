Bored of the same old sandwich for lunch? Come on over and try one of our delicious healthy lunch recipes. From Spanish tortillas to salad jars, taco bowls to griddled courgette and feta - tuck into something different instead.
There’s so much more to lunch than a sandwich, and these healthy lunch recipes will ensure you have a variety of low cal healthy lunch ideas and options to see you through the week.
Find healthy lunch ideas that can be made at home before you head off to work or lunch recipes that you can be really organised with and prepare the night before for you to take into work the next day. These healthy lunch recipes will give you plenty of healthy eating inspiration, including healthy homemade soups, filling salads and tasty wraps as well as portable pasta recipes.
And most of these lunch recipes are so yummy that they’re child-friendly too! So you can have a proper meal prep session and get lunch ready for the whole family, without having to deal with a load of different ingredients for fussy eaters!
Healthy lunch ideas: What lunch recipes are on the menu?
Lunch times can be hard when you’re trying to be healthy. It’s important to have a satisfying meal so you’re not tempted to snack, but it can be hard to avoid calorie- and fat-laden favourites unless you make your own lunch. If you have to take lunch with you to work you’ll love these packed lunch ideas too.
There are plenty of easy ways to keep your lunch healthy. You can opt for filling salads, experiment with different grains such as couscous or quinoa, or load up on vegetables.
Our healthy lunch recipes will make sure you’re healthy not hungry. Each recipe is designed to be filling to get you through the day without reaching for unhealthy snacks. These healthy lunch ideas include ingredients will help you feel fuller for longer – and away from the biscuit jar in the afternoon!
Find a new healthy lunch idea by scrolling through our collection of over 50 different (but equally delicious) delicious lunch recipes…
Mediterranean layered sandwiches
First on the list are these mouth-watering Mediterranean layered sandwiches. They're so easy to make and work out at only 337 calories per serving. The whole family will love tucking into these tasty sarnies come lunch time!
Flatbread Salad
432 calories/9g fat per portion
Our flatbread salad is much more exciting than a traditional salad and yet it's still low in cals! It's packed with superfoods like broccoli and spinach and only takes 5 minutes of cooking!
Indian spiced rosti and ‘fried’ egg
Indian spiced rosti with an egg is so easy to make in just 25 minutes and you won't believe how light and low in calories it is. It's only 150 calories! This is best for a quick fix lunch for one at home, as it's best served immediately.
Get the recipe: Indian spiced rosti and 'fried' egg
Butternut squash and spinach tortilla
This Weight Watchers' butternut squash and spinach tortilla only takes 30 mins to make and is bursting with flavour. Semi-skimmed milk and Dijon mustard makes this tortilla extra creamy and the butternut squash not only counts towards your 5-a-day - it's very tasty too!
Get the recipe: Butternut squash and spinach tortilla
Vegan quinoa salad
Our vegan quinoa salad with asparagus and toasted nuts is a perfect filling salad for a midweek meal. Using sachets of pre-cooked quinoa makes this vegan quinoa salad even easier to make! Get the recipe here: Quinoa salad with asparagus and toasted nuts
Homemade salad jars
These homemade salad jars are so simple to make and perfect for lunch on the go. Packed with avocado, tomato and mozzarella, these jars are bursting with flavour as well as being super healthy.
Get the recipe: Homemade salad jars
Chicken taco bowls
Chicken taco bowls are a fantasic way to use up leftover chicken, which is transformed into a whole new meal with fresh herbs, lime juice and spicy ketchup. The best bit? They're only 288 calories!
Get the recipe: Chicken taco bowls
Fish burger wraps
Fish burger wraps are so tasty, with white fish bundled into a wrap with lettuce, pickles and a little lemon and tartare sauce. Using wraps instead of burger buns cuts the carbs, but still lets all those lovely flavours come together.
Get the recipe: Fish burger wraps
Wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg
Pasta is a quick and easy fix for lunch, which you can easily make at home or bring into work and reheat. This wholewheat spaghetti recipe with aubergine and fresh herbs is delicious and better for you.
Get the recipe: Wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg
Beef mint and mango tabbouleh
This healthy and extra tasty beef mint and mango tabbouleh combines bulgar wheat and strips of sirloin steak with fresh herbs, zesty lime and mango. It only takes 15 mins to make and is full of fresh flavours. Bulgar wheat is similar to couscous and is a quick and healthy alternative to pasta or potatoes.
Get the recipe: Beef mint and mango tabbouleh
Crispy avocado wedges
This veg-packed take on fajitas is much better for you and filled with the superfood of the moment, avocado, as you've probably never tried it before. You're going to love it.
Get the recipe: Crispy avocado wedges
Ratatouille omelette
Pack your omelettes full of healthy veg with this ratatouille omelette. Fry up your veg, this recipe uses aubergine, courgette and peppers but you can use whatever you've got in the fridge, and add to your omelette mix to make it extra healthy. The protein of the eggs will give you an energy boost mid-afternoon too.
Get the recipe: Ratatouille omelette
Chicken, tomato and peach couscous salad
This quick and easy chicken, tomato and peach couscous salad is filling and under 300 calories per serving. Sweet peach pieces brings a wonderful flavour to the dish and it only takes 15 mins to make so you'll be enjoying this tasty lunch in no time.
Get the recipe: Chicken, tomato and peach couscous salad
Roasted vegetable couscous
Roasted vegetable couscous is a quick and easy lunch recipe that gives you a healthy serving of your 5-a-day. Roasting your veg is a much healthier way to cook them and the sweet red and yellow peppers, soft courgette and red onion gives your couscous heaps of flavour.
Get the recipe: Roasted vegetable couscous
Pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa
These pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa taste as good as they look. With less than 10g of fat per serving, this delicious and healthy lunch recipe is sure to go down a treat. If you want to save time you could buy ready made meatballs instead of making your own.
Get the recipe: Pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa
Mushroom and bean salad
This mushroom and bean salad is a great combo that is both low in calories and high in flavour. It only takes 13 mins to prepare and cook - perfect if you're in a hurry or just extra hungry. This salad is nice and filling thanks to the soya beans and the sun dried tomato dressing will also taste delicious with fish like flaked canned tuna or some leftover cooked salmon.
Get the recipe: Mushroom and bean salad
Baked spiced chicken with pomegranate
It takes just under an hour to bake this chicken, so pop it in the oven while you get on with other things. This tasty lunch is full of flavour and is low in fat. Crunchy , sweet pomegranate is the perfect pairing for the moist chicken.
Get the recipe: Baked spiced chicken with pomegranate
Spring veg soup
Packed full of seasonal veg like carrots, leeks and celery, this hot spring veg soup is a great low-fat lunch. If you fancy a treat, serve with a slice of brown crusty bread. And if you're in a hurry use stock cubes or powder stock with 1 litre of boiling water instead of making your own.
Get the recipe: Spring veg soup
Scrambled egg and tomato salsa wrap
Love egg? You should make this scrambled egg and tomato salsa wrap. It's healthy and packed full of fresh veg like sweet peppers and creamy scrambled egg which is full of protein and will keep you full until dinner. Using wraps instead of bread is also an extra healthy option as wraps are much thinner and less calories.
Get the recipe: Scrambled egg and tomato salsa wrap
Soya bean and pea soup
Bulk-cook and freeze this soya bean and pea soup, which takes 30 mins to make and heat it up when you fancy a warming treat for lunch. If you fancy having something with it, opt for a single slice of brown or granary bread.
Get the recipe: Soya bean and pea soup
Slimming World’s fruity pasta salad
Slimming World's fruity pasta salad is a light lunch recipe that is quick to make and tastes as good as it looks. Green and red seedless grapes, sweet oranges and juicy apples makes this salad extra healthy. Enjoy the flavours of summer all year round.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's fruity pasta salad
Tuna, lime and coriander jacket
Love jacket potatoes? You should try making this tuna lime and coriander jacket. It only takes 25 mins to cook in the microwave. All you need is a tin of tuna, 1 red pepper and some fresh coriander and it's ready to be enjoyed. This dish uses no mayo with the tuna, finding flavour with the fresh coriander and lime juice so it's much healthier.
Get the recipe: Tuna, lime and coriander jacket
Sardines and salad on toast
This sardine and salad toast definitely tastes as good as it looks. Sure to keep you full until dinner time, this Italian classic is topped with fresh tomatoes and red onion. You can replace the ciabatta with a flatbread or wrap to keep the calorie count down.
Get the recipe: Sardines and salad on toast
Sweet potato pasta
Healthy lunch ideas, This meat-free sweet potato pasta is a great vegetarian option. Not only is it 198 calories per serving, it's also extra cheap costing only 32p ser serving. This pasta dish is healthy as it uses semi-skimmed milk, low-fat natural yogurt and reduced-fat Parmesan, meaning you get all the flavour without the guilt - result!
Get the recipe: Sweet potato pasta
Couscous, chickpea and salmon salad
If you're in the mood for something light and fresh then this couscous, chickpea and salmon salad is ideal. Crisp cucumber, soft couscous and lightly cooked smoked salmon fillets adds a mouth-watering flavour to this dish. The chickpeas will keep you nice and full until dinner too.
Get the recipe: Couscous, chickpea and salmon salad
Griddled courgette red pepper and feta salad
Slimming World's griddled courgette red pepper and Feta salad is sure to become a classic in your household. Packed with Mediterranean flavours and smothered in a tasty chilli and lemon thyme dressing, this dish is quick, easy and more importantly - healthy!
Get the recipe: Griddled courgette red pepper and feta salad
Griddled halloumi, courgette and asparagus
This salad won't leave you feeling hungry as it combines hearty halloumi cheese with plenty of healthy green veggies. It makes the perfect light lunch for a summers day.
Get the recipe: Griddled halloumi, courgette and asparagus
Chicken, lentil and butternut squash salad
Warm roasted butternut squash salad with puy lentils is a delicious and healthy lunch option. Perfect for vegetarians, this low-fat dish is made with chilli for an extra kick. Serve with a slice of warm wholemeal bread if you fancy something extra filling.
Get the recipe: Chicken, lentil and butternut squash salad
Smoked mackerel and spring onion jacket
This smoked mackerel and spring onion jacket is great way to get some protein in your diet. This lunch recipe not only tastes delicious but is very filling, meaning you won't snack throughout the day. Mix the nutrient-rich mackerel with half-fat crème fraîche for a creamy, yet light taste.
Get the recipe: Smoked mackerel and spring onion jacket
Roasted pepper and lettuce wrap with squash and chickpea spread
If you're looking for something different for lunch we'd recommend this delicious wrap packed with plenty of veggies including roasted pepper. This recipe also shows you how to make squash and chickpea spread.
Get the recipe: Roasted pepper and lettuce wrap with squash and chickpea spread
Sweet potato, mushroom and feta tortilla
Got company for lunch? Watch our step-by-step video to make your very own sweet potato, mushroom and feta tortilla. This Spainish-style omelette is sweet and uses 12 eggs which are extremely good for you. Perfect for sharing with your healthy friends or family.
Get the recipe: Sweet potato, mushroom and feta tortilla
Chicken soup
Make this delicious and extra-healthy carrot, chicken and veg soup in advance or save even more time by using leftover, already-cooked chicken. With a handful of chunky veg, this lunch recipe is low in saturated fat and is inexpensive to make- bargain!
Get the recipe: Chicken soup
Salad Nicoise
This healthy and hearty lunch is a cheap, quick and easy. Soft eggs, tinned tuna and tangy olives makes this dish irresistible. Crisp lettuce leaves and crunchy green beans add to the flavour making this one delicious 15-minute lunch.
Get the recipe: Salad Nicoise
Chorizo and bean salad
This summery salad is bursting with spicy Mediterranean flavours like chorizo, sun-blush tomatoes and pepper. Make this chorizo and bean salad in no time with our simple 25-minute recipe. Don't forget beans are not only good for you, but they're sure to fill you up meaning no snacking in between meals.
Get the recipe: Chorizo and bean salad
Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps
These tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps are packed full of healthy protein for a healthy lunch time treat. Tuna chunks and light zesty mayo makes these wraps extra special and lower-fat. Make sure you stuff your wraps with fresh crisp leaves for an extra health boost.
Get the recipe: Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps
Slimming World’s mixed summer bean salad
This simple Slimming World's mixed summer bean salad is a healthy lunch recipe that is perfect for sharing. It only takes 20 mins to make and combines broad beans, fine green beans, stringless runner beans and fresh garden peas for an extra healthy kick.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's mixed summer bean salad
Summer mackerel salad
This is definitely not one of those boring, flavourless salads. This summer mackerel salad is the complete opposite. With tons of fresh flavour and shredded pieces of mackerel, this salad recipe is perfectly complemented by the citrusy kick of orange segments. Make your very own dressing using fat-free vinaigrette.
Get the recipe: Summer mackerel salad
Smoked salmon, avocado and brie on rye
Fancy a change from your standard ham and cheese sarnie? How about trying this mouth-watering smoked salmon, avocado and brie on rye? It's a simple sandwich recipe that can be rustled up in minutes. Using delicious rye bread is much healthier than white or brown bread as it's full of seeds and will fill you up all afternoon.
Get the recipe: Smoked salmon, avocado and brie on rye
Tuna pasta
349 cals/8g fat per portion!
Chunks of meaty tuna, green beans and a light cream cheese dressing, this pasta has subtle flavours but is super satisfying.
Hairy Bikers’ chicken fajitas
Marinate chicken breasts overnight and make these smokey chicken fajitas for your kids' lunchbox and your lunch the next day. You could even save time by buying cooked chicken. Crisp gem lettuce and soft tortilla wraps makes this lunch recipe a healthy option.
Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' chicken fajitas
Hummus and tomato wraps
Use reduced-fat hummus and wholemeal wraps in this healthy hummus and tomato wraps recipe. It only takes 10 mins to rustle up, is cheap as chips and is a super-healthy choice. Healthy sandwiches don't have to be boring!
Get the recipe: Hummus and tomato wraps
Chicken fusion salad
Got some chicken leftover from a roast? Put it to good use in this healthy salad. The chicken, rice noodles, carrots and lettuce are mixed with a zesty, Thai-style dressing.
Get the recipe: Chicken fusion salad
Slimming World’s salmon, asparagus and potato frittata
You can always rely on Slimming World for a healthy lunch recipe. This one is filling too - a frittata studded with salmon, asparagus and potatoes.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's salmon, asparagus and potato frittata
Spring vegetables and couscous with halloumi
Lunchtime is a great opportunity to eat several of your five-a-day. This delicious couscous and halloumi salad is packed with spring greens, carrot, pomegranate and fennel.
Get the recipe: Spring vegetables and couscous with halloumi
Watercress gazpacho
Gazpacho is normally made with tomatoes, but we also love it with nutrient-packed watercress. Serve this chilled summer soup with ready-poached salmon for extra protein.
Get the recipe: Watercress gazpacho
Griddled asparagus and sweet potato topped with a poached egg
A lovely warm salad that's easy to prepare but fancy enough to impress friends when they're round for lunch. If you don't have a griddle pan, a regular frying pan will also work well.
Get the recipe: Griddled asparagus and sweet potato topped with a poached egg
Sesame-coated falafel
Homemade falafel taste so much better than shop-bought ones, and you can control what goes in them. Ours are topped with calcium-rich sesame seeds for a crunchy finish.
Get the recipe: Sesame-coated falafel
Nectarine and prosciutto platter
An easy-to-assemble lunch for hot summer days. Lean prosciutto provides the protein, while the juicy nectarines, pea shoots and salad leaves are packed with vitamins.
Get the recipe: Nectarine and proscuitto platter
Bacon and broccoli pasta salad
Make this Slimming World recipe the night before and you'll have a nutritious and filling pasta salad ready for the family's lunchboxes the next day.
Get the recipe: Bacon and broccoli pasta salad
Gok Wan’s Vietnamese style leftover chicken salad
Gok Wan has come up with a clever idea for turning shreds of leftover chicken into a delicious lunch. His Vietnamese-style salad is made with rice noodles and crunchy veggies like carrot and fennel.
Get the recipe: Gok Wan's Vietnamese-style leftover chicken salad
Runner bean and Tenderstem broccoli salad
Salads don't have to have lettuce in them. Try our filling runner bean and broccoli salad instead - the veggies are blanched and 'shocked' (briefly cooked then immediately cooled with cold water to keep them crisp).
Get the recipe: Runner bean and Tenderstem broccoli salad
Borlotti bean and kale soup
This soup is packed full of goodness as well as flavour. The creamy borlotti beans are a great source of fibre, while kale is packed with vitamins A, C and K.
Get the recipe: Borlotti bean and kale soup
Tarragon chicken with braised green beans
Cut the carbs by serving crispy chicken on a bed of braised green beans instead of spuds. This tarragon chicken dish is really easy and a light lunch for two.
Get the recipe: Tarragon chicken with braised green beans
Veggie satay noodle salad
Veggie satay noodle salad is delicious served warm and is packed full of Oriental flavour. This vegetarian lunch brings together soft marinated tofu pieces, red chilli and rice noodles to make a mouth-watering dish that is filling and only 470 cals per serving. Save any leftovers to eat cold the next day.
Get the recipe: Veggie satay noodle salad
Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough
This speedy recipe take sjsut 10 minutes prep and is easy to make ahead.
Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge's crab mayo on griddled sourdough
Tom Kerridge’s chicken pearl barley soup
Tom's hearty, healthy soup can be prepped ahead and frozen in portions for when you need it. Simply defrost the night before!
Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge's chicken pearl barley soup