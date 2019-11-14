Best chicken marinades

Good chicken marinade recipes can turn an average meal into a new weekly favourite, and all it takes is a few key ingredients mixed together to unlock a variety of new and exciting chicken dishes.
Whether you’re looking for some delicious new BBQ recipes to try in summer, or a way to add some fresh flavour to your weekly family meals, these brilliant chicken marinades are brimming with flavour.
From succulent satay chicken to light and easy citrus fresh flavours, Gordon Ramsay’s jerk chicken, to barbecue tandoori chicken, we’ve got loads of lovely recipes to try. Just allow your chicken to absorb all the lovely flavours for a few hours – it’ll be worth the wait!
The ideal length of time to leave chicken marinating is send to be two hours, as this gives the meat enough time to soak up all the flavours. However, each of our chicken marinade recipes can be left for more or less time, depending on how long you have between prepping the dish and getting it on the table!
Take a look through our favourite chicken marinades…
BBQ tandoori chicken marinade
First up is this delicious, mouth-watering BBQ tandoori chicken marinade. Marinate your chicken breasts in this rich tomato based sauce for 1 hour and toss them on the BBQ - it's that easy! The simple blend of cumin, coriander, turmeric and chilli gives your meat a smokey finish.
Get the recipe: BBQ tandoori chicken
Honey and mustard drumsticks
Deliciously sweet and spicy, these whole grain mustard and honey coated chicken pieces are best cooked on the BBQ for an extra crispy, slightly charred skin - delicious!
Get the recipe: Honey and mustard drumsticks
Gordon Ramsay’s jerk chicken
Spice up your chicken with this fiery recipe - mixed spices like chilli, nutmeg and allspice make up the traditional jerk chicken seasoning.
Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay's jerk chicken
BBQ sauce
BBQ chicken is a classic marinade and this recipe shows you how to make it at home rather than relying on the shop-bought stuff. A lip smacking sauce which can be brushed over your meat while cooks for an extra rich flavour.
Get the recipe: BBQ sauce
Chimichurri sauce
If you're looking for a deep tangy flavour to add to your chicken than this is the sauce for you. Made with fresh herbs, white wine vinegar and garlic, this sauce brings a lovely, fresh taste to your chicken.
Get the recipe: Chimichurri sauce
Thai-style chicken
If you're a fan of classic Thai flavours then you must try this marinade. Fresh lemon grass stems, rice vinegar and a dash of lime turns your chicken drumsticks into BBQ masterpieces!
Get the recipe: Thai-style chicken
Chilli chicken
Chicken not hot enough for you? Turn up the heat with this recipe! Coated in hot chilli sauce and sealed on the BBQ, you can't go wrong with this chicken marinade.
Get the recipe: Chilli chicken
Moroccan chicken
Coat your chicken in this Moroccan-style rub for a spice sensation. Served alongside a creamy lemon yogurt and finished with olives, this recipe will transform your chicken.
Get the recipe: Moroccan chicken
BBQ marinades
You get 4-in-1 with this recipe which is perfect if you're looking for
variety - a sweet herb marinade with fresh oregano, a soy, honey and
ginger marinade for an oriental spin, a classic pesto marinade or a
curry based marinade - decisions, decisions!
Get the recipes: BBQ marinades
Piri-piri sauce
Love spice? You should try this hot and spicy Piri-Piri sauce as a
marinade for your chicken! Red chillies, smokey paprika and fresh
oregano transform your chicken chunks into a summer favourite.
Get the recipe: Piri-piri sauce
Fragrant orange marinated chicken legs
If you love lemon chicken, you're going to love this sweet orange marinade. With only 3 ingredients and an overnight marinating session - these delicious treats can be cooked up on the day in minutes!
Get the recipe: Fragrant orange-marinated chicken legs
Satay chicken skewers
Turn your chicken into crispy, ginger-flavoured bites with this Asian-style recipe. Served alongside sweet chilli dipping sauce, these chicken skewers are quick, cheap and easy to make.
Get the recipe: Satay chicken skewers