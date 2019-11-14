We've rounded up 50 delicious meals to make with tinned or chopped tomatoes. From chill to homemade pizza and pasta, these recipes turn tinned tomatoes into a family feast...
We’ve found 50 things to make with tinned tomatoes, from chillis to curries, stews to lasagnes, these recipes turn those tins of goodness into a family feast.
One of our favourite storecupboard ingredients, chopped or tinned tomatoes are really cheap to buy and versatile too – use them in stews, chillis, vegetarian dishes – and to make classic tomato pasta sauce, pizza toppings and spag bol.
Make the most of this storecupboard staple with this round-up of 50 delicious recipes!
Classic pizza tomato sauce
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
It's easy to whip up this sauce thanks to that handy tin of tomatoes. Simmer the tomatoes and other ingredients on the hob and mash until smooth. Spread the sauce onto your freshly prepared pizza dough, sprinkle with toppings and get ready for one mouth-watering treat.
Pork enchiladas
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
If you've got a lot of people to feed in one go, these pork enchiladas are the perfect choice. A packet of pork mince, some freshly prepared veggies and your tinned tomatoes really go a long way in this recipe. Finish with a generous helping of cheese and serve.
Pork enchiladas
Lamb and rosemary casserole
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Give your casserole a bit more flavour by adding some tinned tomatoes to the mix. This casserole combines tender chunks of lamb with potatoes, carrots and fresh sprigs of rosemary to make a hearty family-sized meal.
Bacon, mushroom and tomato spaghetti
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Turn your tin of tomatoes into a flavour-packed sauce with this pasta recipe. A sprinkling of paprika, a splash of balsamic vinegar and a garlic clove will transform those tomatoes. Toss the spaghetti in the sauce and finish with some cooked bacon pieces - what's not to love?
Sweet potato and courgette couscous
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This light vegetarian meal is packed with fresh veggies like sweet potatoes, carrot and courgette. It's easy to make, takes only 35 mins to cook and is a great way of getting the most out of those tinned tomatoes in your cupboard. Serve with couscous or swap for rice instead - the choice is yours.
Fish stew
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This fish stew is sure to become a family favourite. Fresh squid and prawns make up the bulk of this dish along with bacon lardons and smoked paprika for added flavour. The tinned tomatoes and fish stock based sauce brings this whole stew together nicely.
Chicken and tomato pasta bake
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This classic chicken and tomato pasta bake can be ready to serve in under an hour. The sauce is made by combining chopped tomatoes, tomato paste and basil together and simmering for about 15 mins.
Lamb meatballs in tomato sauce
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This is homemade food at its best. Both the meatballs and the sauce are made from scratch, making them much healthier and tastier than the shop-bought versions. Your tinned tomatoes play a vital role in making the sherry-infused sauce for the meatballs.
Chicken and chorizo pasta
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This delicious pasta dish is packed with smoky chorizo flavour which works wonders with the sweetness of the tinned tomatoes. Simmer on the hob and then toss the cooked penne through the sauce.
Italian braised lamb
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
How good does this Italian braised lamb look? Other than the tender chunks of succulent lamb in this recipe, we just can't get enough of that rich sauce thanks to the tinned tomatoes, tomato paste and fresh herbs.
Italian braised lamb
Mediterranean aubergines
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Aubergines make the perfect alternative to lasagne sheets or tortilla wraps in this vegetarian bake. Use your chopped tomatoes to make a delicious sauce which will really compliment the aubergines. Finish with cheese and serve.
Smoked sausage jambalaya
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Spice up your week with this classic jambalaya recipe. The smoked sausages really work with the tinned tomatoes. Cook the rice in the tomatoey broth for about 25 mins until soft.
Tuna and tomato calzone
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
These Italian folded pizzas are stuffed with chopped tomatoes, tuna, olives and mozzarella cheese. Each calzone works out at 410 calories per serving and is the ideal dinner if you fancy trying something new.
Roasted ratatouille
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Have you ever made ratatouille before? It's really simple and a great way to serve your veggies if you're bored of the same old side dishes.
Bean and root vegetable casserole
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This casserole just wouldn't be the same without that handy tin of chopped tomatoes. Along with tinned beans, this recipe is a great way of using up what you already have in the cupboards and fridge including carrots, celery and onion.
Chilli bean tacos
You will need: 2x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes
We just love a chilli con carne, especially when it's sandwiched between the
crisp walls of a taco shell. The tinned tomatoes in this recipe make up
the base of the sauce bringing all the delicious mixed beans together.
This vegetarian version only takes 35 mins to make.
Vegetable pepper pot with tomatoes and green beans
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Use your tin of tomatoes to make this wonderful vegetarian meal. A handful of root veggies like carrot and parsnip, some vegetable stock and those all-important tinned toms makes this dish a quick and easy go-to recipe during the week.
Vegetable pepper pot with tomatoes and green beans
Spinach, tomato and red pepper cannelloni
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This cannelloni can feed up to four people and is a great way of making that tin of tomatoes stretch that little bit further than usual. Mixed with tomato puree and a little bit of water, you can make a quick cannelloni sauce in no time.
Tomato and chilli jacket potato
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Take your jacket potato one step further with this recipe. This low-fat meal is easy to rustle up bringing tinned tomatoes, green chillies and a handful of veggies together to make one mouth-watering hearty lunch or simple dinner.
Slimming World’s low fat tomato soup
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Turn your tinned tomatoes into this delicious and healthy tomato soup. This low-fat recipe brings chopped tomatoes, low-fat fromage frais and some easy-to-cook veggies together to make a filling yet diet-friendly lunch.
Fiery asparagus and chicken pasta
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Tinned tomatoes, spaghetti, chicken and asparagus spears pretty much make this dish. Add a pinch of chilli powder or fresh green chillies for a kick and you've got a speedy mid-week meal using only one tin of tomatoes.
Anna Hales’ African-style chicken stew
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
If you're looking for a stew with a difference this African-style casserole is the perfect choice. You'll need some chopped tomatoes, peanut butter and chicken stock to make the sauce - not forgetting a dash of Tabasco sauce for a spicy kick.
Anna Hales' African-style chicken stew
Sausage rigatoni pasta bake
You will need: 2x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This delicious pasta dish is packed with meaty sausages which work wonders with the sweetness of the tomatoes. Simmer the sauce on the hob and then add to your pasta before baking in the oven with a cheesy topping.
Moroccan meatball tagine
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This slow-cooked Moroccan meatball tagine is well worth the wait. The meatballs are cooked in a rich sauce that just wouldn't be the same without that trusty tin of tomatoes. Ras el hanout spices add an authentic Moroccan flavour.
Tomato pasta sauce
You will need: 2x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes
A homemade tomato pasta sauce is so easy to make yourself and it tastes a lot better than shop-bought jars. This recipe uses two tins of chopped tomatoes to make the bulk of the sauce along with garlic, red onion and basil for added flavour.
Italian-style chicken with olives
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This one-pot wonder takes about an hour to make and is well worth the wait. The tinned tomatoes are simmered down and infused with black olives, red wine vinegar and sun-dried tomato paste. This dish will go down a storm with the family.
Spicy tomato chowder
You will need: 2x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This chunky soup is a great recipe for using up leftover veggies rolling around in the fridge. The recipe makes a big batch of soup serving up to six people, especially if you serve it with chunks of bread to mop up the spicy sauce.
Ricotta and tomato lasagne
You will need: 2x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This vegetarian lasagne is a great way of making a couple of tins of tomatoes go that little bit further. Layer upon layer of pasta, a homemade sauce and a generous sprinkling of mozzarella makes this twist on classic lasagne a favourite.
Tuscan bean soup
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Turn your tinned tomatoes into soup with this flavour-packed recipe which combines those tinned favourites with mixed beans, sundried tomato paste and a variety of veggies. This recipe would make a filling lunch and works out at 211 calories per serving.
Sausage and bean crumble
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
The whole family are going to love this crumble. A hearty bean and sausage filling and a sweet tomato-based sauce makes this crumble worth the effort. Just mix up the sauce using the chopped tomatoes and pour over the base before adding the crumble and baking.
Beef goulash
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This goulash is the perfect meal to put together at the weekends when you fancy a change from a big roast. The tomatoes help to make a deliciously rich sauce for the beef to slowly simmer in, leaving it tender and succulent.
Andalusian-style chorizo with beans
You will need: 1x 400g tin of plum tomatoes
Sweeten this delicious Spanish stew with a tin of plum tomatoes. Add a dash of dry white wine to make the base of your sauce and add ingredients such as chorizo and garlic for an authentic Andalusian flavour.
Andalusian-style chorizo with beans
Chorizo and butterbean stew
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Make a stew with a difference with this delicious recipe. The sauce is rich and bursting with flavour thanks to the chopped tomatoes. Serve with potatoes or rice and watch it disappear in minutes.
Gnocchi Bolognese
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
A quick and easy homemade Bolognese sauce made with tinned tomatoes, tomato puree and beef stock makes this weeknight dinner a treat. Save time on busy nights by cooking gnocchi instead of spaghetti - it only needs a few minutes on the hob.
Chicken cacciatore
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Use up that tin of tomatoes and any leftover chicken from last night's roast in this recipe. This tasty dish is also known as Hunter's chicken stew and is ready in just 30 mins.
Vegetarian moussaka
You will need: 2x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This vegetarian moussaka is a meat-free twist on the classic Greek dish. It swaps minced beef for mushrooms which works wonders with the tomato-based sauce. You'll need two tins to complete this bake.
Beef and aubergine rigatoni bake
You will need: 2x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
How good does this cheese-topped bake look? The chopped tomatoes bring this dish together along with the mozzarella and Parmesan topping which makes this pasta bake irresistible.
Vegetable crunch
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This quick and easy vegetable crunch works out at only 389 calories per serving. It makes a change from your usual pasta bakes and the chopped tomatoes give it a sweet kick of flavour which is absorbed by the crumble topping.
Meatball pasta bake
You will need: 2x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
The whole family are going to love this pasta-filled dish. The sauce is made from (you guessed it!) chopped tomatoes, onions, garlic and red wine to make it even richer. Use whole-wheat pasta instead of normal - it's better for you.
Chicken and mushroom pasta bake
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This is a homemade pasta bake at its best with a quick, homemade sauce made with chopped tomatoes, ketchup and tomato puree and a meaty chicken filling. Bake and then turn the grill on for a crisp topping.
Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette
You will need: 1x 200g tin of chopped tomatoes
Annabel Karmel's veg-packed ratatouille gives a classic omelette a new lease of life and turns a simple breakfast dish into a filling lunch. This recipe is ideal to make with the kids.
Annabel Karmel's ratatouille omelette
Puttanesca pasta
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
This classic Italian dish is really easy to throw together. All you need is some tagliatelle, some fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese and not forgetting that handy tin of chopped tomatoes.
Black bean chilli
You will need: 2x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
If you love chilli con carne, you're going to love this version packed with black beans and of course a couple of tins of chopped tomatoes. Beef mince has never tasted so good!
Tomato tarts valentino
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
These heart shaped tarts are not just for Valentine's Day you know. Whip up some of these buttery pastry treats for tea and serve with fresh salad leaves for a filling meal. The tinned tomatoes form the base of the sauce in this recipe.
Rich tomatoey beef and potato pot
You will need: 2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes
This family-sized recipe uses two tins of chopped tomatoes and a whole heap of other ingredients like steak, potatoes and red wine. This one-pot wonder would easily feed a family of four with leftovers.
Gordon Ramsay’s cod and tomato chowder
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Gordon Ramsay has done it again with this delicious chowder recipe. It's simple enough to recreate in the comfort of your own kitchen but doesn't miss out on those restaurant-worthy flavours thanks to the tender cod pieces and tomato combo. You only need one tin of tomatoes to make this dish.
Quick and easy spaghetti Bolognese
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Get the kids cooking with this classic spaghetti Bolognese recipe. The tinned tomatoes for the base of the sweet, rich ragu. You'll all want to make this time and time again.
Sausage and chicken casserole
You will need: 1x 200g tin of chopped tomatoes
This delicious casserole combines sausage and chicken to make a tasty dish for the whole family. It's filling, rich and the tinned tomatoes bring the whole thing together nicely.
Spinach and corn lasagne
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Sneak extra veg into the kids' tea by serving up this lasagne packed with spinach and corn. The chopped tomatoes in this recipe form a delicious and simple sauce along with some fresh basil and garlic. This meal can feed a family of four for only £5.20.
Turkey tikka
You will need: 1x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
Watch our video to make your very own delicious turkey tikka masala. This tasty dish is a great way of using up leftover turkey and also a great way of making a standard tin of chopped tomatoes go that bit further. Spiced with garam masala curry powder, this dish will go down a treat.
