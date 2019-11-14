Best chicken marinades

Good chicken marinade recipes can turn an average meal into a new weekly favourite, and all it takes is a few key ingredients mixed together to unlock a variety of new and exciting chicken dishes.

Whether you’re looking for some delicious new BBQ recipes to try in summer, or a way to add some fresh flavour to your weekly family meals, these brilliant chicken marinades are brimming with flavour.

From succulent satay chicken to light and easy citrus fresh flavours, Gordon Ramsay’s jerk chicken, to barbecue tandoori chicken, we’ve got loads of lovely recipes to try. Just allow your chicken to absorb all the lovely flavours for a few hours – it’ll be worth the wait!

The ideal length of time to leave chicken marinating is send to be two hours, as this gives the meat enough time to soak up all the flavours. However, each of our chicken marinade recipes can be left for more or less time, depending on how long you have between prepping the dish and getting it on the table!

Take a look through our favourite chicken marinades…