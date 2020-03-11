We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Beautiful Mother’s Day cupcakes will keep mum happy this Mother’s Day and will make her feel really special. From flower-topped vanilla sponges to hidden heart chocolate desserts, there’s something to suit every mum.
Putting time and effort into her gift will show you how much you care this Mother’s Day – and you might even get to share the cakes too if she’s feeling generous!
If you’re helping kids make edible gifts then we have easy Mother’s Day recipes for children that they can help with.
Have fun decorating these cupcakes and if you’re already a bit of a cake queen, we have some advanced bakes to keep you challenged. Check out our fabulous Mother’s Day cake ideas or try your hand at one of the more intricate Mother’s Day cupcake recipes below.
The fruity raspberry cream cupcakes (pictured above) are studded with bright red raspberries. Flavoured with natural vanilla extract for a fresh and summery finish, we find they’re always a winner! Topped with a rich cream cheese icing, more fresh raspberries and a little edible glitter, these simple cupcakes look absolutely gorgeous. Plus, they are perfect to enjoy as a homemade afternoon tea treat with your mum’s favourite hot drink.
Click through to see all our pretty Mother’s Day cupcakes…
Mother’s Day cupcakes
These super-sweet cupcakes are filled with delicious strawberry jam and topped with a sweet and smooth buttercream - the perfect way to spoil mum. Our cupcake queen, Victoria Threader, gives step-by-step instructions to make delicate icing flowers and butterflies to complete your cakes if you fancy making your decorations instead of buying them.
Banana Split Cupcakes
These banana split cupcakes are packed full of bananas, strawberries and cherries which makes them a really delightful little treat for someone special on Mother's Day. They're lower in fat than most cupcakes you'll find in the shops as they are made with very little sugar and low-calorie chocolate sauce.
Bouquet of flowers cupcakes
Instead of buying mum a bunch of flowers this Mother's Day why not treat her to a bunch on a cupcake instead? Make these gorgeous posies of flowers out of icing a couple of days before you need them so they have time to harden and will hold their shape when popped on top of these delicious lemon-flavoured cupcakes.
Violet cream cupcakes
If your mum used to love old school sweets like Parma Violets, try making these deliciously floral cupcakes. Decorate with candied violet petals for a pretty finish, these cupcakes are so full of flavour you can let that do most of the talking.
Get the recipe: Violet cream cupcakes
Cupcake bouquet
Go the extra mile for your mum with this whole bouquet of cupcakes. With Victoria Threader's detailed guide on how to achieve the perfect rose icing, you'll have professional looking cupcakes in no time at all. With a zesty lemon sponge and show-stopping presentation, this recipe is sure to impress your mum, getting you some well-deserved brownie points.
Spring cupcakes
How pretty are these lovely spring cupcakes? The simple decoration is just the start, the bases are a delicious infusion of raspberry sponge and lemon buttercream for a fruity yet zingy bite.
Daffodil cupcakes
Celebrate spring in style with these sunny cupcakes that make the perfect prezzie for mum. This simple step-by-step guide breaks down the recipe into small parts to make it manageable and to make sure you get prefect results. If you master the daffodils quickly you can try other flowers too, like roses or tulips.
Strawberry cheesecake cupcakes
Get a cupcake and a dessert in one thanks to this clever recipe from Victoria Threader. We think most mums will love these summery cupcakes topped with fresh strawberries, cream cheese frosting and caramelised biscuit base. We'd recommend using a piping bag to get a professional finish easily.
Raspberry fairy cakes
If you're no expert in the kitchen then there's no need to worry, you can still make pretty cupcakes without too much hard work - these cupcakes are also perfect for making with the kids. Topped with a simple but delicious raspberry icing, they make a great base for any decorating techniques you fancy putting into practice. The cakes are made with almond extract for a fragrant sponge with a difference.
Triple chocolate cupcakes
Is your mum a bit of a chocoholic? She'll absolutely love these cupcakes - they have not 1 but 3 different types of chocolate in them! It's only once a year, we reckon she deserves a special, naughty treat.
Get the recipe: Triple chocolate cupcakes
Hidden heart cupcakes
Show your mum how much you love her in cake form with these adorable cupcakes - she will just love finding a heart inside each cupcake. The rich chocolate sponge is perfect for chocoholics, it's made with plenty of cocoa and a little coffee to intensify the chocolate flavour. Dark chocolate is used in the buttercream too, just in case there wasn't enough chocolate flavour in the sponge!
Get the recipe: Hidden heart cupcakes
Hot cross bun cupcakes
Get everyone in the mood for Easter with these cupcakes which look and taste like hot cross buns! The sponge mixture is flavoured with light and fragrant spices and sweet dried fruits. If you think your mum would prefer a chocolate version you could always swap the fruit for chocolate chips - it is Mother's Day after all!
Key lime cupcakes
Give your mum's day a sweet twist with these tropical looking treats. These cupcakes are a great twist on a classic dessert using a citrus-infused sponge, shiny Swiss meringue buttercream and bright sugar decoration. They make a great pudding substitute if you're feeding lots of people.
Baileys cupcakes
If your mum likes a little glass of Baileys every now and then, then we think she'll love these delicious cupcakes flavoured with Irish cream. Get two-tone icing easily with this handy tutorial to make sure your bakes look as good as they taste.
Get the recipe: Baileys cupcakes
Flower fairy cakes
With some ready-to-roll icing, a few fairy cakes and a little buttercream, you can make these pretty cupcakes covered in spring-like flowers. If your mum likes marzipan you could use that instead of icing for an extra flavour boost.
Carrot cake cupcakes
The recipe for these moist carrot cake cupcakes is from the wonderful Primrose Bakery who know a thing or two about getting a bake just right. The classic cream cheese icing is given a refreshing lift from a little orange zest. Perfect for a morning visit to your mum's.
Black forest cupcakes
Transform cupcakes into mini desserts with this recipe for black forest cupcakes. With a rich dark chocolate sponge, sweet cherry syrup and soft Chantilly cream topping, these bakes are almost too delicious! They'll make fun alternative to pudding for your Sunday lunch on Mother's Day.
Red velvet cupcakes
For a striking bake, make these red velvet cupcakes which are concealing a bright red sponge, flavoured with cocoa powder. This recipe also shows you how to make a classic American-style cream cheese frosting that has a wonderful sweet finish with a slightly salty edge.
Marshmallow flower cupcakes
We love this ingenious decorating idea using mini marshmallows as flower petals to get gorgeous results. If you have little ones helping you to make treat for mum then they'll love helping to make these flowers as they're pretty easy to assemble once you've got the hang of it. Why not present them on a cake board with piped leaves and stalks to look like a bunch of flowers for an extra special gift?
Get the recipe: Marshmallow flower cupcakes
Strawberry and basil cupcakes
If your mum loves strawberries, these gorgeous cupcakes are perfect for her. The airy sponge is scented with fragrant basil for an unusual but delicious base to the smooth buttercream. These beauties are finished with fruity scented sugar and topped with a strawberry so that they look as good as they taste.
Sunflower cupcakes
Bring a little ray of sunshine to Mother's Day, no matter the weather, with these gorgeous cakes. If you're planning an afternoon tea or a special party, these are sure to be the centrepiece. If you use a petal piping tip, you can easily achieve perfect results at home by following this simple recipe.
Hydrangea cupcakes
Coffee and chocolate chip cupcakes
Does your mum love a bit of coffee (with a cheeky chocolate on the side)? Combine two of her favourite things in one delicious bake with these luxurious coffee cupcakes. Serve alongside a freshly-brewed cup of coffee and a magazine for the ultimate relaxing Sunday treat.
White spring posies
If you are a bit of an expert in the kitchen, these cakes are the perfect project for you. With their slightly complicated flower decoration, they'll really impress your mum as a gift or just a little extra on Mother's Day. Get them ready the day before so that the icing flowers have time to dry hard and won't lose their shape.