Planning a baby shower? We've got loads of lovely food ideas to help celebrate. From baby-themed cupcakes to quick and easy finger food, indulge in these fun treats and eats before welcoming your new arrival.
Latest Stories
If you’re looking forward to welcoming your little one soon, we’ve got loads of lovely baby shower food ideas to help celebrate.
From cake name blocks to cake pops, baby cupcakes to biscuit treats, plus lots of tasty savoury dish ideas to keep everyone well fed.
Get ready to welcome your little one with friends and these delicious recipe ideas.
Cake name blocks
Already know what you're calling your little one? These easy name blocks are ideal to pop on top of whatever you've been busy baking for your big day. If you haven't decided on a name yet you could do 'Happy baby shower' or something similar instead.
Cake pops
Cake pops are so versatile and can be made into a whole range of shapes or characters. Use this simple step-by-step guide to perfect the basic method and then decorate them any way you like - perhaps as baby faces?
Baby cake decoration
Celebrate the new arrival with these adorable baby cake decorations. You can use pink fondant for a girl or blue for a boy. If you're making a big cake this is an ideal, easy decoration idea that will make your cake reallt fit the theme of the party.
Baby girl cupcakes
Having a little girl? These pretty cupcakes are a gorgeous addition to any baby shower. This recipe uses a classic sponge but you could make whatever flavour is the mum-to-be's favourite.
Baby boy cupcakes
Is your little bundle of joy going to be a bouncing baby boy? Then these are the perfect sweet treats for your baby shower with their sweet little faces, bunting and bibs.
Cupcake cake pops
These pops are pretty as a picture and much easier to eat than a larger cake. With a cake crumb centre and candy shell, they're are sure to go down a storm. You could even turn eating them into a fun game - who can eat their pop the quickest... with no hands!
New baby cupcakes
Fresh and zesty, these lemon cupcakes are just the thing to celebrate the pitter patter of little feet with their adorable decoration. Presented on a cake stand, they can easily stand in the place of a big cake if you prefer cupcakes.
Pretty pastel macaroons
Make your table look extra refined with these French classics in pretty pastel colours. Made from ground almonds and egg whites, these fancies are fragrant and delicious. Decorate with baby-themed decorations and designs.
Get the recipe: Pretty pastel macaroons
Mini meringue kisses
Perfect for posh nibbles, these mini meringue kisses make a scrumptious finger-food dessert. Simply fill with cream for an option that is quick and easy to assemble on the day, if you've made the shells ahead of time. Colour the meringues blue or pink if you know the sex of the baby.
Mini Victoria sponges
You didn't think we would let a party go by without including everyone's favourite cake did you? These mini ones are prettier than a big cake and mean you don't need to worry about plates and cutlery too.
Mini raspberry and frangipane tarts
Super sweet and full of flavour, these little tarts are bursting with sweetness and look great too. Dust with icing sugar for a delicate and understated finish.
Party cakes
Super cute and easy to make, these French fancy style cakes are perfect for parties with their pretty pastel colours. Stack them up on a cake stand for an impressive centrepiece.
Baby vest cookies
Get some baking done while you still have time, before your little one arrives, with these creative biscuits from our baking guru Victoria Threader. Colour them to fit in with your party theme and see them fly off the plate.
Stacie Stewart’s raspberry, rose and vanilla cake
You can't have a party without a big cake! This show stopping bake by Stacie Stewart makes the perfect centrepiece to any celebration with its impressive icing and fruit and nut topping. And it's pink - perfect for a girly-themed party!
Get the recipe: Stacie Stewart's raspberry, rose and vanilla cake
Tropical fruits with sesame coconut dip
This is a dip with a difference. You'll love this fresh and fruity party food option that gives everyone the chance to grab something healthy in amongst all the cakes!
Chilli potato cakes
And for savoury bites...
Simple to make and really tasty, these potato cakes are delicious dipped in the lime mayo and are perfectly sized finger food.
Hummus
This classic dip is delicious to dunk crisps or bread into and is always a popular choice. Making your own is quick, easy and far tastier than the shop-bought versions.
Red pepper and Feta cheese dip
Big bowls of sharing food is perfect for a girly get together where you can all help yourself. This delicious Greek-style dip is delicious with crunchy crudities or toasted pitta bread.
Steak on sticks
Give your baby shower guests a snack to get their teeth stuck into with these meaty canapés. Easy-to-cook, these pink steak pieces are a delicious treat that will give your party a touch of luxury.
Sticky sausages and sweet chilli dip
Everyone likes sausages and this recipe makes them even tastier with a hoisin, honey and spring onion glaze which becomes sweet and sticky in the oven. Serve whole with a pile of napkins or in pieces on cocktail sticks.
Green curry chicken drumsticks
A little spice gives these tasty chicken drumsticks a moreish flavour that makes them a popular party treat. Don't forget the napkins as these can get messy!