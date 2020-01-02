Find the best birthday cake recipes for kids for your children's party, including a princess cake, a polka dot cake and a giant rainbow cupcake
Find the best birthday cake recipes for kids for your kids’ party, including a digger cake, a polka dot cake and a giant rainbow cupcake. There are so many to choose from and they’ve all got the WOW-factor. Watch your son or daughter’s face light up when they spot their homemade birthday cake. There’s nothing like dimming the lights and bringing in a cake you’ve created, decorated with your little one’s favourite characters, colours or sweets.
We’ve got both birthday cakes for girls and birthday cakes for boys, so you’ll find plenty of ideas to make your kid’s birthday cake an unforgettable one.
These kids’ birthday cakes are simple to make an assemble, but will be a memorable part of the day – and perfect for a photo op!
Scroll through to see our best birthday cake recipes for kids…
Jo Wheatley’s rainbow vanilla sponge
This is one party cake with wow factor! Great British Bake Off winner Jo Wheatley shows how to make this fun kids’ birthday cake creation that everyone will love.
Get the recipe: Jo Wheatley’s rainbow vanilla sponge
Digger cake
Make a simple sponge and transform it into this seriously impressive digger cake using chocolate fingers, crumbled Oreos and your child's toys.
Get the recipe: Digger cake
No-bake train cake
Yes, this incredible kids' birthday cake involves absoloutely no baking! All you need to do is follow our instructions (and video) to create this impressive train cake from shopbought cakes and biscuits that you can find at any supermarket. The result is next level!
Get the recipe: No-bake train cake
Pink wafer ice-cream cake
This stunning no-bake cake couldn' be easier to make, but looks the part as a very special birthday cake. Make it the day before the big reveal, as it needs to set in the freezer overnight.
Get the recipe: Pink wafer ice cream cake
Oreo layer cake
Check out this towering chocolate cake, made with everyone's favourite cookies! It's easier than you think to get that kind of height on the sponges, but makes such a difference to the cake. It's party time!
Get the recipe: Oreo layer cake
Stained glass cake
This cake has the wow-factor! Colourful shards made from boiled sweets can be arranged in stripes to make a new take on a rainbow cake, or use them to spell out a name or age.
Get the recipe: Stained glass cake
Nadiya Hussain’s confetti birthday cake
Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain knows how to make a good birthday cake and this confetti cake, make with lots of sprinkles and real strawberries instead of food colouring for a dreamy frosting, is extra special.
Get the recipe: Nadiya Hussain's confetti birthday cake
Chocolate fingers cake
The kids are going to love this chocolate fingers-covered cake. It's really simple to make with a soft, chocolate sponge and heaps and heaps of sweeties including M&M's and Maltesers.
Get the recipe: Chocolate fingers cake
Rainbow cake
From the outside, it looks like a plain white cake - but when you slice it open, it reveals rainbow stripes inside. Well worth the extra effort for the smiles and cheers all round.
Get the recipe: Rainbow cake
White chocolate and raspberry gateau
An easy layer cake with raspberries in the icing, this fruity cake is a proper party cake that's filled with real fruit.
Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry gateau
Birthday present cake
Turn your favourite sponge recipe into an impressive birthday present cake. Follow our step-by-step instructions to make your own - the birthday boy or girl is going to be so happy!
Get the recipe: Birthday present cake
Polka dot cake
The lucky birthday boy or girl is going to be extremely surprised cutting into this hidden shape polka dot cake. Impressive, fun and delicious too!
Get the recipe: Polka dot cake
Chocolate and marshmallow birthday cake
If you're a bit strapped for cash and don't want your child to miss out on an impressive birthday cake we'd recommend this chocolate cake. Piled high with marshmallows, which you can buy in bulk to save the pennies. Top the sponge with double cream and you've got one delicious, kid-friendly cake.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and marshmallow birthday cake
Sticky marshmallow and chocolate tray bake
Need a party cake for a crowd? This easy tray bake is a real family favourite, made with rice krispies, squidgy marshmallows and lots of chocolate. Top it with lots of different coloured candles.
Get the recipe: Sticky marshmallow and chocolate tray bake
Chocolate giant cupcake
If the kids love chocolate they're just going to love this chocolate giant cupcake. Topped with chocolate icing and Maltesers, this sponge cake is easy to make using a giant cupcake mould and a steady hand when it comes to decorating. Pop a candle in the top and watch the birthday boy or girl's little face light up.
Get the recipe: Chocolate giant cupcake
Nutella cake
This easy chocolate cake couldn't be simpler as it's filled and topped with lovely Nutella to save you making a frosting. And who doesn't love Nutella?!
Get the recipe: Nutella cake
Chocolate cola cake
Does your child love cola? How about chocolate? If so, we think their birthday is the perfect time to treat them to something extra special and this chocolate cola cake is just that. A rich, fudgy sponge topped with sweet chocolate buttercream and decorated with cola bottles makes this cake better than all the rest.
Get the recipe: Chocolate cola cake
Pinata cake
Give the birthday boy or girl a surprise with this piñata cake. You can hide their favourite sweets inside and when they cut into it after singing happy birthday they'll be overwhelmed with the goodies that come pouring out!
Get the recipe: Pinata cake
Giant rainbow cupcake
We just love this giant rainbow cupcake. It's colourful AND delicious. You're definitely going to make that special someone feel extra special when it comes to their birthday. Sprinkle with Skittles and decorate with colourful candles to complete the look.
Get the recipe: Giant rainbow cupcake
Treasure map cake
If your son or daughter is a fan of all things pirates they're going to love this themed birthday cake. A delicious vanilla sponge and a fondant treasure map complete the look with chocolate coins and gold sparkle powder? We just love it.
Get the recipe: Treasure map cake
Harry Potter-inspired cupcakes
Got a Potterholic with a birthday coming up? Make their day magical with our cupcakes inspired by Harry's days at Hogwarts.
Get the recipe: Harry Potter cupcakes
Chocolate party cake
Looking for a chocolate birthday cake recipe? You can't go wrong with this seriously chocolatey party cake by none other than Royal Wedding baker Fiona Cairns.
Get the recipe: Chocolatey party cake
Pick and mix chocolate and sweet cake
The kids are just going to love this pick and mix cake. Making it at Christmas time? Swap the regular chocolate for festive favourites instead including Ferrero Rochers, Quality Street and Roses mmm....
Mary Berry’s chocolate cake
Kids won’t be able to resist tucking into Mary Berry’s chocolate cake – and neither will you. It's a low-key cake but deliciously rich and creamy. It’s simple and easy-to-make so you could even get the little ones involved – we're sure they'll love licking the spoon.
Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s chocolate cake