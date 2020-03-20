50 things to make with tinned chickpeas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've rounded up 50 different recipes which use cheap and healthy chickpeas. From curries and homemade hummus to pasta, salads and stews, these dishes make the most of a tin of chickpeas...

Chickpeas are cheap and healthy and can be added to so many different dishes. We’ve rounded up 50 of our favourite ways to use tinned chickpeas.

From homemade hummus to Moroccan tagines, fancy fish dishes to quick lunchbox ideas, these recipes make the most of the humble chickpea.

They are one of our favourite store-cupboard ingredients, especially the tinned kind, as you can use them straight from the can. Have a few tins on standby and add them to salads, stews, curries and weeknight pasta dishes. They’re a great source of protein and fibre, so add more chickpeas to your diet with our round up of 50 recipe ideas.

