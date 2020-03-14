Easter cake ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We know you love baking so we've put together some Easter cakes and bakes for you to try. From Simnel cake recipes and hot cross buns to easy Easter biscuits and spring-themed treats, you'll be spoilt for choice.

Easter cakes can’t be forgotten when it comes to the Easter weekend feast. Whether you’re making Easter cakes, Easter biscuits, Easter cupcakes, Easter brownies or Easter nests – it’s the best time of year for chocolate lovers! Everyone loves a delicious slice of Easter cake, be it a Simnel cake, a chocolate cake or a more impressive bake decorated with Easter treats like Mini eggs or chocolate Easter bunnies.

There’s something for everyone! Do your kids love chocolate and all the delicious Easter treats? We have a few chocolatey Easter baking ideas and recipes that would be perfect for them, like an Easter chocolate fudge cake, or a Mini egg brownie tart.

If your guests love a beautifully iced Easter biscuit, we also have some themed recipes that would look great on your table for Easter Sunday. Bunny-shaped biscuits are always a favourite when it comes to Easter biscuits, but we also have spring-themed ones and giant Easter egg biscuits.

Even more impressive Easter cakes on our list include a hot croissant ring cake and a rainbow cake. They are sure to surprise everyone come Easter Sunday! Whether you’re after spectacular Easter cakes to impress the family with over the bank holiday weekend or some little Easter-themed biscuits to make as edible gifts , we’ve got it covered with our Easter baking ideas.

Which of these Easter recipes will you be making on Easter weekend this year?