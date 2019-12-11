Trending:

50 quick and easy canapes

Quick and easy canapes to pass round at a party, including savoury and sweet nibbles from mini Parma ham tarts and pea and prawn crostini to caramel Nutella lollies.

We’ve got lots of quick and easy canapés recipes for you to make at home including salmon blinis, apple toasts and many more simple ideas. Quick and easy canapés to pass round at a party, including savoury and sweet nibbles that everyone will love. These simple recipes look so impressive that your guests will never know how easy they are to make.

Throwing a party? Whether it’s for a special occasion or just a weekend away with the family, these quick and easy canapés are very easy to assemble. Think savoury bites like Parma ham tarts to pea and prawn crostini to sweet bites, like caramel Nutella lollies. Your friends and family are sure to be impressed.

Delicious and fun quick and easy canapés

Scroll down for our favourite savoury canapé recipes, or, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, try our sweet canapé ideas. We’ve got everything from mini doughnuts to cheesecake pots and whoopie pies…

Love party food? We’ve got loads more great recipe ideas for fun events right here

Smoked salmon and pea vol au vents
This is an image 1 of 50

Smoked salmon and pea vol au vents

Classic smoked salmon makes a delicious party nibble, and we love these cheat's vol au vents that use a couple of clever shortcuts.

Get the recipe: Smoked salmon and pea vol au vents

Mini Parma ham veggie tarts
This is an image 2 of 50

Mini Parma ham veggie tarts

These mini Parma ham veggie tarts are so simple to make and taste as good as they look. Made with only 5 ingredients our smoky Parma ham, cream and egg based tarts are perfect for parties.

Get the recipe: Mini Parma ham veggie tarts

Pea and prawn crostini
This is an image 3 of 50

Pea and prawn crostini

Pea and prawn crostini are so easy to make an dready in just 15 minutes, making the perfect party nibble. The peas are mixed with lemon and mint for lovely freshness.

Get the recipe: Pea and prawn crostini

Spicy salmon and guacamole cones
This is an image 4 of 50

Spicy salmon and guacamole cones

We love this idea of spicy salmon with guacamole - what a perfect pairing. These canapes are bite sized and easy to make to.

Get the recipe: Spicy salmon and guacamole cones

Beetroot blinis with garlicky mushrooms
This is an image 5 of 50

Beetroot blinis with garlicky mushrooms

Your friends are going to be rather impressed with these dainty beetroot and mushroom topped blinis. Ready in minutes!

Get the recipe: Beetroot blinis with garlicky mushrooms

Mini lamb kebab skewers
This is an image 6 of 50

Mini lamb kebab skewers

Make tasty lamb kebabs that are full of flavour with this super simple recipe that's also one of our most popular.

Get the recipe: Mini lamb kebab skewers

Strawberry cheesecake pots
This is an image 7 of 50

Strawberry cheesecake pots

Why not make these strawberry cheesecake pots for your guests? With fat-free Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries and crunchy sweet biscuit, these canapés are sure to down a treat. Prepare these pots in advance and watch the smiles on your guests faces when you serve them - perfect.

Get the recipe: Strawberry cheesecake pots

Beetroot and goats cheese crostini
This is an image 8 of 50

Beetroot and goats cheese crostini

These beetroot and goats' cheese crostini are so easy to assemble that you can make plenty in one go, plus they look really start sprinkled with thyme and orange zest.

Get the recipe: Beetroot and goats' cheese crostini

Crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip
This is an image 9 of 50

Crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip

Crispy prawns are coated with coconut and served with a zesty chilli dip to make party food that everyone can pass around and share.

Get the recipe: Crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip

Caramel cream Nutella lollies
This is an image 10 of 50

Caramel cream Nutella lollies

We think that sweet canapes are just as important as savoury and our caramel cream Nutella lollies make ideal finger food. With a smooth and creamy texture and nutty flavour, these naughty pops will be gone in no time at all!

Get the recipe: Caramel cream Nutella lollies

Smoked salmon roses on rye toast
This is an image 12 of 50

Smoked salmon roses on rye toast

These smoked salmon roses may look fancy but they're actually really easy to make. Simply top some rye toast with a cream cheese mixture and wrap some smoked salmon on top - simple yet effective.

Get the recipe: Smoked salmon roses on rye toast

Leek and blue cheese pizza
This is an image 13 of 50

Leek and blue cheese pizza

Make this unusual leek, blue cheese and walnut pizza and slice it into small squares to pass around as a canape. It's so easy, and one pizza will go a long way when it's cut into party bites!

Get the recipe: Leek and blue cheese pizza

Steak on sticks
This is an image 14 of 50

Steak on sticks

This steak on sticks recipe makes a delicious party food option that is tender, simple and yummy. Make sure you serve your steak pieces with tangy dips such as tangy BBQ dip or a cheese fondue for extra flavour.

Get the recipe: Steak on sticks

Smoked salmon blinis
This is an image 15 of 50

Smoked salmon blinis

Smoked salmon blinis are delicious, moreish and give your party a fancy touch - your guests will never have to know how easy they are to make. These simple bites can be made in no time at all, simply top soft blinis with fresh sour cream and smoked salmon and hey presto!

Get the recipe: Smoked salmon blinis

Smoked salmon, cottage cheese and rocket rolls
This is an image 16 of 50

Smoked salmon, cottage cheese and rocket rolls

Everyone loves a smoked salmon canape. For a really easy assembly job that looks impressive, put together these healthy smoked salmon, cottage cheese and rocket rolls.

Get the recipe: Smoked salmon, cottage cheese and rocket rolls

Chilly Philly potato cakes
This is an image 17 of 50

Chilly Philly potato cakes

Serve mini potato cakes with a sweet chilli and mayo dip for extra flavour. These bite-sized treats won't be on the plate for long!

Get the recipe: Chilly Philly potato cakes

Chocolate and cranberry cheesecake shots
This is an image 18 of 50

Chocolate and cranberry cheesecake shots

These individual chocolate and cranberry cheesecake shots look super classy, and if you serve them as dessert you won't have lots of plates to wash up afterwards. Result.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and cranberry cheesecake shots

Mini vegetable frittatas
This is an image 19 of 50

Mini vegetable frittatas

There's nothing worse than turning up to a party and not being able to eat anything, so don't forget your veggie friends! These mushroom and spring onion frittatas are delicious hot or cold.

Get the recipe: Mini vegetable frittata

Courgette curls with salmon and cream cheese
This is an image 20 of 50

Courgette curls with salmon and cream cheese

The classic smoked salmon and cream cheese combo is given a modern and healthy twist by adding a little courgette instead of serving it up on bread. These lovely little parcels are the perfect size to pop in your mouth.

Get the recipe: Courgette curls with salmon and cream cheese

Rose Turkish Delight
This is an image 21 of 50

Rose Turkish Delight

Finish off your canapes with a little sweet treat. Turkish delight, cut up small is the perfect mellow mouthful. Flavoured with rose water and with a soft and smooth texture, this recipe will soon become a regular recipe at your parties.

Get the recipe: Rose Turkish Delight

Free-from cheese and chutney scones
This is an image 22 of 50

Free-from cheese and chutney scones

Your friends will be so impressed when you tell them you made these delicious free-form cheese and chutney scones. What they don't need to know is how quick and easy they are to make - your secret is safe with us!

Get the recipe: Free-form cheese and chutney scones

Apple doughnuts with apple purée
This is an image 23 of 50

Apple doughnuts with apple purée

Ever considered making doughnuts as a sweet canapés? They're not as hard to make as you may think - especially with our simple apple doughnuts with apple puree recipe. They only take 30 mins to cook and you can make a batch of 28 in that time. Covered in sugar, bursting with sweet apple filling and served with cream and an apple purée, these mini doughnuts will be a big hit with your guests.

Get the recipe: Apple doughnuts with apple puree

Sausages in bacon
This is an image 24 of 50

Sausages in bacon

Sausages make the perfect party food that everyone will enjoy from adults down to any little people you have running around. Wrapping sausages in bacon gives them a delicious salty crunchy casing and let's face it, who doesn't like bacon?

Get the recipe: Sausages in bacon

Twisty sausage rolls
This is an image 25 of 50

Twisty sausage rolls

Buttery pastry and meaty sausage pieces make these a classic treat with a twist - literally. Our twisty sausage rolls are sure to please your guests. We like serving them up with a range of dips so that everyone can have their favourite.

Get the recipe: Twisty sausage rolls

Leek and cranberry Caerphilly strudel
This is an image 26 of 50

Leek and cranberry Caerphilly strudel

These leek and cranberry Caerphilly strudels are warm filo pastry parcels bursting with flavour. With a creamy leek and Caerphilly filling, these tasty treats will be a hit with your guests. This recipe uses ready-made pastry so only takes 25 mins to cook - even the kids will love these!

Get the recipe: Leek and cranberry Caerphilly strudel

Cheese and chive puffs
This is an image 27 of 50

canape-recipe-Cheese-and-chive-puffs

These cheese and chive puffsmake great savoury finger food. Bursting with cream cheese and fresh chives, these soft choux pastry balls will go down a treat with a glass of bubbly. Serve in a plastic bowl or a weaved basket for a rustic look.

Get the recipe: Cheese and chive puffs

Potato skins with dips
Image credit: Myles New
This is an image 28 of 50

Potato skins with dips

Everyone loves a chip 'n' dip option with a drink so why not go one step further with our potato skins with lots of delicious dips? Your guests will love mixing and matching our mexican-inspired selection of fiery salsa, cool sour cream and chive and chunky guacamole.

Get the recipe: Potato skins with dips

Madeira cake pops
This is an image 29 of 50

Cake pops

These cute bite-size cake pops are perfect for parties. You can decorate them in any way you like to theme to your party and the little ones will love helping you to make them if you can find the time to let them help!

Get the recipe: Cake pops

Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots
This is an image 30 of 50

Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots

These teensy chocolate honeycomb mousse pots are ideal for a sophisticated bash. Sprinkle shards of Crunchie bars on top of the chocolate mousse for a simple but impressive finishing touch.

Get the recipe: Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots

Cheese and pickle straws
This is an image 31 of 50

Cheese and pickle straws

Homemade bread sticks are delicious served slightly warm and are the perfect thing to dunk in your favourite dip too. This clever recipe usesa little pickly to give them an extra kick.

Get the recipe: Cheese and pickle straws

Crushed pea and bean toasts
This is an image 32 of 50

crushed-pea-and-mint-toast

We love these tasty crushed pea and bean toasts. They're filled with mint, peas and chilli flakes and the toasts can be cut in halves or squares to make them easier to eat with fingers.

Get the recipe: Crushed pea and bean toasts

Moroccan chickpea cakes
This is an image 33 of 50

Moroccan chickpea cakes

These delicious Moroccan chickpea cakes are great for home entertaining. They are easy and fast enough to make at the last minute for your guests.

Get the recipe: Moroccan chickpea cakes

Seeded Parmesan biscuits
This is an image 34 of 50

Seeded Parmesan biscuits

These savoury Parmesan bites are quick, easy and the perfect choice for parties. These bites are a great finger food for any get-together.

Get the recipe: Seeded Parmesan bites

Mini macaroons
This is an image 35 of 50

Mini macaroons

These charming little sugary treats are great for any celebration but they’re especially at parties. This quick recipe is great if you’re baking for a party, as one batch makes 34, and you’ll be done in less than 20 minutes.

Get the recipe: Mini macaroons

Parma ham and mozzarella bites
This is an image 36 of 50

Parma ham and mozzarella bites

First up are these mozzarella bites pictured above. These mozzarella bites may look fancy but they're actually really easy to make and can be rustled up in no time. We love the smoked flavour from the Parma ham and the creaminess from the mozzarella bites.

Get the recipe: Parma ham and mozzarella bites

Crackling, ham hock and apple toasts
This is an image 37 of 50

Crackling, ham hock and apple toasts

These are the perfect grown-up party bite, but are SO easy to assemble using readymade ingredients. The results are so morish!

Get the recipe: Crackling, ham hock and apple toasts

Hot and spicy chicken skewers
This is an image 38 of 50

Hot and spicy chicken skewers

These easy to make hot and spicy chicken skewers are sure to be a family favourite. Serve with dips like hummus and watch them disappear in minutes.

Get the recipe: Hot and spicy chicken skewers

Watermelon, cured ham and feta
This is an image 39 of 50

Watermelon, cured ham and feta

These no-cook light bites are so easy to make by threading watermelon, cheese and cured ham and mint onto a cocktail stick. They look the party for a special occasion though.

Get the recipe: Waterlemon, cured ham and feta

Mexican roasted sweet potato bites
This is an image 41 of 50

Mexican roasted sweet potato bites

Roasted sweet potato discs are topped with guacamole, soured cream and tomato salsa to make a delicious hot party bite that's also vegetarian and naturally gluten free, so everyone should be able to enjoy them! They are SO moreish.

Get the recipe: Mexican roasted sweet potato bites

Christmas canape crackers
This is an image 43 of 50

Christmas canape crackers

It doesn't have to be Christmas to enjoy these delicious Christmas canapé crackers. These spring roll-style crackers are a fun choice for party food and they only take 25 mins to cook. With three different fillings, there will be something for everyone. Choose from avocado, prawn and lemon, Feta and lime or sausage and cranberry.

Get the recipe: Christmas canapé crackers>

Pisa Mozzarella
This is an image 44 of 50

Pisa Mozzarella

Simply skewer small mozzarella balls, sundried tomatoes and basil leaves onto cocktail sticks to make these quick and easy Woman's Weekly Pisa mozzarella canapes.

Get the recipe: Pisa mozzarella>

Sesame thai fishcakes
This is an image 45 of 50

Sesame thai fishcakes

These Thai fish cakes are bursting with sweet, fragrant flavours. They combine lemongrass, ginger, red chilli and of course fish together to make the ultimate canapés. Serve with sweet chilli dipping sauce and watch them disappear off the plate.

Get the recipe: Thai fish cakes a>

Roquefort and peach bruschetta
This is an image 46 of 50

Roquefort and peach bruschetta

Need to make something quick? Then these moreish, snack-sized Roquefort and peach bruschetta are just the answer. All you need are some juicy peaches, a stick of French bread and a pack of creamy Roquefort cheese and you're ready to start stacking. No cooking required, these nibbles can be made in minutes.

Get the recipe: Roquefort and peach bruschetta

Mini Yorkshire pudding and beef
This is an image 47 of 50

Mini Yorkshire pudding and beef

Keep your party food traditional with good old British Yorkshire puddings and beef. This is also a sneaky way of using up that left over roast beef and making it go a little further.

Get the recipe: Mini Yorkshire pudding and beef

Crispy fish bites
This is an image 48 of 50

Crispy fish bites

These crispy fish bites are great party canapés and are filling, too. We’ve served them with a home-made tartare sauce, just mayonnaise, capers, parsley and lemon – and they always go down a treat!

Get the recipe: Crispy fish bites

Coronation crab salad
This is an image 49 of 50

Coronation crab salad

Coronation crab salad crackers are a no cook canape made from tinned crab spiced with curry paste and served with lettuce on prawn crackers. These super simple canapes take just 15 minutes to whip up but look really fancy when they’re assembled.

Get the recipe: Coronation crab salad

Mini quiches
This is an image 50 of 50

Mini quiches

You can vary the filling in these mini quiches – we’ve used the classic combo of onion, bacon and cheese but you can try fried shredded leek and smoked salmon or chopped broccoli.

Get the recipe: Mini quiches