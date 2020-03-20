50 things to make with tinned chickpeas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
We've rounded up 50 different recipes which use cheap and healthy chickpeas. From curries and homemade hummus to pasta, salads and stews, these dishes make the most of a tin of chickpeas...
Chickpeas are cheap and healthy and can be added to so many different dishes. We’ve rounded up 50 of our favourite ways to use tinned chickpeas.
From homemade hummus to Moroccan tagines, fancy fish dishes to quick lunchbox ideas, these recipes make the most of the humble chickpea.
They are one of our favourite store-cupboard ingredients, especially the tinned kind, as you can use them straight from the can. Have a few tins on standby and add them to salads, stews, curries and weeknight pasta dishes.
They’re a great source of protein and fibre, so add more chickpeas to your diet with our round up of 50 recipe ideas.
Click through to see them all…
Then try our lovely recipes to make with a simple tin of tuna.
This is an image1of50
Slimming World’s chickpea and chilli cakes with minted yogurt dip
You will need: 2 x 400g cans chickpeas
Want to entertain friends without breaking your diet? These impressive little chickpea and chilli cakes from Slimming World make for an ideal starter when served with a bowl of minted yogurt.
Snack on nutritious chickpeas in front of the telly instead of crisps. Fried with a little paprika, olive oil and sea salt, these smokey chickpeas have a delicious flavour, and work as part of a Spanish tapas spread, too.
Turn classic Greek salad into a filling lunchbox or side dish by adding canned chickpeas and some pesto. The earthy flavour of the chickpeas goes well with the sweet tomatoes and salty olives. Crumble Feta cheese over the top if you like.
Why buy expensive fresh soups from the supermarket when it's so easy to make your own. This nourishing chickpea and parsley soup is full of store cupboard favourites like red lentils, vegetable stock and, of course, those trusty tinned chickpeas.
For a change from tortillas and frittatas, whip up an eggah - an authentic Arabian omelette. This one is packed with nutty chickpeas and juicy courgettes and can feed a family of 4 for less than a fiver.
Bored of the same old sarnies in your lunchbox? Have a break from bread and fill up with this nutritious tuna and chickpea salad instead - the protein in the fish and pulses will help keep you awake in the afternoon!
Sometimes you just crave something salty to snack on. Next time that craving strikes, make a batch of these spicy baked chickpeas. All you do is drain and dry the canned chickpeas, then roast in the oven with oil and spices.
Stop! Put down that expensive tub of shop-bought hummus and have a go at making your own - it's so much tastier and you get bragging points to boot. Our recipe calls for 200g chickpeas, so double it to use up a whole can and use it up as a dip or spread for lunchbox wraps.
There's so much goodness in this packed lunch: green salad leaves, omega-3-rich salmon and our old friend chickpeas, which are packed with fibre, protein and iron. The recipe makes enough for 2 but you can easily increase the quantities.
Mix together grated carrot, chickpeas, egg and lots of delicious herbs and spices to make these diet-friendly carrot and coriander burgers from Slimming World. They're so yummy, the meat-eaters will be after them.
Crumble doesn't have to be sweet. Swap the sugar for your favourite hard cheese (the recipe uses Cheshire but Cheddar, Red Leicester or Parmesan would be delicious too) and bake this irresistible spiced lamb crumble - perfect comfort grub on rainy days or cold nights.
We love this easy one-tray salmon dish which looks impressive served in the tin (put a heatproof mat down first!) when you've got friends over. The salmon sits on a bed of chickpeas, orange slices, mange tout and baby corn.
Had a hard day? It's easy to break healthy-eating resolutions and cheer yourself up by eating stodge, but this warming dish of chicken and chickpeas is comfort food which is good for you, too. Serve the golden chicken thighs on top of a delicious chicken and chickpea broth with a swirl of yogurt.
A little chorizo makes the simplest of dishes, like this soup, taste completely delicious. You don't even need to blend this soup - just fry up the chorizo then simmer with the spuds and chickpeas in chicken stock.
Chana masala is a classic chickpea dish from Northern India - it's so delicious meat-eaters will love it as much as vegetarians, and we had to include it on this list. Simmer the chickpeas with onions and tomatoes and serve with naan or other Indian breads.
Try
your hand at making falafel by whizzing together chickpeas in a food
processor (or mash them), then mixing them with spices before frying.
Leave any leftovers to cool then store in a tub in the fridge overnight
to use in lunchboxes the next day.
Tagines are Moroccan stews. They're often made with lamb or chicken, but this one is a great option for vegetarians as it's packed with carrots, parsnips and butternut squash, and of course those trusty chickpeas.
Pretend you're on holiday in Spain by cooking up a batch of this delicious Andalusian-style chorizo with beans. It's all made in one pot which means minimal washing up. Use chickpeas or cannelini beans, or a mix of the two for more texture.