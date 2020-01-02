Find the best birthday cake recipes for kids for your children's party, including a princess cake, a polka dot cake and a giant rainbow cupcake

Find the best birthday cake recipes for kids for your kids’ party, including a digger cake, a polka dot cake and a giant rainbow cupcake. There are so many to choose from and they’ve all got the WOW-factor. Watch your son or daughter’s face light up when they spot their homemade birthday cake. There’s nothing like dimming the lights and bringing in a cake you’ve created, decorated with your little one’s favourite characters, colours or sweets.

We’ve got both birthday cakes for girls and birthday cakes for boys, so you’ll find plenty of ideas to make your kid’s birthday cake an unforgettable one.

These kids’ birthday cakes are simple to make an assemble, but will be a memorable part of the day – and perfect for a photo op!

Scroll through to see our best birthday cake recipes for kids…