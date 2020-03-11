We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beautiful Mother’s Day cupcakes will keep mum happy this Mother’s Day and will make her feel really special. From flower-topped vanilla sponges to hidden heart chocolate desserts, there’s something to suit every mum.

Putting time and effort into her gift will show you how much you care this Mother’s Day – and you might even get to share the cakes too if she’s feeling generous!

If you’re helping kids make edible gifts then we have easy Mother’s Day recipes for children that they can help with.

Have fun decorating these cupcakes and if you’re already a bit of a cake queen, we have some advanced bakes to keep you challenged. Check out our fabulous Mother’s Day cake ideas or try your hand at one of the more intricate Mother’s Day cupcake recipes below.

The fruity raspberry cream cupcakes (pictured above) are studded with bright red raspberries. Flavoured with natural vanilla extract for a fresh and summery finish, we find they’re always a winner! Topped with a rich cream cheese icing, more fresh raspberries and a little edible glitter, these simple cupcakes look absolutely gorgeous. Plus, they are perfect to enjoy as a homemade afternoon tea treat with your mum’s favourite hot drink.



Click through to see all our pretty Mother’s Day cupcakes…