50 things to make with tinned chickpeas

    • We've rounded up 50 different recipes which use cheap and healthy chickpeas. From curries and homemade hummus to pasta, salads and stews, these dishes make the most of a tin of chickpeas...

    Chickpeas are cheap and healthy and can be added to so many different dishes. We’ve rounded up 50 of our favourite ways to use tinned chickpeas.

    From homemade hummus to Moroccan tagines, fancy fish dishes to quick lunchbox ideas, these recipes make the most of the humble chickpea.

    They are one of our favourite store-cupboard ingredients, especially the tinned kind, as you can use them straight from the can. Have a few tins on standby and add them to salads, stews, curries and weeknight pasta dishes.

    They’re a great source of protein and fibre, so add more chickpeas to your diet with our round up of 50 recipe ideas.

    Smokey chickpeas
    Smokey chickpeas

    You will need: 1 x 400g can chickpeas

    Snack on nutritious chickpeas in front of the telly instead of crisps. Fried with a little paprika, olive oil and sea salt, these smokey chickpeas have a delicious flavour, and work as part of a Spanish tapas spread, too. 

    Spanish-style squid
    Spanish-style squid

    You will need: 2 x 400g cans chickpeas

    Impress the family by making this authentic Spanish-style squid, slow-cooked with chickpeas and chorizo. Chickpeas are an essential ingredient in Spanish cuisine.  

    Chickpea pesto salad
    Chickpea pesto salad

    You will need: 1 x 400g can chickpeas 

    Turn classic Greek salad into a filling lunchbox or side dish by adding canned chickpeas and some pesto. The earthy flavour of the chickpeas goes well with the sweet tomatoes and salty olives. Crumble Feta cheese over the top if you like. 

    Sweet potato and griddled prosciutto salad
    Sweet potato and griddled prosciutto salad

    You will need: 8tbsp tinned chickpeas

    Warm enough to eat outside? Get the white wine chilling in the fridge while you throw together this simple but impressive sweet potato and griddled prosciutto salad with chickpeas.

    Warm spaghetti with rocket, raisins and chickpeas
    Warm spaghetti with rocket, raisins and chickpeas

    You will need: 1 x 400g can chickpeas

    Chickpeas are packed with protein so they make an excellent alternative to meat in pasta dishes like this simple warm spaghetti with rocket, raisins and chickpeas. 

    Chickpea and parsley soup
    Chickpea and parsley soup

    You will need: 200g tinned chickpeas

    Why buy expensive fresh soups from the supermarket when it's so easy to make your own. This nourishing chickpea and parsley soup is full of store cupboard favourites like red lentils, vegetable stock and, of course, those trusty tinned chickpeas. 

    Chickpea and courgette eggah
    Chickpea and courgette eggah

    You will need: 1 x 400g can chickpeas

    For a change from tortillas and frittatas, whip up an eggah - an authentic Arabian omelette. This one is packed with nutty chickpeas and juicy courgettes and can feed a family of 4 for less than a fiver. 

    Tuna and chickpea salad
    Tuna and chickpea salad

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    Bored of the same old sarnies in your lunchbox? Have a break from bread and fill up with this nutritious tuna and chickpea salad instead - the protein in the fish and pulses will help keep you awake in the afternoon! 

    Moroccan chickpea cakes
    Moroccan chickpea cakes

    You will need: 1 x 400g can chickpeas

    These moreish Moroccan chickpea cakes make a perfect lunchbox snack or picnic treat. Roll chickpeas, spring onions and breadcrumbs into balls, flatten into patties and then fry: simples. 

    Spicy baked chickpeas
    Spicy baked chickpeas

    You will need: 1 x 400g can chickpeas

    Sometimes you just crave something salty to snack on. Next time that craving strikes, make a batch of these spicy baked chickpeas. All you do is drain and dry the canned chickpeas, then roast in the oven with oil and spices. 

    Hummus
    Hummus

    You will need: 200g tinned chickpeas

    Stop! Put down that expensive tub of shop-bought hummus and have a go at making your own - it's so much tastier and you get bragging points to boot. Our recipe calls for 200g chickpeas, so double it to use up a whole can and use it up as a dip or spread for lunchbox wraps. 

    Meatball tagine
    Meatball tagine

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin chickpeas

    Family love meatballs? Instead of serving them up with spaghetti or mash, try this filling Moroccan meatball tagine which is packed with carrots, dried apricots and chickpeas. 

    Couscous, chickpea and salmon salad
    Couscous, chickpea and salmon salad

    You will need: 75g tinned chickpeas

    There's so much goodness in this packed lunch: green salad leaves, omega-3-rich salmon and our old friend chickpeas, which are packed with fibre, protein and iron. The recipe makes enough for 2 but you can easily increase the quantities. 

    Carrot and Coriander burgers
    Carrot and Coriander burgers

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    Mix together grated carrot, chickpeas, egg and lots of delicious herbs and spices to make these diet-friendly carrot and coriander burgers from Slimming World. They're so yummy, the meat-eaters will be after them.

    Roasted red pepper and chive falafel
    Roasted red pepper and chive falafel

    You will need: 2 x 400g tins chickpeas

    Mastered basic falafel? Give this Middle-Eastern snack a gourmet twist by whizzing up a batch of these delicious roasted red pepper and chive falafels.

    Spiced sweet potato soup with garlicky croutons
    Spiced sweet potato soup with garlicky croutons

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    Make a batch of sweet potato soup more filling by adding tinned chickpeas to the broth. They add a lovely, nutty taste to the soup when you whizz it up.

    Roast vegetable and chickpea salad
    Roast vegetable and chickpea salad

    You will need: 600g tinned chickpeas

    Looking for healthy but filling lunchbox ideas? This salad does the job - it's crammed with different veggies like butternut squash, rocket and aubergines, plus chickpeas for protein and fibre. 

    Chickpea and coriander salad
    Chickpea and coriander salad

    You will need: 250g tinned chickpeas

    Yet another great lunchbox or side dish involving chickpeas - where would we be without 'em? This one has a subtle Indian flavour thanks to the coriander, mustard and a surprise ingredient - tea!

    Spiced lamb crumble
    Spiced lamb crumble

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    Crumble doesn't have to be sweet. Swap the sugar for your favourite hard cheese (the recipe uses Cheshire but Cheddar, Red Leicester or Parmesan would be delicious too) and bake this irresistible spiced lamb crumble - perfect comfort grub on rainy days or cold nights.

    Citrus salmon
    Citrus salmon

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin chickpeas

    We love this easy one-tray salmon dish which looks impressive served in the tin (put a heatproof mat down first!) when you've got friends over. The salmon sits on a bed of chickpeas, orange slices, mange tout and baby corn.

    Cauliflower and radish salad
    Cauliflower and radish salad

    You will need: 210g tinned chickpeas

    Trying to save money and bring healthy lunches to work? Make a batch of this cauliflower and radish salad the night before - add tinned tuna or pre-cooked chicken pieces to make it even more filling.

    Spanish-style spaghetti
    Spanish-style spaghetti

    You will need: 400g tin chickpeas
    For a change from spag Bol, give your pasta a Spanish twist. This easy midweek dinner of spaghetti topped with chorizo and chickpeas is sure to become a new family favourite. 

    Mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas
    Mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    Had a hard day? It's easy to break healthy-eating resolutions and cheer yourself up by eating stodge, but this warming dish of chicken and chickpeas is comfort food which is good for you, too. Serve the golden chicken thighs on top of a delicious chicken and chickpea broth with a swirl of yogurt. 

    Curry pancakes
    Curry pancakes

    You will need: 200g tinned chickpeas

    Who says pancakes have to be smothered in sugar? Savoury crepe fans will love these Indian-spiced pancakes stuffed with chicken, tomatoes, chickpeas and spinach. 

    Sweet potato and chickpea Balti
    Sweet potato and chickpea Balti

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin chickpeas

    Make a meat-free balti for the family. This is a great recipe if you're short on ingredients as it uses spinach from the freezer and chickpeas and tinned tomatoes from the cupboard. 
    Chorizo, chickpea and potato soup
    Chorizo, chickpea and potato soup

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin chickpeas 

    A little chorizo makes the simplest of dishes, like this soup, taste completely delicious. You don't even need to blend this soup - just fry up the chorizo then simmer with the spuds and chickpeas in chicken stock. 

    Chana masala
    Chana masala

    You will need: 2 x 400g tins chickpeas

    Chana masala is a classic chickpea dish from Northern India - it's so delicious meat-eaters will love it as much as vegetarians, and we had to include it on this list. Simmer the chickpeas with onions and tomatoes and serve with naan or other Indian breads. 

    Spiced Lamb and Marrow Stew
    Spiced Lamb and Marrow Stew

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

    Marrow is an underrated vegetable - it's full of fibre, iron and vitamins A and C. Simmer it together with chickpeas, tomatoes and fiery Tabasco in this spicy lamb stew. 

    Lentil and chickpea soup
    Lentil and chickpea soup

    You will need: 300g canned chickpeas

    Pulses, like chickpeas and lentils, are really good for you, so whizz up a batch of this nourishing lentil and chickpea soup, which is full of bold flavours like paprika and lime.

    Quick chickpea and sweet potato curry
    Quick chickpea and sweet potato curry

    You will need: 2 x 400g cans chickpeas

    Got
    vegetarians and meat-eaters to keep happy at dinner time? They'll all
    love this filling chickpea and sweet potato curry, and you'll love how
    quick and easy it is to make. 

    Homemade falafel
    Homemade falafel

    You will need: 2 x 400g tins chickpeas

    Try
    your hand at making falafel by whizzing together chickpeas in a food
    processor (or mash them), then mixing them with spices before frying.
    Leave any leftovers to cool then store in a tub in the fridge overnight
    to use in lunchboxes the next day. 

    Chickpea burgers
    Chickpea burgers

    You will need: 2 x 400g tins chickpeas

    Burgers
    and 'healthy' aren't two words you usually hear together, but these
    veggie numbers are packed with nutritious chickpeas and hazelnuts, as
    well as onion and carrots. Yum. 

    Chickpea dhal
    Chickpea dhal

    You will need: 2 x 400g tins chickpeas

    Dhal is often made with lentils, but this easy version uses a handy tin of chickpeas from the cupboard instead. Serve this nutritious dish at your next curry night. Who needs takeaway? 

    Greek shepherd's lunch
    Greek shepherd’s lunch

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    Turn a light Greek salad into a properly filling meal by adding chickpeas. This simple salad takes just 10 minutes to throw together so it's ideal for making in the morning for lunchboxes. 
    Winter root vegetable tagine
    Winter root vegetable tagine

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin chickpeas

    Tagines are Moroccan stews. They're often made with lamb or chicken, but this one is a great option for vegetarians as it's packed with carrots, parsnips and butternut squash, and of course those trusty chickpeas.

    Andalusian-style chorizo with beans
    Andalusian-style chorizo with beans

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    Pretend you're on holiday in Spain by cooking up a batch of this delicious Andalusian-style chorizo with beans. It's all made in one pot which means minimal washing up. Use chickpeas or cannelini beans, or a mix of the two for more texture. 
    Lamb and mint kofta kebab
    Lamb and mint kofta kebab

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    These lamb and mint kebabs are a world away from a greasy takeaway. Assemble skewers of juicy lamb and mint koftas on a bed of couscous, peppers and chickpeas. 

    Avocado couscous salad
    Avocado couscous salad

    You will need: 220g tinned chickpeas

    Use our avocado couscous recipe as a template to use up what you've got in the veg drawer and the kitchen cupboards. No pomegranate? Try diced apple or juicy sultanas instead. 

    Spiced vegetable stew
    Spiced vegetable stew

    You will need: 410g tinned chickpeas

    This spicy stew is packed with delicious veggies like butternut squash, and our old friend the chickpea. Serve it with white or brown rice, quinoa or couscous. 

    Red pepper hummus
    Red pepper hummus

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin chickpeas
    If you love red pepper hummus from the supermarket, why not have a go at making your own? Use chargrilled peppers (available in jars or in the picnic foods section) for a delicious smoky flavour. 
    Chickpea and potato curry
    Chickpea and potato curry

    You will need: 300g canned chickpeas

    You don't
    need meat to fill you up. This hearty chickpea and potato curry is the
    perfect dinner to fill hungry tums on busy nights, as it's ready in just
    25 minutes. 

    Lamb and apricot stew with couscous
    Lamb and apricot stew with couscous

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin chickpeas

    For a change from the usual lamb casserole, make this fragrant lamb and apricot stew and serve it with a big pile of fluffy couscous. Any leftovers will taste delicious the next day, too.

    Joe Wicks’ vegan chickpea curry with tomato and spinach
    Joe Wicks’ vegan chickpea curry with tomato and spinach

    You will need:1 x 400g tin chickpeas

    Curl up in front of the telly with a comforting and nourishing bowl of this vegan chickpea curry with juicy tomatoes. It only needs 10 minutes prep, so you can watch Corrie while the curry is cooking. 
    Vegetarian curry with tofu
    Vegetarian curry with tofu

    You will need: 200g tinned chickpeas

    Get your protein-fix with a double whammy of chickpeas and tofu in this vegetarian (and vegan) curry. You can use Quorn pieces instead of the tofu if you prefer. 

    Chicken tagine with couscous
    Chicken tagine with couscous

    You will need: 210g tinned chickpeas

    This chicken tagine is easy enough to make in 20 minutes for the family when you're feeling knackered, and impressive enough to serve up with a bottle or two of wine when you've got friends round. 

    Moroccan Mushrooms
    Moroccan Mushrooms

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

    This speedy vegetarian dinner is ready in just 20 minutes. Serve it the Moroccan way, with plenty of warm, fluffy couscous.
    Moroccan chickpea and sweet potato salad
    Moroccan chickpea and sweet potato salad

    You will need: 2 x 400g can chickpeas

    Chickpeas are packed with protein so they make an excellent addition to a salad recipe. Arrange the spinach and rocket on a platter and scatter the chickpeas and sweet potatoes on top.

    Sausage and chickpea stew
    Sausage and chickpea stew

    You will need: 400g tinned chickpeas

    Throw together this sausage stew on busy nights when you want something simple but healthy. Our recipe uses potatoes and celery, but you could use broccoli, carrots or frozen veggies too. 

    Lamb balti with spinach and chickpeas
    Lamb balti with spinach and chickpeas

    You will need: 1 x 400g tin chickpeas

    Serve up this filling and nutritious balti for the whole family. Did you know spinach and chickpeas are a classic combo.

